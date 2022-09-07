Read full article on original website
WOWO News
One man in critical condition after Friday night shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night on the city’s near southwest side. Fort Wayne Police were called to the 3500 block of Owaissa Way at 10:13 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim told police that he was shot in the area of Gruber Avenue and Vesy Avenue before he drove to the Owaissa Way location where family called 911. Police went to the reported scene of the shooting and found evidence of it happening there.
WOWO News
Man injured in Wednesday night shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot Wednesday night in southeast Fort Wayne. It started around 11:00 PM when officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a shooting on the 2700 block of Stardale Drive.
WOWO News
Two arrested in Fort Wayne drug raid
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A couple was arrested following a Friday drug raid in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s vice and narcotics team along with SWAT served a search warrant at a home in the 2100 block of Beechmont Drive at 12:38 p.m. Police say they had an ongoing investigation and surveillance on Matthew S. Redd, 45, for both the home on Beechmont Dr. and in the 4500 block of Calumet Avenue, which is also owned by Redd.
WANE-TV
Man critical after shooting in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition. It happened just after 11 Wednesday night, in the 2700 block of Stardale Drive. Someone called 911 to report a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with an...
WANE-TV
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police responded to reports of a shooting in southwest Fort Wayne Friday night. Just before 10:15 p.m., FWPD responded to the 3500 block of Owaissa Way. Police were told they had been called to a family member’s house after the victim drove there from the scene.
WANE-TV
Courts: Man charged in wreck that nearly killed twin brother
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of driving drunk and blowing through a stop sign just prior to a crash that landed his twin brother in the hospital in life-threatening condition with a broken neck. Allen County Prosecutors this week formally charged 25-year-old Christopher...
WANE-TV
2 Scout lodge concession trailers stolen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pair of trailers used as concession stands to support a Fort Wayne Scout lodge were stolen this week. The St. Vincent Scout Lodge said the two trailers were stolen from its property on Auburn Road between 5:50 and 6:05 a.m. Wednesday. The lodge...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne couple charged with neglect in child’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne couple has been charged with neglect in connection to a child’s death. Byron Allen Hynes, 24, and Madyson Paige Conley, 24, were each charged with six felonies of neglect of a dependent on Thursday in the death of a child and for living conditions of three other children according to the Journal Gazette.
WOWO News
Suspects arrested in Kosciusko County car thefts
WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins and car thefts in Kosciusko County. KaShawn Hudson of Warsaw, Mario Pratt of South Bend, and Michael Hubbard of South Bend were arrested by Warsaw police. Officials said the suspects were casing cars for unsecured guns to steal, according to our partners in New at ABC 21. The accused allegedly stole six cars, many guns, and credit cards.
wfft.com
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne police responded to the scene of a shooting Wednesday night where one man had life-threatening injuries. At approximately 11 p.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a shooting in the 2700 block of Stardale Drive. Police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WANE-TV
Huntington man arrested after chase
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man was arrested on several charges after police said he led officers on a chase early Thursday. Just before 1:30 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a Chevrolet S-10 pickup on S.R. 22 near Interstate 69, between Gas City and Upland, for running a red light and having an inoperable license plate light.
Huntington man faces multiple charges after police pursuit
HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A Huntington, Indiana man with a prior arrest warrant for theft is facing more criminal charges after police say he resisted officers trying to pull him over for running a red light. A vehicle pursuit by Indiana State Police troopers early Thursday morning led to the arrest of 33-year-old James Hill of […]
wfft.com
Motorcyclist killed in Fort Wayne crash has been identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the identification of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on Tuesday. At approximately 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Catalpa Street and West Jefferson Boulevard. Investigators said...
WANE-TV
Police find over 400 grams of meth, nearly $5k in drug raid; 2 arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and Allen County SWAT arrested two suspects Friday on a number of drug-related charges after a raid that uncovered hundreds of grams of meth, thousands in cash, and more. County SWAT teams and detectives with FWPD’s Vice and Narcotics Division found...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Blvd. crash ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle Tuesday evening near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street. Police got to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive on the side of the road. According to Fort Wayne...
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Man Killed In Noble County Crash
CROMWELL – A Syracuse man was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Noble County on Friday morning, Sept. 2. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release states that at 11:25 a.m. Friday they were notified of a vehicle crash on CR 1200W, south of CR 200N, in Cromwell. Upon arrival, deputies and other first responders attempted to render aid to the driver of the vehicle, who was still inside the vehicle.
wibqam.com
‘No coincidence’: Former FBI agent weighs in on ongoing river search in Peru
PERU, Ind. — Indiana State Police still aren’t saying anything about ongoing searches of the Wabash River near the home of a man who has been tied to the Delphi Murder Investigation. For three weeks now, Indiana State Police have been searching the river but won’t say what...
WANE-TV
Fire crews put out flames at home on Fort Wayne’s southwest side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire crews put out flames at a home on the city’s southwest side Saturday afternoon, FWFD said in a press release. The fire started around 2:52 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Miner Street. Crews reported they had the fire under control by 3:14 p.m.
WANE-TV
2 injured after driver misses curve, crashes into tree off US 27: police
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two Fort Wayne residents are in the hospital after crashing into a tree Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency crews responded around 6:10 a.m. to a crash near US 27 and County Road 300 West. A...
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Arrested In Connection To Thefts From Autos And Thefts Of Autos
Three people were arrested recently in connection to a series of thefts from motor vehicles and auto thefts. Between Aug. 10 and 11 and Aug. 21 and 22, multiple victims in the city of Warsaw, as well as in the county of Kosciusko, experienced losses from thefts from motor vehicles as well as auto thefts, according to a news release provided Thursday from Warsaw Police Department Capt. Brad Kellar on behalf of the WPD and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
