Emotional sentencing in Ala Moana murder -- as family shares message of forgiveness with Kapono Miranda charged with manslaughter

Shirley Kobayashi
3d ago
nobody. kills anyone. for. a. reason. or. no. reason. at. all??? . you. killers. you. put. so. much. hardship. to. so. much. familys. broken. hearts? stomp. out. weapons. ✌✌
Police arrest man accused of strangling ex-girlfriend in Nanakuli
If you have any information about this case, contact HPD at (808) 529-3111.
KITV.com
Family forgives man pleading guilty in Ala Moana shooting
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- "On the night that you put a bullet in my child's heart. And that long ride to the hospital, God told me to just pray for you," the mother of Alan Jennings said to the 26 year old man who killed her son. Having plead guilty to...
‘Where is she?’ a year after Isabella Kalua’s disappearance
t's been almost a year since 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, also known as Ariel Sellers, was reported missing. Her adoptive parents remain in custody awaiting trial for her murder, but the little girl's body still hasn't been found. Her biological family is holding on to hope they'll one day be able to lay her to rest and are planning a vigil to honor her memory.
KITV.com
HPD Chief's son, Zane Logan, released from jail after posting $20k bond
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Zane Logan, the son of the Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan, has been released after posting his $20,000 bond. Logan has had a handful of run-ins with police, and was most recently arrested for criminal contempt on Aug. 20 for failing to appear for an Aug. 15 court date on a second-degree burglary charge.
KITV.com
Woman sues Hawaiian Brian's for overserving alcohol after she severly injured in car crash
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - A Honolulu woman filed a lawsuit against the social club, Hawaiian Brian's for negligence after she claims its employees served the concertgoers an excessive amount of alcohol. On April 24, 2021, Nicole Johnson and her friends went to Hawaiian Brian's for a concert and met with...
KITV.com
Attempted murder in Ewa Beach shakes community
EWA BEACH (KITV4) -- Witnesses say a woman covered in blood ran onto the street crying for help Tuesday afternoon in Ewa Beach. The call came in just before 12:30 p.m. Police are now investigating this incident as an attempted murder.
Fast food workers held up by armed robbers in Kapahulu
Honolulu police are searching for three masked men who they say entered Popeyes Kapahulu last Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. Surveillance video shows one suspect armed with a silver revolver and the other with a black handgun.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Attempted murder investigation underway following apparent shooting in Ewa Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder following an apparent shooting in Ewa Beach Wednesday night. We’re told the incident happened just after 9 p.m. around Papipi Road near Oneula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush. Sources said a man, believed to be in his...
Suspect charged after stabbing with pocket knife
On Monday, a man was in serious condition after being stabbed in Waianae near Farrington Highway.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigation underway into aggravated assault at Ala Moana Beach Park
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attack at Ala Moana Beach Park on Thursday that they classified as an aggravated assault. It happened around 1:40 p.m. near the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue at the park. Emergency Medical Service treated a man in his 60s. Officials said he may have...
KITV.com
Police investigating attempted murder in Ewa Beach
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder in Ewa Beach -- after an apparent shooting --near Papipi Road and Oneula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush. Honolulu Police investigating attempted murder in Ewa Beach | UPDATE. Police are on scene for an attempted murder investigation in Ewa Beach. Shortly...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State Supreme Court calls murder case against Kalihi man ‘unlawful’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Supreme Court put a halt to a murder case on Thursday against a Kalihi man who killed a 16-year-old boy in 2019. The ruling could have broad ramifications on the state’s criminal justice system. Richard Obrero claimed he shot Starsky Willy in self defense...
KITV.com
Police searching for three suspects in armed Popeye's robbery on Kapahulu Ave
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a Popeye's restaurant last month. On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, around 10:25 p.m., three masked men, armed with handguns, entered the Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen on Kapahulu Avenue.
KITV.com
Hawaii judges under fire as public urges courts to keep criminals behind bars
Former judge and prosecutor Randal Lee knows firsthand the responsibility of sound judgements to keep the community safe from those posing a danger to the public. "Just like offenders have to be accountable, judges should be held accountable too," he said.
KITV.com
Honolulu Police invests in license plate-reading technology to catch criminals faster
HONOLULU (KITV-4) The Honolulu Police Department continues to turn to technology to help in fighting crime. The Automated License Plate Readers, or "ALPRs", are helping HPD find stolen cars. HPD now has 21 ALPR units that capture computer images of license plates. The machines compare plate numbers against those of...
KITV.com
Hiker who nearly died on Oahu trail comes back to the Islands to heal -- and to warn others
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been more than two decades since a man was stranded on an Oahu trail -- but he hasn't yet fully recovered from the harrowing experience. What was supposed to be a hike over the Ko'olau Mountains, ended up being stranded for days for Daniel Rasmussen. Now, 25 years later, he's still surprised he made it out alive. He's returned to Oahu to finally come to terms with the experience.
KITV.com
Victim, suspect knew each other in fatal stabbing in Makiki
Honolulu police are reporting that the suspect arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man on Friday knew the victim. The suspect, 53-year-old Samuel Spencer III, was arrested Friday, on Nehoa Street and Mott Smith Street in Makiki.
KITV.com
Rash of crimes cause 40-year-old Kalihi business to close
Because of the crime wave and lack of consequences for criminals, the family says they are now planning to sell the store they worked for years to build. Rash of crimes in Kalihi pushing mom-and-pop shop out of business. An uptick in crime in one Honolulu neighborhood has left businesses...
Founder of Proud Boys Hawaii chapter pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Two men, including the founder the Proud Boys chapter in Hawaii, pleaded guilty Friday to felony obstruction of an official proceeding for their actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Nicholas Ochs, 36, and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, could face up to 20 years in prison, according to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigation underway after witnesses say suspect used ax to attack woman in Ewa Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating what witnesses are calling an ax attack in Ewa Beach on Tuesday. It happened around 12:30 p.m. by the Texaco station near Fort Weaver and Papipi roads. Witnesses said a female used an ax to assault another female and then fled the scene.
