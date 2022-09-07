ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Solid waste update as of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – If your new collection day is not Friday and you have not yet received a pickup of your City-issued carts, leave them at the curb and email solidwaste@cityofpsl.com. Drivers will be servicing City-issued carts throughout Saturday, which is not a regular collection day. It...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
City paves way for 7-11 at Becker intersection

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here paved the way Aug. 22 for the first gasoline station on Becker Road between the Florida Turnpike and I-95 upon rezoning a 15.4-acre site at the corner of Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard to general commercial for a convenience store and permitting the special exception use for the fuel pumps.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
City of Port St. Lucie invites residents to attend 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center

City of Port St. Lucie invites residents to attend 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center. When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, 8:30 a.m. Why: The City of Port St. Lucie invites the public to join us for our annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. Marking the 21st anniversary since the attacks on our great nation, this ceremony will honor and remember the lives lost and forever impacted on Sept. 11, 2001.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Vero prepares to hit Shores with big utility hike

Utility consultants have recommended that Vero Beach press ahead next month with steep utility rate hikes that will let Vero collect as much as possible from Indian River Shores residents for sewer and reuse irrigation water before the town’s franchise agreement expires in 2027. An early peek at the...
VERO BEACH, FL
Free BBQ! Popular West Palm Beach restaurant offers free sandwiches to first responders

Okeechobee Prime Barbecue in West Palm Beach began serving free barbecue sandwiches on Friday to active and former first responders. The roadside stand will do so all weekend. This is owner Ralph Lewis’ way of honoring the work of first responders after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Lewis includes fire rescue and police responders, military personnel, doctors and nurses, whether they are active or retired.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Asking $4.15 Million, This Entertainer’s Dream Home in Delray Beach is A Truly Amazing Retreat

The Home in Delray Beach, a dream retreat on designer appointed over-sized wide lakefront lot overlooking the rippling water and glowing fountain is now available for sale. This home located at 16598 Fleur De Lis Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Schwartzman (Phone: 561-929-3375) at Vue Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
COPS: Delray Beach Woman Attacks Boyfriend When Another Lady Says “Call Me”

Deana Canestro Allegedly Strikes Lover With Phone. Allegedly Angry When Woman Makes Pass At Her Man… “Kept Talking About How Attactive The Lady From The Hotel Was…” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing a battery charge after she allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL

