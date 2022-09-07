Read full article on original website
UNR NevadaNews
New assistant dean of administration provides support for leadership
The College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources has welcomed Katie Jameson as the new assistant dean of administration. Jameson will be responsible for providing administrative, analytical and strategic support to the dean, associate deans and directors. Jameson will oversee finance, budget, staffing and strategic planning for the College’s four...
nevadasagebrush.com
Delays at HERE Reno Affect Students, Put into Temporary Housing
University of Nevada, Reno students were displaced by another student apartment complex, HERE Reno, due to construction setbacks delaying move in time. HERE Reno is a new student apartment complex that began leasing with students in September 2021 while construction was still underway. Students being misplaced due to construction continues...
ksl.com
Bound for hometown, Nevada commit Amini Amone rushing toward record books at East
SALT LAKE CITY — Amini Amone has played football since he was a toddler through his senior year at East High, where he has 196 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Leopards (2-2) whose early-season schedule included top-ranked Skyridge and a 1-point loss to Orem on the final play of the game.
UNR NevadaNews
Mountain West Men's Basketball schedule announced
Nevada Men's Basketball will host defending Mountain West champion Boise State in its conference opener this December, as the Mountain West announced its 2022-23 slate, Wednesday. The listed dates for Nevada's Mountain West contests are tentative, and subject to change. Dates and tip times will be finalized upon release of...
UNR NevadaNews
Mountain West releases 2022-23 women’s basketball slate
Nevada women's basketball's Mountain West schedule and matchups for the 2022-23 season were announced by the conference on Wednesday. Opponents coming to the Lawlor Events Center include defending Mountain West champions UNLV along with 2022 Women's National Invitational Tournament teams Wyoming, Air Force, and New Mexico. Tip-off times and television networks will be announced at a later date.
nevadabusiness.com
Tickets on Sale Now for the 2022 Alley Gala
RENO, Nev. – The Nevada Coalition for Systemic Counseling (NCSC) is hosting its annual Alley Gala at 543 Plumas Street in Reno on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 10 p.m. The Alley Gala embraces the midtown Reno vibe for an evening of live music, silent auction, raffles, food, and a hosted bar.
FOX Reno
Reno International Art Show beginning Sept. 9
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno International Art Show is making its debut at the Reno Sparks Convention Center Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. Briana Dolan joined Mornings on Fox 11 to share the creation behind this art show.
nnbw.com
Clemetson Brothers acquire equity stake in Reno-based Swift Sportsdome
Indoor Sports Holdings LLC announced today that Chad and Cory Clemetson have acquired a significant equity stake in the business and have joined Owen Blake as owners of Swift Sportsdome located in Reno. Swift Sportsdome consists of two indoor recreational sports facilities totaling 160,000 square feet. “With the Clemetson brothers’...
KOLO TV Reno
Free Sparks Proud Community Event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is hosting another Sparks Proud Community Event. Just like the last one, it promises to be a good time for people of all ages with food trucks, music, games, raffles, prizes and more. It’s also an interactive experience for the little ones as kids will get to check out some of the equipment and vehicles used by city crews.
Balloons are up there ... somewhere | Reno Memo
Stay in the know for the next 12 months with an unlimited subscription to RGJ.com -- just $9.99! The first mass ascension of the 41st annual Great Balloon Race took place Friday morning (photos here) despite some initial concern that poor conditions would scrap the event ... no, not because of smoke, but...
Reno City Council chooses Kathleen Taylor to represent Ward 5
Impressed with her community engagement and government experience, the Reno City Council chose Kathleen Taylor on Wednesday to fill the open Ward 5 council seat. The vote for Taylor was unanimous among the council members present at the Wednesday afternoon meeting. Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus boycotted the meeting and appointment process. Via a Substack newsletter, she advocated for...
Northern Nevada needs 6,000 new housing units every year. Here's how it can happen
This opinion column was submitted by Aaron West, chief strategy officer of Reno-based NVO Construction. Even though the residential market is slowing nationally, it would be foolhardy to believe the demand for housing will decline any time soon in Northern Nevada. More importantly, we can’t let the cooling national real estate market divert our attention from the critical need to provide good housing that’s affordable for the working families of our region. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Deputy wins BMX Racing World Championship
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s Justin Wike is now a world champion after winning the BMX Racing World Championships in France. “The most amazing thing I’ve ever accomplished, to be honest with you,” admitted Wike. The 40-year old took first place in the Master’s division (35 and...
nnbw.com
NVO Construction seeks to change the construction process from stick-built to prefabricated homes
Serial entrepreneur Cheryl Lewis, founder of NVO Construction in Stead, wants to disrupt the way homes are built in Northern Nevada. Lewis co-founded NVO Construction, which manufactures roof and floor trusses and prefabricated wall panels, at the end of 2020 and serves as its chief executive officer. NVO Construction operates out of a 75,000-square-foot component manufacturing facility at Lear Boulevard. NVO took possession of the former distribution building in January of 2021 and spent about six months retrofitting the facility to meet its needs as a manufacturing center.
KOLO TV Reno
The 63rd Annual International Camel & Ostrich Races get underway in Virginia City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a spectacle unlike anything you’ll ever see anywhere else. The Camel and Ostrich Races are as hilarious as they sound and you can be a part of it this weekend in Virginia City. Leah Kruse, the event & business development manager from Virginia...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard. They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California. The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the...
nevadabusiness.com
Grand Sierra Resort Will Host Wheel of Fortune Slots Spin & Win Tournament
RENO, Nev. – Experience a tournament like no other during the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) Wheel of Fortune Slots Spin & Win Tournament each Sunday beginning Sept. 11. Guests can play one of IGT’s most famous slots brands for a chance to win the grand prize – a brand new 2022 Ford Bronco or $35,000 cash.
2news.com
The Great Reno Balloon Race Returns; RTC Offers Free Rides
The 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race is now officially underway!. The special shapes that will bring GRBR to life this year include: Darth Vader, Daz, Yellow Bird, Puddy Cat, Tico the Sloth, Tiger, UFO, Billy the Kid, Montie the Black Sheep, Sheriff Airmadillo, and Smokey Bear. Aside from this...
Rusty Taco opens 1st Nevada location in Reno
A fast-food chain specializing in street-style tacos and margaritas has broken into the Nevada market with its first location in Reno. Rusty Taco, an Atlanta-based chain owned by Inspire Brands, has opened its first Nevada restaurant at 9780 S. Virginia St., formerly the home of Nu Yalk Pizza. The franchise is operated by local fast-food magnates Taylor...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City rents continue to climb
Rents in Carson City are going in one direction – up – according to new data released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The monthly cost of a one-bedroom unit in the capital city went from $853 in fiscal year 2022 to $980 in fiscal year 2023. The cost of a two-bedroom unit went from $1,108 to $1,273, and the cost of a three-bedroom unit soared from $1,574 to $1,809.
