Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision streams Birmingham Opera Company’s production of Wagner’s RhineGold in a new English translation by Jeremy Sams. This RhineGold can be seen as a step closer to Wagner’s vision of a total work of art acting as a lever of change in society. Birmingham Opera Company is known for staging opera in empty warehouses and disused factories, but here performs RhineGold in the relatively conventional surroundings of Birmingham Symphony Hall. The production is from August 2021 with the pandemic still dictating so much of our lives. This did not stop the company gathering an orchestra of 87 players from the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and a stellar international cast performing alongside local volunteers. Conspicuous in his absence is the company’s founding director, Graham Vick, who passed away just as rehearsals were beginning. True to Vick’s spirit, his long-term collaborator Richard Willacy brings an operatic masterpiece close to the community that the company serves, with no fear of social commentary. This is an urban RhineGold; Rhinemaidens are selfie-taking party girls, Alberich is cycle courier, and Wotan is first seen giving a press conference for FNN: Fake News Network.

