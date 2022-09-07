Read full article on original website
Solid waste update as of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – If your new collection day is not Friday and you have not yet received a pickup of your City-issued carts, leave them at the curb and email solidwaste@cityofpsl.com. Drivers will be servicing City-issued carts throughout Saturday, which is not a regular collection day. It...
City paves way for 7-11 at Becker intersection
PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here paved the way Aug. 22 for the first gasoline station on Becker Road between the Florida Turnpike and I-95 upon rezoning a 15.4-acre site at the corner of Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard to general commercial for a convenience store and permitting the special exception use for the fuel pumps.
Contractor took down payment and delayed work, Riviera Beach resident says
Margaret Cummings wants her back yard, to look as green and lush as her front. She thought a well would help. “I wanted a well so that I could save on the costs of a water bill here in the city of Riviera Beach,” she said. “Sometimes I save about $200, depending on how much water you use.”
Divers search for cars in Martin County ponds
It was a busy day Friday for Martin County dive teams who have been investigating tips about dumped cars in two bodies of water.
WPBF News 25
Glades Mulch Fire in Port St. Lucie expected to continue burning for weeks
The Glades Mulch Fire in Port St. Lucie is expected to continue burning for weeks. The St. Lucie Fire District tweeted that the fire is smoldering and burning over 28 acres and millions of tons of organic matter, which can get as high as four stories. "Unfortunately, there is simply...
City of Port St. Lucie invites residents to attend 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center
City of Port St. Lucie invites residents to attend 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center. When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, 8:30 a.m. Why: The City of Port St. Lucie invites the public to join us for our annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. Marking the 21st anniversary since the attacks on our great nation, this ceremony will honor and remember the lives lost and forever impacted on Sept. 11, 2001.
Royal Palm Beach neighbors frustrated over construction work
Residents in a Royal Palm Beach neighborhood said they've suddenly found themselves among a construction site and they want to know how.
Port St. Lucie's new, large trash bins bring mixed reactions from residents
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie residents are hoping their trash troubles are coming to an end — with the city’s new waste contractor officially taking over today. However, with a new contractor comes some major changes to trash collection...and some residents are worried...
Vero prepares to hit Shores with big utility hike
Utility consultants have recommended that Vero Beach press ahead next month with steep utility rate hikes that will let Vero collect as much as possible from Indian River Shores residents for sewer and reuse irrigation water before the town’s franchise agreement expires in 2027. An early peek at the...
Workforce housing: Here are some places with affordable apartments, homes
Can't find a place to live that you can afford? Here are some places in Palm Beach County for prospective homebuyers or renters to try. Home-buying help Assistance from the Palm Beach County workforce housing program includes money to help with first mortgage and gap financing for the eligible unit. Eligible costs include, but are...
Caught On Camera: Boynton Beach man arrested on 72 charges related to pickpocketing
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Initial information about the search. A Boynton Beach man was arrested on 72 charges related to pickpocketing in at least four incidents since February. Port St. Lucie police obtained arrest warrants for Devante Durham earlier in the week and arrested him Thursday. Your...
Free BBQ! Popular West Palm Beach restaurant offers free sandwiches to first responders
Okeechobee Prime Barbecue in West Palm Beach began serving free barbecue sandwiches on Friday to active and former first responders. The roadside stand will do so all weekend. This is owner Ralph Lewis’ way of honoring the work of first responders after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Lewis includes fire rescue and police responders, military personnel, doctors and nurses, whether they are active or retired.
New Boynton Beach city manager explains vision for city
Following the firing of the previous city manager and the resignation of the police chief, city commissioners chose police Capt. Dan Dugger to serve as city manager.
Tow truck driver remembers transporting World Trade Center beam to Wellington
Tim Day from Sisters Towing and his wife transported a steal beam from the South Tower of the original World Trade Center to the Patriot Memorial in Wellington. They left Palm Beach County on Dec. 6, 2010, and arrived at a hanger at JFK Airport in New York where the beam was being stored as evidence in a criminal investigation.
Asking $4.15 Million, This Entertainer’s Dream Home in Delray Beach is A Truly Amazing Retreat
The Home in Delray Beach, a dream retreat on designer appointed over-sized wide lakefront lot overlooking the rippling water and glowing fountain is now available for sale. This home located at 16598 Fleur De Lis Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Schwartzman (Phone: 561-929-3375) at Vue Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Delray Beach.
South Florida driver dies after striking pig, hitting trees
A South Florida driver died on Sunday after striking a pig with his pickup truck and veering off the road and into trees.
Woman hit, killed on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after car runs out of gas
A Broward County woman is dead after she was hit on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach on Friday morning after her car had run out of gas, authorities said.
Floridians driving older cars for longer periods of time due to high car prices
South Florida mechanics said they are seeing more older cars than new ones these days because the price of new and used cars are up right now due to inflation and supply shortages.
Southern Boulevard Bridge, less than week after reopening, briefly closes
Less than a week after reopening, the Southern Boulevard Bridge closed again for a few hours Wednesday. The drawbridge had been closed while a new bridge was being built.
COPS: Delray Beach Woman Attacks Boyfriend When Another Lady Says “Call Me”
Deana Canestro Allegedly Strikes Lover With Phone. Allegedly Angry When Woman Makes Pass At Her Man… “Kept Talking About How Attactive The Lady From The Hotel Was…” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing a battery charge after she allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
