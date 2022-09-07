Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home to the 105 lb. Burger, This NJ Diner is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenClinton, NJ
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenPhillipsburg, NJ
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner ServiceMarilyn JohnsonNew Hope, PA
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenBoyertown, PA
Related
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Post 3-2 Win Over La Salle In Return Home Friday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Junior Abbie Brown scored twice and first-year Maddie Kandra scored her first career goal to lead the Lehigh field hockey team to a 3-2 victory over La Salle Friday night at Ulrich Field. The Mountain Hawks answered La Salle's opening goal with two goals in the second quarter and one in the fourth to post their first victory over La Salle since 2011 in a series filled with one-goal games.
lehighsports.com
Late Stop Leads Lehigh Past Georgetown 21-19 For League-Opening Win
WASHINGTON – Lehigh raced out to a 21-13 lead early in the third quarter and while Georgetown scored with 1:04 to play the Mountain Hawks stopped the Hoyas' game-tying two point conversion attempt to preserve a 21-19 win in the Patriot League opener for both teams at Cooper Field.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Heads To New York For The Doc Gimmler, Beginning Saturday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's golf team is headed out to Farmingdale, N.Y. for the annual Doc Gimmler hosted by St. John's. The 54-hole event will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Bethpage State Park Red Course. Last weekend, the Mountain Hawks opened their season at...
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Return Home To Host La Salle, Wagner This Weekend
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh field hockey team will be back on Ronald J. Ulrich Field this weekend for a pair of games. Patriot League play begins next Saturday in Boston and to prep for that, the Mountain Hawks will host La Sale and Wagner this weekend. Lehigh will host La Salle Friday at 6 p.m. and Wagner Sunday at 11 a.m. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Downs Hartford, Falls To Dartmouth On Day One Of Dartmouth Invitational
HANOVER, N.H. – The Lehigh volleyball team split two matches Friday on the opening day of the Dartmouth Invitational at Leede Arena. The Mountain Hawks opened the day with a 3-0 victory over Hartford before falling 3-1 to host Dartmouth in the nightcap. Junior Katarina Kaburov totaled a team-best 23 kills on the day as the Mountain Hawks now stand at 7-2 on the season.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Heads to Penn State For First Road Meet of the Season
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Coming off of a second-place finish at the Lehigh Invitational last Friday, the Lehigh women's cross country team is hitting the road for the first time this season. The Mountain Hawks are heading to University Park, Pa. to compete in the Harry Groves Invitational at 10 a.m. on Friday.
lehighsports.com
Women's Tennis to Open Up Fall Season This Weekend
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's tennis team will open up the fall season this weekend in Annapolis, Md. at the Navy Invitational. The Mountain Hawks are entering a new era this year with the addition of head coach Olivia Leavitt. This weekend's tournament will feature three doubles flights and...
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Pick Up 2-1 Road Win Over Siena
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. - On Thursday afternoon, the Mountain Hawks offensively put the pieces together as first-year Sophia Lis and sophomore Corinne Lyght both found the back of the net to secure Lehigh's 2-1 victory over Siena. "I think we've been staying the course in terms of our tactics so we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lehighsports.com
Darian Cruz To Represent Puerto Rico In Upcoming World Championships
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh NCAA Champion Darian Cruz '18 is headed to Belgrade, Serbia to compete at 57 kg in freestyle at the UWW World Championships, which run from Sept. 10-18. Cruz, will be competing for Puerto Rico with qualification rounds set for Friday, Sept. 16 and repechage and finals set for the following day.
Comments / 0