Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Ozzie Guillen: White Sox would be better off with Elvis Andrus as their everyday shortstop even when Tim Anderson returns
NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillen believes the White Sox would be better off keeping Elvis Andrus as their everyday shortstop even when Tim Anderson returns from the injured list – but he isn’t under any impression that will actually happen.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Athletics prediction, odds and pick – 9/8/2022
The Chicago White Sox will take their talents to the West Coast to take on the Oakland Athletics this weekend. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a White Sox-Athletics prediction and pick, laid out below. Chicago has gone 69-68...
Cubs Prospect Strumpf Hits 20th Home Run of the Season
The former second-round pick has been one of the most consistent hitters in the Chicago Cubs organization, and he earned a nice achievement Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB votes to adopt pitch clock, limiting of the shift, and bigger bases
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is introducing some of its most radical rules next season, adopting a pitch clock and limiting defensive shifts after concluding modern analytics created a slower, less entertaining sport.The decisions were made Friday by the sport's 11-man competition committee over the unanimous opposition of the panel's four players. Commissioner Rob Manfred pushed for the innovations along with a management team that included former Boston and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein, now an MLB consultant."The influx of data in our industry," Epstein said, "have not improved...
MLB・
MLB prepared to voluntarily recognize minor league union
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is ready to voluntarily accept the formation of a minor league union, a key step that will lead to collective bargaining and possibly a strike threat at the start of next season. The Major League Baseball Players Association launched the unionization drive...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Dermis Garcia not in Oakland's lineup Friday night
Oakland Athletics infielder Dermis Garcia is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Garcia is being replaced at first base by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 54 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .277 batting average with an .838 OPS, 2...
FOX Sports
White Sox play the Athletics after Moncada's 5-hit game
Chicago White Sox (70-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-88, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.21 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-9, 4.79 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -161, Athletics +135; over/under...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Yu Chang idle for Tampa Bay on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox. Taylor Walls will replace Chang at shortstop and hit ninth. Walls has a $2,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.6 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Adam Engel not in lineup for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Engel is being replaced in center field by AJ Pollock versus Athletics starter Austin Pruitt. In 233 plate appearances this season, Engel has a .228 batting average with a .594 OPS, 2 home...
Chicago White Sox Have Won 7 of 10 Under Acting Manager Miguel Cairo
Since Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa took an indefinite leaf of absence from the team for medical reasons, the White Sox are 7-3 under acting manager Miguel Cairo. The White Sox slaughtered the Oakland Athletics 14-2 Thursday night, and are now 1.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians' American League Central division-lead.
Comments / 0