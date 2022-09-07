A Florida man was caught on camera attacking and robbing a woman in front of her three small children at a North Lauderdale grocery store on Tuesday, according to authorities. The unidentified perpetrator allegedly approached the woman, grabbed her necklace and punched her before fleeing the scene around 4:15 p.m. on the 8000 block of West McNab Road, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) said in a Tuesday news release.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO