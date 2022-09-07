ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

ankenyfanatic.com

‘It was a total team effort’: Hawkettes roll to 110-73 victory over NCMP

If the Ankeny girls’ swimming team needed a wake-up call, the Hawkettes got one in the opening race of Thursday’s non-conference dual meet against visiting Newton/Colfax-Mingo/Pella. The Cardinals won the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:57.15, edging Ankeny by .29 seconds. “Going down 10-4 was a...
ANKENY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Centennial girls earn another victory in C.R.; Jaguars take 5th in boys’ race

The month of September has been good to the Ankeny Centennial girls’ cross country team. After winning the Kirk Schmaltz Invitational on Sept. 1 at Ames, the fourth-ranked Jaguars added another victory on Thursday at Seminole Valley Park. They easily won the Cedar Rapids Kennedy Invitational with 31 points.
ANKENY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Depleted Jaguars edge Hawks by 1 shot for 4th place at Ankeny Invitational

A 16-stroke loss to its crosstown rival seems like a distant memory to the Ankeny Centennial boys’ golf team. The ninth-ranked Jaguars, who were beaten soundly by No. 7 Ankeny during a triangular meet on Aug. 29 at Otter Creek, returned to the Hawks’ home course on Wednesday to compete in the Ankeny Invitational.
ANKENY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2

ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
AMES, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

KIRK SPEAKS: Iowa State

Hello again. It’s Week 2 of the college football season. Iowa is 1-0 (though based on their play, maybe they shouldn’t be), the offense is awful, and everyone is very happy about the direction of the season after one week, right?. Let’s see what the man in charge,...
AMES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cy-Hawk Wave Song Signifies Strength for Kid Captain Audrey

This year's hype for the annual Iowa State vs. Iowa (Cy-Hawk) football game may be falling a little flat, but for the second week in a row, the song for the "Iowa Wave" has been chosen by a "Kid Captain" from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and it's an inspirational choice, indeed.
WAUKEE, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowan wins $1 million Mega Millions prize

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Mega Millions ticket purchased at a convenience store in Ames won someone $1 million. The winner got the prize after Tuesday night’s drawing and is the third Mega Millions prize of at least $1 million in Iowa in a little more than this past month. This ticket was purchased at […]
AMES, IA
B100

Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million

Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa's Fourth Costco Sets Opening Date

The store will feature a 153,394 square-foot retail warehouse, a tire center, 12 fuel pumps, and a 37,080 square-foot distribution center. The Ankeny Costco is located at 4000 NE Spectrum Drive, just north of SE Oralabor Road. The new Costco will be part of the Spectrum 36 development, a plan to bring retail, housing, and more to the area.
IOWA STATE
kwbg.com

Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident

BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
AMES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee

Services for Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee, will be held at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Madrid. Visitation will be held 5–8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry.
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa DCI searches Granger home

GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
GRANGER, IA
KCCI.com

Commandant of Iowa Veterans Home resigns after 13 months on the job

The commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown has submitted his resignation. KCCI confirmed Matthew Peterson's resignation through the governor's office on Tuesday. Peterson had been on the job for 13 months. The governor's office says he's leaving to pursue an opportunity that does not require separation from his...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

