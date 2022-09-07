Read full article on original website
ankenyfanatic.com
‘It was a total team effort’: Hawkettes roll to 110-73 victory over NCMP
If the Ankeny girls’ swimming team needed a wake-up call, the Hawkettes got one in the opening race of Thursday’s non-conference dual meet against visiting Newton/Colfax-Mingo/Pella. The Cardinals won the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:57.15, edging Ankeny by .29 seconds. “Going down 10-4 was a...
ankenyfanatic.com
Hawkettes outlast Johnston in 5 sets, raise their record to 14-2 on the season
Tuesday’s CIML Conference volleyball showdown between a pair of top-10 teams at Ankeny High School came down to the last two points. Third-ranked Ankeny finally emerged with a 25-20, 26-28, 25-22, 22-25, 16-14 victory over No. 8 Johnston, getting a kill from Tanith Roush to close out the match.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘We beat ourselves’: Hawks struggle offensively in 17-10 loss to Dowling
A loss early in the season doesn’t mean that the Ankeny football team won’t be playing for a championship in November. In 2020, the Hawks suffered a loss at Waukee in Week 2, but went on to capture the Class 4A state title. Last year, Ankeny was 4-2...
ankenyfanatic.com
Centennial girls earn another victory in C.R.; Jaguars take 5th in boys’ race
The month of September has been good to the Ankeny Centennial girls’ cross country team. After winning the Kirk Schmaltz Invitational on Sept. 1 at Ames, the fourth-ranked Jaguars added another victory on Thursday at Seminole Valley Park. They easily won the Cedar Rapids Kennedy Invitational with 31 points.
ankenyfanatic.com
Centennial’s Porter chooses basketball over soccer, will play for William Jewell
Senior Averi Porter has been a multi-sport standout at Ankeny Centennial, competing in basketball, soccer and track. Now, she just wants to focus on one sport at the collegiate level. Porter announced on Thursday that she will play basketball next year at William Jewell College, an NCAA Division II school...
ankenyfanatic.com
Depleted Jaguars edge Hawks by 1 shot for 4th place at Ankeny Invitational
A 16-stroke loss to its crosstown rival seems like a distant memory to the Ankeny Centennial boys’ golf team. The ninth-ranked Jaguars, who were beaten soundly by No. 7 Ankeny during a triangular meet on Aug. 29 at Otter Creek, returned to the Hawks’ home course on Wednesday to compete in the Ankeny Invitational.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘We figured it would be a battle’: Jaguars tumble to Dowling Catholic in 5 sets
Two weeks ago, the Ankeny Centennial volleyball team rolled to a win over Dowling Catholic in its first match of the season at the Dallas Center-Grimes Invitational. On Tuesday, the sixth-ranked Maroons avenged that loss in a five-set thriller on their home court. Dowling rallied from a 2-1 deficit to...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
blackheartgoldpants.com
KIRK SPEAKS: Iowa State
Hello again. It’s Week 2 of the college football season. Iowa is 1-0 (though based on their play, maybe they shouldn’t be), the offense is awful, and everyone is very happy about the direction of the season after one week, right?. Let’s see what the man in charge,...
Cy-Hawk Wave Song Signifies Strength for Kid Captain Audrey
This year's hype for the annual Iowa State vs. Iowa (Cy-Hawk) football game may be falling a little flat, but for the second week in a row, the song for the "Iowa Wave" has been chosen by a "Kid Captain" from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and it's an inspirational choice, indeed.
Iowan wins $1 million Mega Millions prize
CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Mega Millions ticket purchased at a convenience store in Ames won someone $1 million. The winner got the prize after Tuesday night’s drawing and is the third Mega Millions prize of at least $1 million in Iowa in a little more than this past month. This ticket was purchased at […]
Where to Get the Best Authentic BBQ in Iowa [PHOTOS]
When it comes to BBQ, there's at least one place in Iowa that does it RIGHT! According to a new list from the site Eat This, Not That, Smokey D's BBQ in Des Moines has the best authentic BBQ in the state!. If the name Smokey D's sounds familiar to...
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
iheart.com
Iowa's Fourth Costco Sets Opening Date
The store will feature a 153,394 square-foot retail warehouse, a tire center, 12 fuel pumps, and a 37,080 square-foot distribution center. The Ankeny Costco is located at 4000 NE Spectrum Drive, just north of SE Oralabor Road. The new Costco will be part of the Spectrum 36 development, a plan to bring retail, housing, and more to the area.
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
WOWT
Iowa DNR: Crane falls into river after bridge collapse, causes fuel spill
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A river cleanup is underway after a fuel spill in Iowa. According to the Iowa Division of Natural Resources, on Thursday, a crane fell into the West Nodaway River, roughly two-to-three miles northeast of Massena in Cass County, Iowa. Iowa DNR says the crane was...
KCCI.com
Employee at Des Moines’ Brody Middle School on leave during internal investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — An employee at Des Moines' Brody Middle School is on leave while the school conducts an internal investigation. The district tells KCCI an allegation was made against the employee, but did not specify what the allegation was. In a statement, the district wrote, in part,...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee
Services for Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee, will be held at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Madrid. Visitation will be held 5–8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry.
KCCI.com
Iowa DCI searches Granger home
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
KCCI.com
Commandant of Iowa Veterans Home resigns after 13 months on the job
The commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown has submitted his resignation. KCCI confirmed Matthew Peterson's resignation through the governor's office on Tuesday. Peterson had been on the job for 13 months. The governor's office says he's leaving to pursue an opportunity that does not require separation from his...
