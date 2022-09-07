What to expect at first fall Board of Trustees meeting this Friday

A resolution on voter suppression was removed from the Board of Trustees Sept. 9 meeting agenda. The resolution appeared on the printed agenda at the time of the meeting but was not addressed by the academic affairs committee. Deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said the board chair, Dianne Byrum, sets the agenda and items can be added or removed up to the start of the meeting. According to Byrum, the resolution, which called for the board to ask vendors to align financial contributions with candidates opposing voter suppression, was removed because it was political."I don't believe that voting and access to voting...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO