What to expect at first fall Board of Trustees meeting this Friday

The Association for Women in Science, or AWIS, is a global network of women and allies that are dedicated to advancing the path for women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. "AWIS has been a part of my professional life on and off for decades," MSU Pharmacology and Toxicology Professor Stephanie Watts said in a statement. "In the last few years, AWIS had upped its game in hosting webinars, networks and communications that help women in science simply be more connected."According to the 2019-2020 Annual Student and Workforce Data Report that emerged pre-COVID, women make up roughly 52% of...
