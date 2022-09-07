ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, NC

warrenrecord.com

North Carolina State Fair to feature Home Chef Challenge

The N.C. State Fair is looking for home chefs to spice up the competitions at the fair with 11 days of cooking challenges. Included are loaded nachos, ultimate brownies, spirited pies, quirky cobbler, a make-ahead breakfast challenge, chili cook-off, grain bowls, sirloin salad, fair food featuring bacon and chicken casserole.
RALEIGH, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia loses an icon in F. Woodrow Harris

The Emporia-Greensville community lost an icon at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday when F. Woodrow (Woody) Harris died suddenly in his home. "He's always been a straight shooter," Emporia City Manager William Johnson said. "He was an upfront kind of guy — a great guy. He loved his city, and he loved his community. We lost a person of great integrity." My condolences to Carla and his family. He will be sorely missed."
EMPORIA, VA
warrenrecord.com

Visitor spending in Warren County continues to grow

Domestic and international visitors to and within Warren County spent $63.01 million in 2021, an increase of 27 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. In 2021, visitor spending in Warren County...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Carolina BBQ to move into old Shoney’s building in Emporia

For three months, the former Shoney’s restaurant on West Atlantic St. has remained vacant, but it seems that it won’t be the case for much longer. A familiar restaurant — Carolina BBQ and Chicken — plans to take over the space, moving from its prior location on Skippers Road.
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia's Va. Peanut Festival is more than a parade

As the calendar flips a page from August to September, the focus of Emporia-Greensville shifts to the upcoming Virginia Peanut Festival. It’s approaching quickly, and there is plenty to do before the event-filled Saturday, Sept. 24, that wraps up the Virginia Peanut Festival. On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia...
EMPORIA, VA
WRAL

WFXR

Thousands of rock and roll fans attend Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Halifax Co.

ALTON, Va. (WFXR) — Rock and roll fans blanketed the grounds of the Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County for the kick-off of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Thursday. People gathered from all over the country to attend the festival. Organizers say the experience will be different this year after there were complaints about […]
ALTON, VA
warrenrecord.com

State seeks community feedback

Residents of the Cape Fear, Kerr-Tar, Triangle J and Upper Coastal Plain council of governments regions are encouraged to attend upcoming public workshops to develop strategies and projects that aim to build future community resilience. The regional in-person meetings are an opportunity for people who live or work in these...
VANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Developer proposes revitalization of Braggtown neighborhood in north Durham, including affordable housing

Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council heard from the public Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
DURHAM, NC
thisisraleigh.com

17 Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes Near Raleigh

If you only recently moved to Raleigh, you may not realize it, but Raleigh is (or was) surrounded by farms. With all the growth of the past decade though, our landscapes and industries are slowly changing. The farms may be fewer in numbers, but there are plenty still less than...
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Calling all thrill seekers! Indoor adventure park opens in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Calling all adventurers, "American Ninja Warrior" and "Wipe-out" fans! OC Aerial in Durham is the newest all-in-one adventure park to open their doors in the Triangle. What You Need To Know. OC Aerial is an all-in-one adventure park. The indoor park is located in Durham. The...
DURHAM, NC
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Raleigh, NC — 25 Top Places!

Raleigh is a veritable university town with its choices of colleges as well as hip and young attractions, like its trendy food scene. Indeed, this bustling North Carolina metropolis is home to quite a few tasty cuisines served around town. Most are even offered as classics and novel twists. What’s...
RALEIGH, NC
warrenrecord.com

GREAT grant awarded for broadband expansion in Warren County

Broadband internet expansion in Warren County took a huge step forward last week when Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state’s third series of Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grants. Warren County is among 69 counties across North Carolina that will benefit from a total of more than...
WARREN COUNTY, NC

