Reserve Street Cleanup: Are Campers Moving Back In?
The ‘Reserve Street Public Working Group’ is helping to organize another cleanup effort under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday, September 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We spoke with organizer Kevin Davis about the history of the ongoing cleanup effort. “With our group of volunteers we've...
Missoula’s Jacobs Island: Broken Glass, Trash
Over Labor Day weekend, a Missoula redditor "icedlemons" took these pictures of broken bottles left at Jacobs Island Dog Park beach, presumably from extended weekend partiers who decided not to clean up after themselves:. You can imagine the serious health risks that shards of glass pose for Jacobs Island visitors,...
July and August Were the Hottest Missoula Has Ever Been
Just in case you were complaining about the hot, dry summer of 2022, you can now back up that complaint with solid statistics from the National Weather Service in Missoula. We spoke to Senior Meteorologist Bob Nester who provided the numbers he had just gathered on Monday morning. “We put...
Breathing Wildfire Smoke Is Serious. Tips To Stay Safe, Missoula.
Fire season is no joke in Montana. The damage done to our favorite public and private forests is devastating, but what about the damage done to you? Here are some guidelines to try and stay safe during fire season. As I'm writing this article I'm literally staring out our station...
Police Arrest Individual for Stabbing a Woman in Missoula
On September 2, 2022, at approximately 1:00 am, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area in the 600 block of Cregg Lane for a reported stabbing that had just occurred. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “Multiple officers arrived on scene and were provided...
Bitterroot Health Adding Stevensville, MT Location
Nine months after breaking ground, we can see the progress being made to the new Bitterroot Health site in Stevensville. The site now features the framework of the new health center which will undoubtedly save Missoula and Ravalli County citizens valuable time in emergency situations without having to drive to the currently existing hospitals in Hamilton and Missoula, 40 miles apart.
Man Throws a Molotov Cocktail Inside a Missoula Restaurant
On September 6, 2022, at approximately 5:14 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer responded to a road rage incident that occurred on Old Grant Creek Road. When the officer arrived, he spoke with a male who remained at the scene. The male reported that he was waiting to pull out...
County Attorney’s Office on Fentanyl Overdose Deaths in Missoula
After a recent City Talk program with Matt Stonesifer, the local HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) program task force commander, on the topic of methamphetamine and fentanyl overdoses in Missoula, we reached out to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office for its perspective on the epidemic. Chief Deputy Missoula...
Should Missoula Reconsider E-Scooter Rentals in Our Fair City?
Back in 2019 there was heated debate by the Missoula City Council whether or not to allow electric scooters rentals in Missoula with the possibility of a company entering the marketplace to rent out scooters. Words were thrown around like "bedlam" and "chaos" as the city tried to pre-emptively ban the rental of e-scooters. Recently I went to Spokane and saw electric scooters all over downtown.
Progress Update on the Higgins Avenue Beartrack Bridge Project
A combination of supply chain issues and necessary repairs to girders on the structure will keep the Higgins Avenue ‘Beartrack’ Bridge project from being completed until perhaps well into November. We spoke to Engineering Project Manager on the Higgins Avenue Bridge with the Montana Department of Transportation, Matt...
Missoula Humane Society Serves Up Broccoli Cheddar on TMHT
A black cat crossing my path was good luck today on Take Me Home Tuesday. Two Tuesdays each month, staff members from the Humane Society of Western Montana bring in a dog or cat looking for a forever home. Today, we got to meet the delightful Broccoli Cheddar, the last kitten from a litter that was taken in waiting for her forever home.
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake
With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
Missoula Police Investigate Vehicle vs. Bicyclist Crash on Broadway
On September 1, 2022, at around 9:44 a.m., the Missoula Police Department announced that a bicyclist vs vehicle accident had occurred. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following statement. "The Missoula Police Department responded to a bicyclist vs vehicle accident on August 31, 2022, just before 10:50 p.m....
Record-Setting Heat Possible For Griz Season Home Opener?
It's going to be a hot Labor Day weekend home opener at 1 pm when the Griz welcome the Northwestern State Demons to battle at Washington Grizzly stadium. It might be the Hottest Game EVER as far as the weather goes. KGVO's Peter Christian spoke with NWS meteorologist Jeff Kitzmiller who told us “There has never been a 100-degree day on September 3rd, if it did that would almost be certain to be a record” “The hottest was 98 degrees in 1988” The Missoula forecast calls for a high of 100.
Missoula Police SWAT Team Responds to Armed Barricaded Suspect
UPDATE: 11:09 p.m. - Aug. 31, 2022. Missoula Police Public Information Office Lydia Arnold provided the following update:. SWAT is in the process of clearing the scene. While SWAT was on scene, initial information was confirmed to be unfounded. Additional information will continue to be investigated keeping the public safety the top priority. If there are developments in the investigation I will update.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,387 Cases, No New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 305,561 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,387 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,830 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,535,775 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,294...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for Felony DUI on Highway 10
On August 25, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer observed a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound on Highway 10 near Flynn Lane. The officer watched as the Jeep quickly approached the rear of a large passenger transport vehicle. The Jeep almost struck the rear of the large passenger transport vehicle and had to quickly apply the brakes to avoid a collision. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Missoula Commissioners Talk 2023 Budget and Proposed Tourist Tax
Once a month, the Missoula County Commissioners gather on KGVO to answer questions from listeners and share important information about county policies in a special program called ‘County Talk’. Due to their early morning meeting schedules, we host the commissioners from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and then replay...
Christmas In Missoula Stores? Jolly Folly Too Early!
I don’t think stores in Missoula should have their Christmas stuff out yet. I went into a store and I saw this. I don’t need to buy my Marvel Christmas ornaments yet. They just put out the fall collection of leaves and pumpkin stuff displacing my BBQ row of accessories. It’s still hot out! Come on! Christmas In Missoula Stores? Jolly folly too early!
Woman on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and a Gun in Missoula
On August 29, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was asked to assist a Probation Officer with a residence check on 30-year-old Ronnie Linton, who is on probation. The probation officer requested help after finding a loaded 9mm handgun, suspected methamphetamine, and paraphernalia inside Linton’s apartment. The probation officer...
