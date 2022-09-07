ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

fox40jackson.com

Florida man attacks mother in front of 3 children at grocery store

A Florida man was caught on camera attacking and robbing a woman in front of her three small children at a North Lauderdale grocery store on Tuesday, according to authorities. The unidentified perpetrator allegedly approached the woman, grabbed her necklace and punched her before fleeing the scene around 4:15 p.m. on the 8000 block of West McNab Road, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) said in a Tuesday news release.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hollywood officer fired only weeks after he was acquitted of battery in rough 2019 drug arrest

A Hollywood Police officer who was acquitted of battery against a man during a rough drug-related arrest in 2019 has been terminated from the police department after an Internal Affairs investigation. The investigation found that Matthew Barbieri used excessive force and exhibited conduct unbecoming during his encounter with Raymond Schachner on Aug. 6, 2019, Officer Christian Lata, a ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cw34.com

'Their little secret;' former Florida deputy accused of molesting girl in Lantana

LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A former Florida sheriff's deputy is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl multiple times at his home. Lantana police arrested 44-year-old Brett Nicholas Kip on a warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12-16 years old, sexual assault on a victim 12-18 yeas old, and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 by an offender 18 years or older.
LANTANA, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian mother and daughter charged with retail theft

Two people from Sebastian were arrested at Walmart in Vero Beach for retail theft. They were transported to the Indian River County Jail for processing. A Walmart loss prevention agent observed Elizabeth Shields, 45, and Emma Shields, 19, concealing small toys, socks, an ice pack, and other merchandise in their clothing.
SEBASTIAN, FL
bulletin-news.com

Arrest Made After Motorcyclist Injured in Coconut Creek Hit-and-Run

A hit-and-run accident in Coconut Creek that wounded a motorcycle is being blamed on a Deerfield Beach man. About 4:30 a.m., Jacob Jose Roman, 27, collided with the motorbike. In the 7300 block of North, on August 27. According to the police report, State Road 7 is close to the Riverstone Shoppes mall.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
cw34.com

Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Deputies investigating after 2 shot in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Lauderdale Lakes. BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said the shooting happened 4 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Northwest 33rd Street. St. Louis said one victim drove himself to the hospital and the second...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Man Accused of Two Attempted Murders

A 28-year-old man with a history of violence is facing two charges of attempted murder, court records show. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Fort Lauderdale Police with K9, and a SWAT team arrested Walter Lee Kendrick Jr. Sunday as he was climbing out the rear window of an apartment in the 1200 block of Northwest First Street in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

