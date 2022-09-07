Read full article on original website
School board briefs
The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its Aug. 23 business meeting/work session. The board approved the employment of the following:. • Vaughan Elementary School: Shantel Barnes and Janice Burchette, teacher assistants. • Warren County Middle School: Jarriet Hicks, English/ Language Arts teacher. •...
1,700 students moving to different school district following Nash and Edgecombe de-merger
Rocky Mount, N.C. — After years of planning, the de-merger of the Nash and Edgecombe school districts is officially moving forward. The Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners voted to split the school districts down county lines during a meeting on Tuesday, initiating a shakeup of the area’s district maps for the first time in decades.
State seeks community feedback
Residents of the Cape Fear, Kerr-Tar, Triangle J and Upper Coastal Plain council of governments regions are encouraged to attend upcoming public workshops to develop strategies and projects that aim to build future community resilience. The regional in-person meetings are an opportunity for people who live or work in these...
Teacher of the Week: Inether Brown
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 6 is Inether Brown. Brown has been an educator for more than 35 years. During her career, she has worked with various student populations. She currently teaches a multi-grade elementary school class at the Eastern NC School for the...
'Medical crisis' ends school day early for Wendell Middle students
Medical crisis on campus at Wendell Middle ends the school day for students. Afterschool activities also canceled.
North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus
Students at a North Carolina middle school were sent home early Tuesday after an eighth-grader was found dead on campus. Wake County school officials initially said a “medical crisis” at Wendell Middle School had led to the early release, but Principal Catherine Trudell later notified parents of the eighth-grader’s death, according to local reports. She did not disclose a cause of death, but the News & Observer reported that a local church whose pastors visited the school said the boy, who has not been identified, had died of an apparent suicide. Members of the Wake County school board also reportedly...
Young publishes book geared toward parents
Warren County resident and longtime educator Dr. Mary Young recently published the book, “Act Like A Parent, Think Like A School Superintendent: Information They Will Never Tell You” to help parents become better advocates for their child and build stronger partnerships with their child’s school. Young has...
New Franklin County K-12 charter school scrutinized for causing traffic problems
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. New Franklin County K-12 charter school scrutinized for causing traffic problems. All students at Wake Preparatory Academy start and finish school at the same time,...
Proposed affordable housing in Durham will be affordable for single-income households of over $30,000
Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
Visitor spending in Warren County continues to grow
Domestic and international visitors to and within Warren County spent $63.01 million in 2021, an increase of 27 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. In 2021, visitor spending in Warren County...
Family says bullying contributed to Wendell eighth grader's death by suicide. Here are warning signs to look for.
Wendell, N.C. — The death of a 13-year-old boy who took his own life at a Wake County middle school this week has sent rippling effects of sadness and grief through the community. Austin Pendergrass' family said he was bullied, and they felt alone in their fight to address...
Wendell Middle School student died by suicide, family says
A Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday by suicide, family members told WRAL News. Austin Pendergrass was an eighth-grade student at the school. He was 13. Jessica Harris, the boy's aunt, said Pendergrass was bullied. "Austin was an amazing little boy," Harris said. "He loved turtles. "He was also very...
Uptown Mercantile continues to spotlight items produced by small businesses
Kevin and Meredith Kelly of downtown Warrenton’s Uptown Mercantile don’t want their store to be like other stores that offer mass-produced products. Instead, they focus on the articles that individuals and small businesses produce. This objective has allowed Uptown Mercantile to feature products that its customers might otherwise...
North Carolina State Fair to feature Home Chef Challenge
The N.C. State Fair is looking for home chefs to spice up the competitions at the fair with 11 days of cooking challenges. Included are loaded nachos, ultimate brownies, spirited pies, quirky cobbler, a make-ahead breakfast challenge, chili cook-off, grain bowls, sirloin salad, fair food featuring bacon and chicken casserole.
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
Carolina BBQ to move into old Shoney’s building in Emporia
For three months, the former Shoney’s restaurant on West Atlantic St. has remained vacant, but it seems that it won’t be the case for much longer. A familiar restaurant — Carolina BBQ and Chicken — plans to take over the space, moving from its prior location on Skippers Road.
From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
• Christopher William Easter, 34, of River Road, Gaston, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with driving under the influence and other related offenses. Easter was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under a $500 bond. An Oct. 25 court date was scheduled. Incident reports. • On Aug....
WRAL 5 on Your Side helps Raleigh man save nearly $3K on energy bill, claims he spent 18 hours trying to sort out bill
Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh man spent his paid time off trying to remedy an incorrect Duke Energy bill, but it wasn’t until WRAL 5 On Your Side stepped in that the issues were corrected. A little less than a year ago, Prejesh Singh moved into a newer...
A ‘B’ grade for Waffle House: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Sept. 6)
Dirty kitchen equipment was a common problem for Triangle restaurants this week.
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
