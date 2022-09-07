Read full article on original website
Private plane carrying 2 adults, 1 minor crashes in Florida
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash Friday afternoon.
Central Florida joggers on edge after woman reports being grabbed on trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Joggers in Central Florida are on edge after a woman said she had to fight off a man while out on a run earlier over the weekend. Deputies said Israel Pagan tried to attack her on the Econ Trail on Sunday. He was arrested on Wednesday and deputies said there may be additional victims.
Police in Florida arrest 160 in seven-day human trafficking sting operation
A Disney employee, two teachers, and two law enforcement officers were among the 160 arrested in a recent seven-day human trafficking sting operation in Florida.
bulletin-news.com
Falls leading cause of deadly injuries among Florida senior citizens
The leading cause of fatal injuries among seniors in Florida is accidental falls. We hear scores of requests to send first responders to assist folks who have fallen throughout the whole night on the assignment desk scanners at WPTV. The In-Depth crew at WPTV began investigating the reasons why it...
wmfe.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
NBC Miami
South Florida Native Who Went Missing While Hiking in California Found Dead
A man originally from South Florida who went missing while hiking in Southern California was found dead on Thursday, authorities said. Tim Sgrignoli, 29, disappeared Sunday while hiking with his girlfriend in the Gaviota Peak area, a 2,400-foot summit in the Santa Ynez Mountains, Scott Safechuck, a spokesman with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, told NBC News.
10NEWS
FWC: 14 people thrown from boat in deadly crash off Florida Keys
NORTH KEY LARGO, Fla. — An official report shows that everyone was thrown from a boat that crashed off the Florida Keys over Labor Day weekend, resulting in the death of a teenager and injuries of others. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the crash happened...
Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida
Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
mountain-topmedia.com
On This Day, Sept. 9: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida
On Sept. 9, 2017, Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida, leaving millions without power. The Category 5 storm was blamed for more than 130 deaths.
The Best Places to Live in Florida
Florida is a dream retirement destination, known for its warm-weather days, paradise beaches, and zero state income taxes. This Sunshine State has a lot to offer - from the serene beaches and coasts to financial centers and booming economy. If you are planning to set up a home in the Sunshine State, here is the list of the best places to live in Florida.
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl
A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Bowling Green, Florida.
WESH
FWC report: Florida boater who vanished at sea believed to have fallen overboard
The couple taking a pleasant late afternoon stroll along the surf of Melbourne Beach last May came across a startling discovery, quickly calling 911 to report: “In South Melbourne Beach on the ocean — there's a boat that has washed ashore. There's nobody in it.”. So where was...
wild941.com
Tupac Is In Florida & Beating People With A Baseball Bat
Not sure if this is a variant of late great rapper Tupac Shakur but, a Florida woman by the same name is not doing the iconic rapper’s name any justice. The NY Post is reporting, that a Florida woman by the name of Tupac Amaru Shakur got locked up for attacking an old man with a baseball bat, all while the elderly gentleman was sitting on the bench outside of a hospital.
Florida woman spots alligator strapped to SUV on I-95
If there's a J.D. Power Award for strapping large dead alligators to a bumper, then this Chevy SUV just won "Best in Class." Last Sunday, Tampa resident Karen Kress posted a photo to Facebook showing a giant alligator on the back of what appears to be a Chevy Traverse. "Spotted on I-95 yesterday," wrote Kress in the post.
Florida Man Survives Three Days in Woods After Alligator Bites Off Arm
Eric Merda, 43, has cautioned people to be wary of alligators after he lost his arm and survived against the odds.
wuft.org
Flash flood risk is increasing as tropical moisture surges into Florida
A surge of tropical moisture will produce rounds of heavy rainfall and increase the risk of flooding for the Panhandle and northern Florida by the weekend. Earlier Wednesday, surface analysis depicted a stalled frontal boundary that was draped across the Mid-South. This feature is forecast to gradually push south through the week, acting as a focus for shower and thunderstorm development. Along the stalled frontal boundary, models indicate the development of a cutoff area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico by late week. The nearly stationary front in conjunction with a slow-moving area of low pressure will contribute to the potential for rounds of heavy rain and flooding as atmospheric moisture surges across northern and central Florida.
3 Florida power companies seek rate hikes up to 15%
Three power companies in Florida are asking the Public Service Commission to let them raise their monthly prices due to "volatile" natural gas costs.
Video of Florida deputy running after suspect goes viral on TikTok
After a TikTok of a Florida deputy running after a fleeing suspect went viral, the sheriff's office released video of the chase from the deputy's perspective.
After working for 12 years on a plan to protect Florida panthers, developers backed out
Documents show they were too cheap to do what's required to save our official state animal.
