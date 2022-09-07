ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
MLB votes to adopt pitch clock, limiting of the shift, and bigger bases

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is introducing some of its most radical rules next season, adopting a pitch clock and limiting defensive shifts after concluding modern analytics created a slower, less entertaining sport.The decisions were made Friday by the sport's 11-man competition committee over the unanimous opposition of the panel's four players. Commissioner Rob Manfred pushed for the innovations along with a management team that included former Boston and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein, now an MLB consultant."The influx of data in our industry," Epstein said, "have not improved...
MLB prepared to voluntarily recognize minor league union

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is ready to voluntarily accept the formation of a minor league union, a key step that will lead to collective bargaining and possibly a strike threat at the start of next season. The Major League Baseball Players Association launched the unionization drive...
Dermis Garcia not in Oakland's lineup Friday night

Oakland Athletics infielder Dermis Garcia is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Garcia is being replaced at first base by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 54 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .277 batting average with an .838 OPS, 2...
White Sox play the Athletics after Moncada's 5-hit game

Chicago White Sox (70-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-88, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.21 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-9, 4.79 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -161, Athletics +135; over/under...
Yu Chang idle for Tampa Bay on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox. Taylor Walls will replace Chang at shortstop and hit ninth. Walls has a $2,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.6 FanDuel...
Adam Engel not in lineup for White Sox on Friday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Engel is being replaced in center field by AJ Pollock versus Athletics starter Austin Pruitt. In 233 plate appearances this season, Engel has a .228 batting average with a .594 OPS, 2 home...
