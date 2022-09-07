While the summer fire season in Montana has not been as severe in states like Idaho and California, there are still a few active wildfires in the state. Glacier National Park says the Quartz Fire is estimated to be about 1,700 acres as of Monday. One crew is staged at the Quartz Lake Cabin to reinforce structure protection and patrol fire behavior throughout the week. The new North Camas Fire started Sunday evening in the upper Camas Creek drainage. The fire is burning in steep terrain and was estimated to be less than 10 acres on Tuesday. The Swiftcurrent lookout that discovered the fire continues to monitor fire behavior.

