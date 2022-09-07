It's going to be a hot Labor Day weekend home opener at 1 pm when the Griz welcome the Northwestern State Demons to battle at Washington Grizzly stadium. It might be the Hottest Game EVER as far as the weather goes. KGVO's Peter Christian spoke with NWS meteorologist Jeff Kitzmiller who told us “There has never been a 100-degree day on September 3rd, if it did that would almost be certain to be a record” “The hottest was 98 degrees in 1988” The Missoula forecast calls for a high of 100.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO