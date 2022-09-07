Read full article on original website
Related
WPBF News 25
Caught On Camera: Boynton Beach man arrested on 72 charges related to pickpocketing
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Initial information about the search. A Boynton Beach man was arrested on 72 charges related to pickpocketing in at least four incidents since February. Port St. Lucie police obtained arrest warrants for Devante Durham earlier in the week and arrested him Thursday. Your...
fox40jackson.com
Florida man attacks mother in front of 3 children at grocery store
A Florida man was caught on camera attacking and robbing a woman in front of her three small children at a North Lauderdale grocery store on Tuesday, according to authorities. The unidentified perpetrator allegedly approached the woman, grabbed her necklace and punched her before fleeing the scene around 4:15 p.m. on the 8000 block of West McNab Road, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) said in a Tuesday news release.
NBC Miami
Man Found Hiding Under Car in Deerfield Beach Charged with 3 Attempted Murders
A shooting suspect found hiding under a car in Deerfield Beach is now charged with three attempted murders in West Palm Beach. Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, remains in the Palm Beach County Jail following a Friday morning court appearance. He is one of two men accused of firing at three...
Detectives found Manuel Segura in the road, shot to death. Now they're out to find his killer.
SOUTH BAY — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in South Bay on Thursday night. Deputies found Manuel Segura laying in the road near Northwest 10th Avenue and West Palm Beach at 9:19 p.m., wounded by gunfire. They pronounced the 28-year-old man dead at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hollywood officer fired only weeks after he was acquitted of battery in rough 2019 drug arrest
A Hollywood Police officer who was acquitted of battery against a man during a rough drug-related arrest in 2019 has been terminated from the police department after an Internal Affairs investigation. The investigation found that Matthew Barbieri used excessive force and exhibited conduct unbecoming during his encounter with Raymond Schachner on Aug. 6, 2019, Officer Christian Lata, a ...
bulletin-news.com
Police body camera video shows arrest of soldier on weapons charges
There are fresh developments in the case of a local soldier who was home on leave when he was detained by Port St. Lucie police after they claimed to have discovered a stash of weapons in his car, including at least one phony bomb. Police body camera footage that has...
cw34.com
'Their little secret;' former Florida deputy accused of molesting girl in Lantana
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A former Florida sheriff's deputy is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl multiple times at his home. Lantana police arrested 44-year-old Brett Nicholas Kip on a warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12-16 years old, sexual assault on a victim 12-18 yeas old, and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 by an offender 18 years or older.
treasurecoast.com
Vero Beach Police looking for these two suspects who stole over $1,500.00 of merchandise
Vero Beach Police looking for these two suspects who stole over $1,500.00 of merchandise. Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Vero Beach Police are looking for these two suspects who stole over $1,500.00 of merchandise! Get a job people!. ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY. Grand Theft. On 09/03/2022, the pictured black male, possibly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian mother and daughter charged with retail theft
Two people from Sebastian were arrested at Walmart in Vero Beach for retail theft. They were transported to the Indian River County Jail for processing. A Walmart loss prevention agent observed Elizabeth Shields, 45, and Emma Shields, 19, concealing small toys, socks, an ice pack, and other merchandise in their clothing.
Police searching for missing, endangered man in Delray Beach
Delray Beach police are searching for a missing and endangered man who family members say was diagnosed with early onset dementia and has other health problems.
bulletin-news.com
Arrest Made After Motorcyclist Injured in Coconut Creek Hit-and-Run
A hit-and-run accident in Coconut Creek that wounded a motorcycle is being blamed on a Deerfield Beach man. About 4:30 a.m., Jacob Jose Roman, 27, collided with the motorbike. In the 7300 block of North, on August 27. According to the police report, State Road 7 is close to the Riverstone Shoppes mall.
cw34.com
Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Palm Beach police seize 52 illegal guns in 30-day period
The West Palm Beach Police Department held a news conference to outline the recent arrests of felons and confiscation of illegal guns.
Deadly shooting investigated in South Bay
A man was found shot dead in South Bay, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. No arrests have been made.
WPBF News 25
One of 6 suspects accepts plea deal in murder of MMA fighter Aaron Ramjan
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Austin Baker is one of six charged in thekilling of MMA Fighter Aaron Rajman. Friday in court, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of home invasion robbery with a firearm. Baker will face 25 years in prison, with...
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after 2 shot in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Lauderdale Lakes. BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said the shooting happened 4 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Northwest 33rd Street. St. Louis said one victim drove himself to the hospital and the second...
Search warrant leads to arrest of gang member in Port St. Lucie
Johnathan “Doo Doo” Walker, 29, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested after detectives and SWAT Team executed a search warrant Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of SW Kent Circle.
bulletin-news.com
Death Investigation After Man Dies Following Encounter With Broward Deputies
After a man passed away on Thursday morning after a run-in with Broward Sheriff’s detectives, a death investigation was under way. Around one in the morning, the meeting took place close to a bus stop in unincorporated Broward County, near Sistrunk Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue. According to representatives...
Click10.com
BSO: Suspect dies after deputies’ take him into custody in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A male died while he was in the custody of deputies on Thursday morning near a cemetery in unincorporated Broward County’s Washington Park area, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for BSO, released a statement reporting the deputies...
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Man Accused of Two Attempted Murders
A 28-year-old man with a history of violence is facing two charges of attempted murder, court records show. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Fort Lauderdale Police with K9, and a SWAT team arrested Walter Lee Kendrick Jr. Sunday as he was climbing out the rear window of an apartment in the 1200 block of Northwest First Street in Fort Lauderdale.
Comments / 0