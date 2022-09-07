Read full article on original website
Visitor spending in Warren County continues to grow
Domestic and international visitors to and within Warren County spent $63.01 million in 2021, an increase of 27 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. In 2021, visitor spending in Warren County...
NC Rural Center receives $3.2M grant from The Duke Endowment
The NC Rural Center received a $3.2M grant from The Duke Endowment to continue its successful Faith in Rural Communities program for another five years. Since 2017, the Rural Center has partnered with The Duke Endowment to provide training, coaching, and grants to more than 40 rural United Methodist churches. Participating churches have gone on to create important community programs, such as a middle school suicide prevention program, bilingual community meals, and community-based English as a Second Language classes.
1,700 students moving to different school district following Nash and Edgecombe de-merger
Rocky Mount, N.C. — After years of planning, the de-merger of the Nash and Edgecombe school districts is officially moving forward. The Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners voted to split the school districts down county lines during a meeting on Tuesday, initiating a shakeup of the area’s district maps for the first time in decades.
State seeks community feedback
Residents of the Cape Fear, Kerr-Tar, Triangle J and Upper Coastal Plain council of governments regions are encouraged to attend upcoming public workshops to develop strategies and projects that aim to build future community resilience. The regional in-person meetings are an opportunity for people who live or work in these...
What happens in NC now that the COVID state of emergency has expired?
There no longer is a state of emergency for COVID-19 in North Carolina even as 61 counties still have high community levels of illness related
Proposed affordable housing in Durham will be affordable for single-income households of over $30,000
Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
The 28th annual North Carolina Mountain State Fair is officially underway
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Mountain State Fair kicked off its 28th annual run at the WNC Ag Center Friday morning, Sept. 9 with the gates opening at 9 a.m. and the rides an hour later. This year to help keep the lines at the gates...
Three North Carolina counties are removed from vehicle emissions test requirements
(The Center Square) — Motorists in three North Carolina counties will no longer be required to submit to yearly vehicle emissions tests following approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 79 other counties that are not required to conduct...
Uptown Mercantile continues to spotlight items produced by small businesses
Kevin and Meredith Kelly of downtown Warrenton’s Uptown Mercantile don’t want their store to be like other stores that offer mass-produced products. Instead, they focus on the articles that individuals and small businesses produce. This objective has allowed Uptown Mercantile to feature products that its customers might otherwise...
North Carolina must pass Medicaid expansion now or state will lose more than $1 billion, NC HHS secretary says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Kody H. Kinsley, North Carolina’s secretary for Health and Human Services, sent a letter to the leaders of the General Assembly last week telling them they should expand Medicaid this month or lose more than $1 billion in federal payments and jeopardize medical coverage for thousands of residents. At least one […]
NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
North Carolina State Fair to feature Home Chef Challenge
The N.C. State Fair is looking for home chefs to spice up the competitions at the fair with 11 days of cooking challenges. Included are loaded nachos, ultimate brownies, spirited pies, quirky cobbler, a make-ahead breakfast challenge, chili cook-off, grain bowls, sirloin salad, fair food featuring bacon and chicken casserole.
WCS enters contract for designing consolidated elementary school
Warren County Schools has entered a contract with Cary-based consulting firm NEMA Management for the management and oversight of the planning, design and construction process to expend the Warren New Tech High School building to serve as a consolidated elementary school. The total cost to the school system is not to exceed $185,640 plus agreed upon reimbursable expenses.
School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bus 168 was finishing its route dropping off children from Cloverleaf Elementary School in Statesville in May 2021 when the driver and bus monitor noticed smoke coming from the engine. That smoke soon turned to fire. The bus driver tried to use an onboard fire extinguisher,...
Darryl Howard, still waiting for $6M for wrongful conviction, to address Durham council
Civil rights organization Emancipate NC says the city’s hands are not ‘tied,’ as officials told The N&O earlier this year.
Northampton school board approves HCC agreement
JACKSON – Adjustments to the annual joint agreement with Halifax Community College (HCC) will allow Northampton County Schools to redirect some funds for the upcoming school year. The resolution and joint agreement were approved by the Northampton County Board of Education at a special meeting held on Aug. 29....
Invasive species that can signficantly damage to elm trees found in North Carolina
Westfield, N.C. — North Carolina's latest invasive species has been found in western North Carolina, the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said. The elm zigzag sawfly was found just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community. The elm zigzag fly can cause significant damage to elm trees because of their ability to quickly increase population size, forest health specialists said. Female zigzag sawflies can reproduce without mating, which means the insect can have multiple generations per year.
Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina. In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park. The ship, named after the monarch, is...
Gun violence up this summer in North Carolina, but not in all communities
The number of shootings this summer increased by 4% in North Carolina compared to last year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.
Enfield mayor calls on Gov. Cooper to investigate messages of racism: 'We need our governor to lock arms with this community'
Enfield, N.C. — Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson called for the governor and attorney general to come to the town to investigate recent messages of racism. Robinson, Emancipate Executive Director and attorney Dawn Blagrove and Blackacre CEO Jeremy Collins spoke Tuesday morning at a news conference to call for Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein to take action.
