Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Pakistan's Historic Deadly Floods Seen in Harrowing Videos on Social Media
There are too many heartbreaking images to count of the widespread flooding in Pakistan that's already taken the lives of over 1,100 people, destroyed crops, caused an estimated $10 billion-plus in damage and impacted over 33 million people. The flooding is being attributed to a historic monsoon season of seemingly...
Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan
The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
Horror Pic From Space Shows How Pakistan Lake Drowned Hundreds of Villages
Breaching of Lake Manchar, Pakistan's biggest lake, has affected around 135,000 people as officials desperately tackle catastrophic flooding.
Watch as entire building swept away by terrifying flood waters in Pakistan as ‘monster’ storm kills more than 1,000
AN ENTIRE building was swept away by terrifying flood waters in Pakistan as a "monster" monsoon devastates the country. More than 1,000 people have been killed and nearly one million homes have been damaged amid months of heavy rain. One-third of Pakistan is completely underwater, with the nation's climate minister...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake kills 65, triggers landslides in southwest China
At least 16 other people remain missing a day after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck a mountainous area in southwest China's Sichuan province.
Teenage Hindu girl is burned alive 'by Muslim stalker in India who set her alight with petrol as she slept': Protests break out over 'love jihad' bid to 'force her to convert to Islam'
A teenage Hindu girl has been burned alive by her alleged Muslim stalker who poured petrol over her and set her alight as she slept at her home in India. Ankita Singh, 19, succumbed to her severe burn injuries and died on Sunday at a hospital in the city of Ranchi, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, five days after Shahrukh Hussain allegedly set her on fire.
Narcity
An Ontario Woman Missing Since 1980 Was Just Found & She Was Living Outside The Country
A woman who has been missing since 1980 from her Ottawa home has just been found, over 40 years later, though she recently passed away. According to the Ottawa Police Service (OPS), Dale Nancy Wyman was last seen when she was just 22 years old. She told some of her family members that she was thinking of moving out, as she was living with them at their place on Washington Avenue in Vanier.
Animal park worker gored to death by ‘world’s largest antelope’ while leading it back into stables
AN ANIMAL park worker has been gored to death by the world's largest antelope while leading it back into the stables. The vicious attack took place after closing hours at Oland Animal and Entertainment Park in Sweden on Sunday. The victim's distraught colleague, Richard Berglund, told media he saw the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia
A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat
An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Rampaging crocodile sparked plane crash that killed 20 after being smuggled on board and bursting out of bag
A RAMPAGING crocodile reportedly sparked a horror plane crash that killed 20 people after being smuggled on board. The airborne animal caused pandemonium on the propeller plane after bursting out of a bag en route to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Petrified travellers onboard the fateful Filair Let L-410 flight...
Horror as at least 20 people burn to death after speeding bus rams into oil tanker ‘while racing two other coaches’
AT least 20 people have died after a speeding bus smashed into an oil tanker while allegedly racing two other coaches. The bus packed with passengers rammed into the back of the tanker on a motorway near the central city of Multan in Pakistan. Police official Imran Shaukat said: "Three...
'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills
Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
Oregon woman, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Anger in China after footage shows residents in earthquake-hit Chengdu stopped from fleeing due to Covid lockdown
The decision of authorities to enforce strict Covid-19 lockdown measures in southwestern China’s Chengdu amid the earthquake in the region has drawn widespread backlash.The residents reacted angrily after the security guards refused to allow them from leaving the compound during the 6.8 magnitude tremors on Monday that claimed 74 lives.The quake struck in Sichuan province causing extensive damage to lives and properties in the Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region along with the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are under a strict Covid-19 lockdown.The tremor centred in a mountainous area of Luding county, which sits on the edge...
Horror as groom to be is struck by lightning & killed during engagement photoshoot with fiancée
A GROOM-to-be has died after being struck by lightning as he was posing for engagement photos at a popular tourist spot. The tragedy happened on Wednesday at China's Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in the Yunnan province. The man- who has been named by local media as Ruan - was hit...
Dramatic video shows 130ft superyacht sinking off Italy coast after being battered in storm
Dramatic footage has captured the moment a 40-metre superyacht sank into the Mediterranean sea after being battered in a storm. The 40-metre-long luxury vessel was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo overnight on Saturday when it got into trouble around 15km from Italy’s Catanzaro Marina.Footage shows the yacht, named My Saga, rapidly disappearing beneath waves, as lifeboats appear to float beside it. The captain sent out a distress call to the Port Authority of Crotone, with officials told the yacht was taking on a significant amount of water from the stern. The Italian coastguard dispatched two patrol vessels and rescued...
NBC News
459K+
Followers
54K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6