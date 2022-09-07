The NC Rural Center received a $3.2M grant from The Duke Endowment to continue its successful Faith in Rural Communities program for another five years. Since 2017, the Rural Center has partnered with The Duke Endowment to provide training, coaching, and grants to more than 40 rural United Methodist churches. Participating churches have gone on to create important community programs, such as a middle school suicide prevention program, bilingual community meals, and community-based English as a Second Language classes.

CHARITIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO