leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)

$5 adults, free for kids | 4-11 p.m. Believe it or not, most of authentic Oktoberfest takes place in September. So head to the German-American Club for an authentic German dinner with pretzels by Klaus Riedelsheimer, imported beers, vendors and live music by River City Polkatz. Saturday, Sept. 10. Hi-Wire...
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)

Tickets start at $28.50 | 7:30 p.m. The legendary psych-rock band’s long-awaited Louisville show after a cancellation and a reschedule — all at a pretty affordable starting price point. Headliners Music Hall. $22 | 8 p.m. A truly unique singer-songwriter with a golden voice, Haley Heynderickx can veer...
Wave 3

Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
Wave 3

Historic distillery rickhouse falls to new development

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After standing for 127 years, the old Nelson Distillery rickhouse is now a mountain of chipped bricks and broken wood. Empty and decaying since the 70′s, the Irish Hill neighborhood fixture on the corner of Lexington Road and Payne Street is being replaced by a 21st century multi-story place to live, work and eat.
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 4. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
leoweekly.com

The Really Really Free Market is coming to Joe Creason Park on Sept. 24

“Nothing in life is free” is a lie. The Really Really Free Market is really really free and all the items available for choosing will be really really free. There is no trading, no bartering and absolutely no money exchange. The Louisville Anarchists host this Anti-Capitalist Market several times a year organized around their principles of “mutual aid, cooperation, and voluntary association.” However, anyone at any time can do a RRFM. It’s an event with roots in New Zealand and Asian Food Not Bombs groups. The event has spread worldwide and happens all over the United States.
foodanddine.com

Yummi Yummi Sushi starts up in South Louisville

LOUtoday has the lowdown on a new sushi spot in South LOUisville (7131 Southside Drive). Yummi Yummi Sushi’s business hours 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sunday. Michael L. Jones takes a deeper dive at Louisville Business First:
foxlexington.com

No. 5 Kentucky men beat No. 10 Louisville on the pitch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass produces some thrilling battles across all sports, and Tuesday night brought a thriller on the pitch between the Kentucky and Louisville’s men’s soccer teams. No. 5 Kentucky found an offensive surge and grabbed a 3-1 lead to...
WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sous Chef#Bulleit Bourbon#Distillery#Art#Music Festival#Food Drink#Wave 3#Food Dining Magazine#Kentucky Proud#Ge#Top Chef
Wave 3

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport hosting job fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is hosting a job fair to bring new employees into the airport. A variety of full and part-time positions are available airport-wide. They include a diverse array of trades, skills and talent with pay up to $21 per hour. The...
Wave 3

Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as nice as people think. Louisville was ranked #14 as one of the rudest cities in the United States in a survey conducted by online language learning service Preply. The survey was conducted by interviewing...
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: This Cherokee Gardens Mansion Has A Saltwater Swimming Pool

This classic Colonial mansion built in 1938 is located in the heart of Cherokee Gardens. The massive 7,000 square-foot space has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a three car garage. Inside, you’ll find light-filled rooms with gleaming hardwood floors and beautiful millwork. Not to mention the home office and exercise...
wdrb.com

Proposed ordinance would limit camping, storing belongings in public areas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance is gaining attention in Louisville with mixed opinions even before its fully discussed in Metro Council. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways. If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted.
