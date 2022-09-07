Read full article on original website
School board briefs
The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its Aug. 23 business meeting/work session. The board approved the employment of the following:. • Vaughan Elementary School: Shantel Barnes and Janice Burchette, teacher assistants. • Warren County Middle School: Jarriet Hicks, English/ Language Arts teacher. •...
Teacher of the Week: Inether Brown
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 6 is Inether Brown. Brown has been an educator for more than 35 years. During her career, she has worked with various student populations. She currently teaches a multi-grade elementary school class at the Eastern NC School for the...
Family says bullying contributed to Wendell eighth grader's death by suicide. Here are warning signs to look for.
Wendell, N.C. — The death of a 13-year-old boy who took his own life at a Wake County middle school this week has sent rippling effects of sadness and grief through the community. Austin Pendergrass' family said he was bullied, and they felt alone in their fight to address...
Wendell Middle School student died by suicide, family says
A Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday by suicide, family members told WRAL News. Austin Pendergrass was an eighth-grade student at the school. He was 13. Jessica Harris, the boy's aunt, said Pendergrass was bullied. "Austin was an amazing little boy," Harris said. "He loved turtles. "He was also very...
WCS enters contract for designing consolidated elementary school
Warren County Schools has entered a contract with Cary-based consulting firm NEMA Management for the management and oversight of the planning, design and construction process to expend the Warren New Tech High School building to serve as a consolidated elementary school. The total cost to the school system is not to exceed $185,640 plus agreed upon reimbursable expenses.
'We need community': Owner of pay-what-you-can diner has message for William Peace students
As a part of a first-year seminar, students at William Peace University gathered to hear Maggie Kane, executive director of the nonprofit and restaurant A Place at the Table, discuss food insecurity and her business.
Wendell 13-year-old memorialized through community vigil
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wendell 13-year-old memorialized through community vigil. More than 50 people gathered in Wendell to mourn Austin Pendergrass, who died this week at just 13 years...
1,700 students moving to different school district following Nash and Edgecombe de-merger
Rocky Mount, N.C. — After years of planning, the de-merger of the Nash and Edgecombe school districts is officially moving forward. The Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners voted to split the school districts down county lines during a meeting on Tuesday, initiating a shakeup of the area’s district maps for the first time in decades.
Local entrepreneur wins first acting award
Local radio station owner and host, Stephanie McDonald, was recently awarded for her first acting role. “I won Best Actress for two roles I completed earlier this year. I played a cab driver in upcoming movie Soldiers Secret and I played Edna Walker in Cain Walker & Streaker, a television series picked up by a streaming company. We will go back beginning of 2023 to film more episodes.”
North Carolina principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth grade boy died at a school earlier that morning — a tragedy she called an "unexpected loss" to their community.
Eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student dies
Wendell, N.C. — An eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday morning, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Catherine Trudell. “It is an unexpected loss, and we are saddened by it,” Trudell wrote. On Wednesday, Trudell said the school would provide counseling, a student services...
Proposed affordable housing in Durham will be affordable for single-income households of over $30,000
Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
Emporia's Va. Peanut Festival is more than a parade
As the calendar flips a page from August to September, the focus of Emporia-Greensville shifts to the upcoming Virginia Peanut Festival. It’s approaching quickly, and there is plenty to do before the event-filled Saturday, Sept. 24, that wraps up the Virginia Peanut Festival. On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia...
North Carolina Pastor Faces Backlash For Condemning Men With Long Hair: 'That Ain't God'
Pastor Jewel Lee, who leads The Light Church of Clayton in North Carolina, has gone viral on TikTok, after preaching against men having long hair. In a clip of the sermon, Lee is shown explaining to his congregation that men having long hair — long enough to brush off their face or tie into a bun — contradicts their gender and the Bible.
Duke Health performs first partial heart transplant on NC baby
A five-month-old boy from Harnett County is the first human to receive a partial heart transplant.
Jazz Fest 2022 draws large crowd
LAWRENCEVILLE – The downtown area was rocking with music for the 2022 Jazz Fest held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in front of the historic courthouse. Crowds lined the streets, coming early to get a place in the shade. A variety of vendors participated offering food for everyone’s taste.
Dr. Jonathan Silver promoted at AstraZeneca
Dr. Jonathan Silver, a 2001 graduate of Warren County High School, has been promoted to associate principal scientist at AstraZeneca. He received his bachelor’s degree in Biology with honors from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2005 and PhD in Immunology from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in 2011. Silver...
Visitor spending in Warren County continues to grow
Domestic and international visitors to and within Warren County spent $63.01 million in 2021, an increase of 27 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. In 2021, visitor spending in Warren County...
Calling all thrill seekers! Indoor adventure park opens in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Calling all adventurers, "American Ninja Warrior" and "Wipe-out" fans! OC Aerial in Durham is the newest all-in-one adventure park to open their doors in the Triangle. What You Need To Know. OC Aerial is an all-in-one adventure park. The indoor park is located in Durham. The...
