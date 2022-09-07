Read full article on original website
Student Life hosts fall 2022 Riverbat Bash
Student Life’s annual Riverbat Bash celebrations are coming back to campuses this September!. Riverbat Bash takes place every fall as an opportunity for new and returning students to get to know Student Life; learn about ACC and community resources; and start building connections with ACC students, faculty, and staff.
Earning As: August 2022
This regular feature recognizes the achievements, activities, and accolades of Austin Community College District (ACC) faculty and staff. To submit news or suggestions, see the contact information below. Austin Community College District (ACC) has been recognized as one of the Best Colleges to Earn an Online Associate Degree in the...
Fall brings growth in high school, Continuing Education student enrollment
Austin Community College District’s (ACC) fall semester started August 22, 2022, and although overall enrollment numbers are lower, the college continues to see increases in some new and Continuing Education student enrollments. “New student enrollment has rebounded this fall, driven primarily by increases in new high school student enrollment....
Reducing the cost of college: ACC’s Transfer Week helps students navigate the process
Austin Community College District (ACC) hosts a series of workshops for Transfer Week Monday, September 12, through Friday, September 16. The virtual, in-person, and hybrid events allow students to connect with universities and ACC's transfer team to learn more about ways to save time and money on their higher education journey.
More than 300,000 pounds of food distributed on ACC campuses in AY22
Austin Community College District (ACC) and community partners distributed more than 300,000 pounds of food in the academic year 2021-22 through regular drive-through food distributions. The college worked alongside its community partners at the Central Texas Food Bank and Hill Country Community Ministries’ Fresh Food for All to sponsor a...
Make Your Mark: ACC provides support for November election
Austin Community College District (ACC) provides support for Central Texans to make their mark in the upcoming November election. To cast a ballot in November, voters must register by Tuesday, October 11. Early voting begins Monday, October 24, and runs through Friday, November 4. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.
Job Spotlight: IT Vendor Manager
ACC is hiring an IT Vendor Manager charged with implementing, operating, and maturing a vendor management function within the IT department at the college, ultimately owning a combination of IT vendor contract, performance, relationship, and risk management. This role is an integral part of the IT Business Office team, whose...
Free parking continues as ACC moves to new parking system
The ACC Parking & Transportation Department has opened registration for its new digital parking program districtwide. While the new system is being phased in, ePermits are available at no cost for the 2022-23 academic year. Phase 1 takes place from September 2022 through January 2023. The new parking portal is...
