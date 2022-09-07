ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan's Historic Deadly Floods Seen in Harrowing Videos on Social Media

There are too many heartbreaking images to count of the widespread flooding in Pakistan that's already taken the lives of over 1,100 people, destroyed crops, caused an estimated $10 billion-plus in damage and impacted over 33 million people. The flooding is being attributed to a historic monsoon season of seemingly...
Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan

The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
Teenage Hindu girl is burned alive 'by Muslim stalker in India who set her alight with petrol as she slept': Protests break out over 'love jihad' bid to 'force her to convert to Islam'

A teenage Hindu girl has been burned alive by her alleged Muslim stalker who poured petrol over her and set her alight as she slept at her home in India. Ankita Singh, 19, succumbed to her severe burn injuries and died on Sunday at a hospital in the city of Ranchi, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, five days after Shahrukh Hussain allegedly set her on fire.
An Ontario Woman Missing Since 1980 Was Just Found & She Was Living Outside The Country

A woman who has been missing since 1980 from her Ottawa home has just been found, over 40 years later, though she recently passed away. According to the Ottawa Police Service (OPS), Dale Nancy Wyman was last seen when she was just 22 years old. She told some of her family members that she was thinking of moving out, as she was living with them at their place on Washington Avenue in Vanier.
Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia

A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills

Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Anger in China after footage shows residents in earthquake-hit Chengdu stopped from fleeing due to Covid lockdown

The decision of authorities to enforce strict Covid-19 lockdown measures in southwestern China’s Chengdu amid the earthquake in the region has drawn widespread backlash.The residents reacted angrily after the security guards refused to allow them from leaving the compound during the 6.8 magnitude tremors on Monday that claimed 74 lives.The quake struck in Sichuan province causing extensive damage to lives and properties in the Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region along with the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are under a strict Covid-19 lockdown.The tremor centred in a mountainous area of Luding county, which sits on the edge...
Dramatic video shows 130ft superyacht sinking off Italy coast after being battered in storm

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a 40-metre superyacht sank into the Mediterranean sea after being battered in a storm. The 40-metre-long luxury vessel was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo overnight on Saturday when it got into trouble around 15km from Italy’s Catanzaro Marina.Footage shows the yacht, named My Saga, rapidly disappearing beneath waves, as lifeboats appear to float beside it. The captain sent out a distress call to the Port Authority of Crotone, with officials told the yacht was taking on a significant amount of water from the stern. The Italian coastguard dispatched two patrol vessels and rescued...
ACCIDENTS
