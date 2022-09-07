BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Junior Abbie Brown scored twice and first-year Maddie Kandra scored her first career goal to lead the Lehigh field hockey team to a 3-2 victory over La Salle Friday night at Ulrich Field. The Mountain Hawks answered La Salle's opening goal with two goals in the second quarter and one in the fourth to post their first victory over La Salle since 2011 in a series filled with one-goal games.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO