ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
bulletin-news.com

Falls leading cause of deadly injuries among Florida senior citizens

The leading cause of fatal injuries among seniors in Florida is accidental falls. We hear scores of requests to send first responders to assist folks who have fallen throughout the whole night on the assignment desk scanners at WPTV. The In-Depth crew at WPTV began investigating the reasons why it...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
Collier County, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
wmfe.org

Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

South Florida Native Who Went Missing While Hiking in California Found Dead

A man originally from South Florida who went missing while hiking in Southern California was found dead on Thursday, authorities said. Tim Sgrignoli, 29, disappeared Sunday while hiking with his girlfriend in the Gaviota Peak area, a 2,400-foot summit in the Santa Ynez Mountains, Scott Safechuck, a spokesman with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, told NBC News.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Panthers#Wildlife Conservation#Traffic Accident#Panther Struck
Toni Koraza

Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

The Best Places to Live in Florida

Florida is a dream retirement destination, known for its warm-weather days, paradise beaches, and zero state income taxes. This Sunshine State has a lot to offer - from the serene beaches and coasts to financial centers and booming economy. If you are planning to set up a home in the Sunshine State, here is the list of the best places to live in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wild941.com

Tupac Is In Florida & Beating People With A Baseball Bat

Not sure if this is a variant of late great rapper Tupac Shakur but, a Florida woman by the same name is not doing the iconic rapper’s name any justice. The NY Post is reporting, that a Florida woman by the name of Tupac Amaru Shakur got locked up for attacking an old man with a baseball bat, all while the elderly gentleman was sitting on the bench outside of a hospital.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida woman spots alligator strapped to SUV on I-95

If there's a J.D. Power Award for strapping large dead alligators to a bumper, then this Chevy SUV just won "Best in Class." Last Sunday, Tampa resident Karen Kress posted a photo to Facebook showing a giant alligator on the back of what appears to be a Chevy Traverse. "Spotted on I-95 yesterday," wrote Kress in the post.
wuft.org

Flash flood risk is increasing as tropical moisture surges into Florida

A surge of tropical moisture will produce rounds of heavy rainfall and increase the risk of flooding for the Panhandle and northern Florida by the weekend. Earlier Wednesday, surface analysis depicted a stalled frontal boundary that was draped across the Mid-South. This feature is forecast to gradually push south through the week, acting as a focus for shower and thunderstorm development. Along the stalled frontal boundary, models indicate the development of a cutoff area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico by late week. The nearly stationary front in conjunction with a slow-moving area of low pressure will contribute to the potential for rounds of heavy rain and flooding as atmospheric moisture surges across northern and central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy