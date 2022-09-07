Read full article on original website
travelexperta.com
Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise
Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise. For my parents’ 50th anniversary, they wanted to do something special. They were staying in Florida, and they wanted to invite all of their friends for the 50th anniversary. They even had friends coming from all over the world, from different parts, to come for this party. So instead of doing a regular party either having people at the house or renting a space, I said to my parents, let’s rent a yacht for a dinner party, and the idea sounds great but at first, it sounds, oh my God, that is so expensive. That’s how we ended up doing a Fort Lauderdale canals yacht tour and dinner cruise.
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – September 9th, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices are another penny lower today. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $3.48 per gallon. In Southeast Florida prices range from an average low of $3.54 per gallon in Broward to an average high of $3.69 per gallon in the Palm Beaches.
wlrn.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida's coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão’s 5th South Florida Location is Open in Fort Lauderdale
The chain has launched its newest South Florida location in The Main Las Olas
secretmiami.com
10 Best Miami Plant Shops To Turn Your Home Into A Tropical Oasis
Whether you’re looking to refresh your backyard garden with some potted trees or add some color to your living room with flowers, plants can make a huge difference to a space. And no matter what size or variation you’re on the hunt for, there’s certainly a plant out there that suits you and your home. Here are some of the best plant shops in the city to turn your home into your very own urban jungle.
Aventura Mall Adding Three Restaurants to Treats Food Hall
The incoming brands are Sproutz, Yalla Motek, and Tacology Express
Click10.com
City of Miami worker makes special stop, brightens boy’s day
COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Clint Glenn has been a sanitation worker for the City of Miami for more than two decades. His act of kindness this week made one little boy living in a Coconut Grove neighborhood’s day. Emily Eaglstein’s son Eli broke his arm recently, and “Mr....
Miami New Times
Miami Sculptor's Doomsday Bunker Installation Reported Stolen From Islamorada
Jillian Mayer's unassuming 20-foot black trailer disappeared over Labor Day weekend from a private storage lot in Islamorada. If it was thieves who absconded with the trailer, they might've thought they were getting away with yard tools or a lawnmower. Instead, they got an artist's work four years in the making.
Click10.com
Miami Spice 2022 pre-selected menus cater to local gourmands on a budget
MIAMI – Local gourmands recently welcomed this year’s Miami Spice pre-selected menus — starting at $28 for a two-course lunch or brunch. The three-course dinners range from $45 to $60. The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau’s restaurant promotion runs through September and features some of the...
usf.edu
Army Corps agrees to redo billion-dollar plan to fortify Miami-Dade against storm surge
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to revise a controversial plan to build towering walls and flood gates to fortify parts of Miami against worsening storm surge and will instead look at more natural solutions that could also help ailing Biscayne Bay. In a letter provided by Miami-Dade...
WSVN-TV
Sailboat crashes into bridge in Key Biscayne
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have responded to the scene of a sailboat that crashed into a bridge. The incident happened in Key Biscayne, Thursday, when police saw the mast of the boat on the south side of the bridge. According to the boat’s captain, the vessel did...
NBC Miami
Coast Guard Received Call 20 Minutes After Fatal Boca Chita Key Boat Crash: Officials
U.S. Coast Guard officials are releasing new details about their response to a boat crash near Boca Chita Key that left a teen girl dead and several others injured over the weekend. A total of 14 people were on the 29-foot boat when it struck a channel marker in the...
flkeysnews.com
A fire at a wooden Key Largo house ‘was fully involved.’ What it looked like at the end
A fire destroyed a waterfront stilt home in the Florida Keys early Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the blaze at Sexton Way on the bay side of Key Largo around 6 a.m., said Chief Don Bock of the Key Largo Fire Department. “It was an A-frame wood structure that...
Click10.com
Miami police accuse women of scamming thousands from prospective renters
MIAMI – Miami police accuse two women of bilking multiple prospective renters out of thousands of dollars for a Little Havana apartment they never got to live in. According to an arrest report, the victims realized they were scammed after they all showed up at the same time to get their keys.
techaiapp.com
Top Luxurious High-Rise Buildings on South of Fifth
Located at the southernmost tip of Miami Beach, South of Fifth is renowned as an exclusive tropical paradise, surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean, Biscayne Bay, and Government Cut. Affectionately known as SoFi, it is home to the crème de la crème offering some of the best views in Miami.
thenextmiami.com
Demolition Is Being Planned For Downtown Miami’s Cultural Center, Designed By Philip Johnson
The Miami-Dade Cultural Center in downtown Miami is expected to be demolished to make way for a much larger development, according to the Herald. The complex was completed in 1983, and designed by architect Philip Johnson, who was one of America’s top architects at the time. However, there were...
Hollywood officer fired only weeks after he was acquitted of battery in rough 2019 drug arrest
A Hollywood Police officer who was acquitted of battery against a man during a rough drug-related arrest in 2019 has been terminated from the police department after an Internal Affairs investigation. The investigation found that Matthew Barbieri used excessive force and exhibited conduct unbecoming during his encounter with Raymond Schachner on Aug. 6, 2019, Officer Christian Lata, a ...
South Florida Times
Gov. DeSantis pressured to remove Broward Sheriff Tony from office
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – After the suspensions of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and four of nine Broward School Board members following a grand jury ruling that they were incompetent and committed neglect of duty in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting massacre, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony could be next on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chopping block.
thesource.com
Two Children Shot at School Bus Stop in Miami by Teen Robbing Them for Their Phones
According to several reports, two 12-year-old boys were shot by a teenager trying to rob the young school children of their cell phones. As the two 12-year-old boys waited for the school bus in Miami-Dade County, Florida, shortly before 8 am, a 16-year-old boy with a gun approached the two boys and demanded their cell phones. When the boys refused to give up their phones, the teen gunman immediately opened fire, striking both of the boys with bullets before fleeing the scene.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Terra Group launches construction on Miami’s CentroCity
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Terra Group has secured $230 million in financing for the CentroCity project in Miami and launched construction on the project that will include:. 1,200 apartments. 250,000 sq. ft....
