Perry County, KY

Beshear gives updates on flood, tornado disaster efforts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear gave updates on recovery efforts from the historic July flooding in Eastern Kentucky, as well as the December tornado outbreak in western Kentucky on Thursday at his weekly press conference. He noted the flood death toll remains at 39, while two women...
WKYT 27

Aerial search underway for Ky. women still missing after flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than six weeks after deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff both lived in the Lost Creek community, which was among the hardest hit places in the area. The two were swept away by floodwaters.
kentuckytoday.com

Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
WJHL

School yet to resume in Letcher Co. after fatal floods

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – More than a month after floods devastated parts of southeastern Kentucky, students have yet to return to school. School leaders in Letcher County have been working to clean up impacted school buildings and consolidate students into other schools in the county. “We had six different facilities flooded and damaged,” said […]
mountain-topmedia.com

Kentucky to follow federal tax extension for flood victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the Kentucky Department of Revenue will honor the recently announced IRS special tax relief for taxpayers in any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as qualifying for individual assistance or public assistance due to the recent flooding that caused extensive damage in parts of Eastern Kentucky.
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of September 5-9, 2022

Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of September 5-9, 2022. KY MINERALS LIMITED VS. NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY LLC ET. RIFFE, CHARLES HUBERT ET AL VS. NAUGLE , SCOTT E. ET AL. (MOTION HOUR) GROSS, JENNIFER VS. SMITH, REBECCA LYNN ET AL. (MOTION HOUR) CHRISTIAN, GYPSY VS. THREE RIVERS...
foxlexington.com

Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
wymt.com

Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper “R” program allows retired members of state police who...
WTVQ

MSU professor dies in drowning at Herrington Lake

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Morehead State University professor died in a drowning at Herrington Lake Thursday afternoon. Dr. Gary LaFleur was on a johnboat when he fell into the water as someone was trying to secure the boat to a trailer, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. A...
wchstv.com

Two retired Kentucky troopers return to duty in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — Two retired Kentucky State police troopers are being welcomed back to duty at Post 9 Pikeville. State Police said in a news release Tuesday that Troopers Ronald Peppi and Shaun Little are returning to serve their communities as part of the State Police Trooper R program.
1039thebulldog.com

Shoe giveaway this Sunday for all Letcher County Schools students

Letcher County Public Schools says all students will receive brand new school supplies this year. They say they will send out communication in the near future about distribution. In addition, if your child needs school clothes, you can reach out to the Family Resource and Youth Services Center at your...
wymt.com

Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park. According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls,...
