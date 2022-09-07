Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear gives updates on flood, tornado disaster efforts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear gave updates on recovery efforts from the historic July flooding in Eastern Kentucky, as well as the December tornado outbreak in western Kentucky on Thursday at his weekly press conference. He noted the flood death toll remains at 39, while two women...
wkms.org
Isolated Ky. mountain communities face unique challenges as they recover from historic flooding
Brian and Lesa Marcum pointed out sandy plots where homes used to be on Right Fork Buffalo Road a month after historic flooding hit eastern Kentucky. Water washed away cars, and clothing is still in tree branches sometimes 8 to 10 feet high. “This is one reason I think the...
WKYT 27
Aerial search underway for Ky. women still missing after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than six weeks after deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff both lived in the Lost Creek community, which was among the hardest hit places in the area. The two were swept away by floodwaters.
kentuckytoday.com
Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
School yet to resume in Letcher Co. after fatal floods
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – More than a month after floods devastated parts of southeastern Kentucky, students have yet to return to school. School leaders in Letcher County have been working to clean up impacted school buildings and consolidate students into other schools in the county. “We had six different facilities flooded and damaged,” said […]
mountain-topmedia.com
Kentucky to follow federal tax extension for flood victims
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the Kentucky Department of Revenue will honor the recently announced IRS special tax relief for taxpayers in any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as qualifying for individual assistance or public assistance due to the recent flooding that caused extensive damage in parts of Eastern Kentucky.
WTVQ
Perry County superintendent discusses new school year, long term recovery
PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- School districts in some of the hardest hit flooding regions are welcoming back students to the classroom this month. In Perry County, two of the hardest hit schools started back this week. Superintendent Jonathan Jett says it’s nice to have students back in the classroom given...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of September 5-9, 2022
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of September 5-9, 2022. KY MINERALS LIMITED VS. NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY LLC ET. RIFFE, CHARLES HUBERT ET AL VS. NAUGLE , SCOTT E. ET AL. (MOTION HOUR) GROSS, JENNIFER VS. SMITH, REBECCA LYNN ET AL. (MOTION HOUR) CHRISTIAN, GYPSY VS. THREE RIVERS...
wymt.com
Paintsville Independent Schools on lockdown at sheriff’s recommendation
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paintsville Independent Schools Facebook page shared a post Friday afternoon that all school’s in the school system are on lockdown. The post said the decision was made in precaution based on the sheriff’s recommendation. “Once the local authorities deal with the incident we...
Travel trailers begin arriving to house eastern Kentucky flood victims
Temporary housing is arriving in eastern Kentucky and more is on the way.
foxlexington.com
Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
wymt.com
‘We need to be prepared’: Coroner needs more resources from government officials
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County coroner, Corey Watson said his lack of resources make his job even harder. “A lot of people think coroners are just people that run out and pick up the body and then leave, but we’re actually the chief death investigator for the state of Kentucky,” said Watson.
wymt.com
Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper “R” program allows retired members of state police who...
clayconews.com
State Police Seeking Assistance locating two Wanted Fugitives Following Pursuit in Madison County, Kentucky
RICHMOND, KY (September 8, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is asking for the public’s assistance with locating two wanted fugitives after a vehicle pursuit in Madison County on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The incident occurred just before 4:00 P.M. when...
WTVQ
MSU professor dies in drowning at Herrington Lake
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Morehead State University professor died in a drowning at Herrington Lake Thursday afternoon. Dr. Gary LaFleur was on a johnboat when he fell into the water as someone was trying to secure the boat to a trailer, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. A...
wchstv.com
Two retired Kentucky troopers return to duty in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — Two retired Kentucky State police troopers are being welcomed back to duty at Post 9 Pikeville. State Police said in a news release Tuesday that Troopers Ronald Peppi and Shaun Little are returning to serve their communities as part of the State Police Trooper R program.
wymt.com
Mountain Parkway back open in Clark County after deadly accident
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a serious incident in Clark County. We’re told it happened in the eastbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway at the 4 mile marker, not far from the entrance to the parkway at I-64. The Clark County Coroner told us...
1039thebulldog.com
Shoe giveaway this Sunday for all Letcher County Schools students
Letcher County Public Schools says all students will receive brand new school supplies this year. They say they will send out communication in the near future about distribution. In addition, if your child needs school clothes, you can reach out to the Family Resource and Youth Services Center at your...
wymt.com
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park. According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls,...
Trucker found deceased in vehicle in Rowan County
An investigation is underway in Rowan County after a trucker was found deceased in his vehicle.
