RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is hosting another Sparks Proud Community Event. Just like the last one, it promises to be a good time for people of all ages with food trucks, music, games, raffles, prizes and more. It’s also an interactive experience for the little ones as kids will get to check out some of the equipment and vehicles used by city crews.

SPARKS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO