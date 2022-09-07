ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higginsville, MO

Awesome 92.3

Lady Roadrunners Open Second Season of Cross Country

The State Fair Community College (SFCC) Lady Roadrunners cross country team opened their 2022 campaign with a sixth-place finish as a team at the Southwest Baptist University (SBU) Bearcat Invite at the Bolivar City Municipal Golf Course in Bolivar on Friday, Sept. 2. Freshman Tanner Maggard finished 39th (a team...
BOLIVAR, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Eagle runs fastest time in Missouri history

LIBERTY — The fastest running time in Missouri high school history was recorded at the Capitol Federal Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 3. Liberty North’s Sage Wilde won the annual Tim Nixon Invitational in a blazing time of 14:54, almost a full minute faster than the competition.
LIBERTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Soccer Grems Lose to Father Tolton

The Sacred Heart Gremlins boys soccer team lost 2-4 to Fr. Tolton Tuesday. The Trailblazers scored within the first 30 seconds of the game. The Gremlins answered with just under 19 minutes to play in the first half with a goal from junior George Bain making the score a 1-1 tie at halftime.
SEDALIA, MO
KCTV 5

Missouri representative, Grain Valley School Board member offers AR-15 as raffle prize in fundraiser

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri state representative is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his re-election campaign. Jeff Coleman, a Republican who represents Grain Valley and parts of Blue Springs, is holding a “BBQ in the Park” campaign fundraiser on Sept. 30. The header on the event page mentions a drawing for an AR-15, though the text of the page describes it differently:
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Trot Or Treat Coming This Fall in Green Ridge

We know there are going to be a ton of Trick or Treat events this year, and probably a few Trunk or Treat events, too. But a......Trot or Treat? That's a little different. And not all in a bad way! In a way that supports local animals in need, and sounds like a ton of fun. I'll give you the run down, the jist, the basics, you know.
GREEN RIDGE, MO
KMBC.com

1 killed in three-vehicle crash near Trimble

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Trimble, Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The highway patrol said the wreck was reported on U.S. 169 Highway at Highway Z. Troopers said three vehicles were involved in the crash. The investigation...
TRIMBLE, MO
Awesome 92.3

Coach Anderson Returns to UCM in Special Advisor Role

Following his recent retirement from collegiate coaching, Kim Anderson is returning to the same institution where he once led a team to an NCAA Division II National Championship, but this time he’s putting his knowledge of athletics to work in a new role. The Mules' all-time winningest head basketball...
WARRENSBURG, MO
#Sacred Heart#Sh Cross Country Competes#The Husker Invitational
plattecountylandmark.com

LongHorn shooting for October opening

Opening day for the LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Platte County is drawing closer. Originally planning for a September opening, corporate officials for LongHorn now say the planned opening at Tiffany Springs is a month later than initially hoped. “We are currently targeting an October opening,” says Jessica Dinon, a media...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Green Ridge Man Injured After Buick Hits Utility Pole

A Green Ridge man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1996 Buick LaSabre, driven by 25-year-old Lewis Roark of Green Ridge, was on Moriarty, south of Cheese Creek around 3 p.m. when the driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. The Buick left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Drought Causes Missouri River Level to Be Lowered, Will Affect Navigation and Utilities

(Missourinet) A drought in the upper Missouri River basin has caused the Army Corps of Engineers to lower the Missouri River from Nebraska City to Kansas City a full foot. The lower level will affect navigation and could impact municipal water supplies and utilities that rely on the river. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says conditions have been getting worse since the drought first began to emerge in July of 2020. . .
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog: Kansas City weekend weather changes

If you are bored with the same old weather, then this weekend will help some. A cold front and storm system are heading in from the northwest. They will move through Saturday into early Sunday. Can you find the front as of 11 a.m. Friday? Temperatures are in the 50s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Fast-moving front with quick rain (FRI-9/9)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another wonderful day in the region today as our run of low dew points and warm afternoons continue. Today will be the last pretty hot day for this stretch of weather as a cold front is due to move through tomorrow. That front will alter the temperatures tomorrow into Tuesday morning before we start heating back up again.
KANSAS CITY, MO
grainvalleynews.com

Good News: Grain Valley Fair kicks off Friday

After months of planning, the Grain Valley Fair and Community Parade will be held this wekeend, Friday, September 9th and Saturday, September 10th behind the Grain Valley Community Center. The fun begins at 4:00pm on Friday, as the carnival midway and vendor booths open. The Beer Garden opens at 5:00pm, with bands beginning at 5:30pm through 11:00pm.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

