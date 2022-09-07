ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

School board briefs

The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its Aug. 23 business meeting/work session. The board approved the employment of the following:. • Vaughan Elementary School: Shantel Barnes and Janice Burchette, teacher assistants. • Warren County Middle School: Jarriet Hicks, English/ Language Arts teacher. •...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
State seeks community feedback

Residents of the Cape Fear, Kerr-Tar, Triangle J and Upper Coastal Plain council of governments regions are encouraged to attend upcoming public workshops to develop strategies and projects that aim to build future community resilience. The regional in-person meetings are an opportunity for people who live or work in these...
VANCE COUNTY, NC
Teacher of the Week: Inether Brown

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 6 is Inether Brown. Brown has been an educator for more than 35 years. During her career, she has worked with various student populations. She currently teaches a multi-grade elementary school class at the Eastern NC School for the...
WILSON, NC
Warren County, NC
Government
Education
North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus

Students at a North Carolina middle school were sent home early Tuesday after an eighth-grader was found dead on campus. Wake County school officials initially said a “medical crisis” at Wendell Middle School had led to the early release, but Principal Catherine Trudell later notified parents of the eighth-grader’s death, according to local reports. She did not disclose a cause of death, but the News & Observer reported that a local church whose pastors visited the school said the boy, who has not been identified, had died of an apparent suicide. Members of the Wake County school board also reportedly...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Young publishes book geared toward parents

Warren County resident and longtime educator Dr. Mary Young recently published the book, “Act Like A Parent, Think Like A School Superintendent: Information They Will Never Tell You” to help parents become better advocates for their child and build stronger partnerships with their child’s school. Young has...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Proposed affordable housing in Durham will be affordable for single-income households of over $30,000

Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
DURHAM, NC
Visitor spending in Warren County continues to grow

Domestic and international visitors to and within Warren County spent $63.01 million in 2021, an increase of 27 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. In 2021, visitor spending in Warren County...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Wendell Middle School student died by suicide, family says

A Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday by suicide, family members told WRAL News. Austin Pendergrass was an eighth-grade student at the school. He was 13. Jessica Harris, the boy's aunt, said Pendergrass was bullied. "Austin was an amazing little boy," Harris said. "He loved turtles. "He was also very...
WENDELL, NC
Education
Politics
Uptown Mercantile continues to spotlight items produced by small businesses

Kevin and Meredith Kelly of downtown Warrenton’s Uptown Mercantile don’t want their store to be like other stores that offer mass-produced products. Instead, they focus on the articles that individuals and small businesses produce. This objective has allowed Uptown Mercantile to feature products that its customers might otherwise...
WARRENTON, NC
North Carolina State Fair to feature Home Chef Challenge

The N.C. State Fair is looking for home chefs to spice up the competitions at the fair with 11 days of cooking challenges. Included are loaded nachos, ultimate brownies, spirited pies, quirky cobbler, a make-ahead breakfast challenge, chili cook-off, grain bowls, sirloin salad, fair food featuring bacon and chicken casserole.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
RALEIGH, NC
Carolina BBQ to move into old Shoney’s building in Emporia

For three months, the former Shoney’s restaurant on West Atlantic St. has remained vacant, but it seems that it won’t be the case for much longer. A familiar restaurant — Carolina BBQ and Chicken — plans to take over the space, moving from its prior location on Skippers Road.
EMPORIA, VA
From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office

• Christopher William Easter, 34, of River Road, Gaston, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with driving under the influence and other related offenses. Easter was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under a $500 bond. An Oct. 25 court date was scheduled. Incident reports. • On Aug....
WARREN COUNTY, NC
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
RALEIGH, NC

