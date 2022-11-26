Read full article on original website
Related
Hugh Jackman Once Shared That His Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Falls Asleep Through All of His Movies
Deborra-Lee Furness hadn’t seen most of her husband’s movies in their entirety at one point because she couldn’t stay awake during them.
EW.com
Ryan Reynolds says Hugh Jackman's attempts to teach him how to dance backfired: 'His helping was not helping'
In hindsight, Ryan Reynolds should've known better than to ask the Greatest Showman for performance tips. The Deadpool actor revealed that he tapped his longtime "nemesis" Hugh Jackman — who is currently marching down Broadway in The Music Man — for guidance on how to sing and dance for Spirited, his new Christmas musical with Will Ferrell. But the results didn't exactly fill Reynolds up with holiday cheer.
AOL Corp
Review: Unfortunately, 'The Son,' starring Hugh Jackman, does not take after 'The Father'
The apple falls lamentably far from the tree where Florian Zeller’s “The Son” is concerned. Keeping it in the thematic family — but not the same family — as his heralded 2020 directorial debut, “The Father,” which deservedly earned an Oscar for star Anthony Hopkins, the film, like its predecessor, began life as part of a stage trilogy dealing with various manifestations of mental illness.
Nicole Kidman Surprises Hugh Jackman Onstage With Massive $100K Donation
“She’s one of the most generous souls I know," said the "Music Man" star.
‘White Noise’ Review: Adam Driver Fears Death in Noah Baumbach’s Don DeLillo Adaptation
The Marriage Story filmmakers reverent, stylish tribute to a great comic novel about American panic isnt always the post-pandemic release you need, but it entertains
Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Should Have Listened' To Adele About Turning Down This Role
"Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?” the actor said.
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
toofab.com
Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman
"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
Shailene Woodley Has a Surprising Backup Plan If She Ever Decides to Quit Acting
Shailene Woodley's backup career fits right in with her "crunchy granola" lifestyle. What is it?
Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win
As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
Nicole Kidman receives standing ovation after bidding $100,000 for hat signed by Hugh Jackman
Nicole Kidman received a standing ovation after she bid $100,000 for a hat signed by Hugh Jackman.The actress, 55, was attending a charity auction after a Broadway performance of her former co-star’s new production The Music Man.Video filmed by Dominique Moreno shows the audience applauding Kidman after she made her bid.“I can tell you this is not a surprise to me. She is one of the most generous souls I know,” Jackman said.Posting a photo of the hat on Instagram, Kidman said it was an “honour” to make the donation.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More What’s next for Scottish independence after Supreme Court rules on referendum powers?England fan finds ‘eerie’ abandoned city in QatarColonel's Arms: KFC pub opens in London for World Cup
Meet Tom Cruise's Three Kids
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Much of Tom Cruise's private life is shielded by his status as a high-ranking Scientologist, but fans know that he has been married a total of three times and is the father of three children. His two eldest, Isabella and Connor, were adopted by him and his then-wife, Nicole Kidman, during the course of their decade-long marriage. The couple, who met on the set of "Days of Thunder," was married shortly after the movie came out in 1990 and began to build their family (per StyleCaster). Kidman and Cruise raised the children together until their divorce in 2001.
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State
Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
Seth Rogen says he thought he was going to be ‘fired’ after making Steven Spielberg cry on Fabelmans set
Steven Spielberg left ‘sobbing uncontrollably’ by Seth Rogen scene, actor says. Seth Rogen was worried he would be fired after making Steven Spielberg cry on the set of his new film. The actor was recruited by the director to play a character in his new biographical film, titled...
Top Gun: Maverick’s Director Reveals Which Scene From The Tom Cruise Sequel Was The Hardest To Film
Top Gun: Maverick director reveals which scene in the high-flying movie was the hardest to get.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Reveals He Was Offered James Bond After Playing Wolverine
After he was plucked from relative obscurity at the end of the millennium, Hugh Jackman found himself as a household name when brought Marvel's Wolverine to life in the first X-Men movie. The Australian actor would go on to play the part for literal decades and is set to reprise it once again in Marvel Studios' upcoming new Deadpool movie with Ryan Reynolds. Following the runaway success of X-Men however, Jackman found himself subject to a lot of offers in Hollywood, including the part that many action-oriented stars would kill for, Ian Fleming's James Bond 007.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Returns to The Music Man After Suffering Voice Issues
Hugh Jackman will soon be returning to his most iconic role, Wolverine, in Deadpool 3 but first, he's finishing his run on Broadway in the beloved musical, The Music Man. The revival has had some setbacks, including being pushed back due to the pandemic and Jackman missing shows due to getting COVID. Recently, Jackman had to miss the show once again because of voice issues. The actor took to his Instagram stories on Sunday and shared, "To the audiences of @musicmanbway.... I'm terribly disappointed to say my doctor has put me on vocal rest." However, Jackman took to social media again today to reveal he's ready to return to the show, which officially closes on January 15th.
Bradley Cooper ‘to play famous Steve McQueen role’ in new Steven Spielberg film
Bradley Cooper may be taking on one of Steve McQueen’s most famous roles in a new Steven Spielberg film.The actor and director will reportedly play San Francisco cop Frank Bullitt in a movie based on the 1968 classic.According to Deadline, McQueen’s son, Chad, and granddaughter, Molly, will executive produce alongside Spielberg.Bullitt gave McQueen one of his most memorable characters, and is renowned for featuring one of cinema’s most impressive car chase scenes.Spielberg will direct the film from a script that’s being written by Josh Singer, who was behind Spotlight and the Spielberg-directed The Post.Deadline claims that the filmmaker has...
Elle
'Blonde' Star Ana De Armas To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina'
Get ready for a new powerful duo to take over our screens: Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves. The 34-year-old Blonde star and The Matrix actor are teaming up for a new film titled Ballerina - a spin-off to the latter's hit action franchise John Wick, with de Armas in a leading role.
ComicBook
Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel
Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0