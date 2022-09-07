ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

warrenrecord.com

School board briefs

The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its Aug. 23 business meeting/work session. The board approved the employment of the following:. • Vaughan Elementary School: Shantel Barnes and Janice Burchette, teacher assistants. • Warren County Middle School: Jarriet Hicks, English/ Language Arts teacher. •...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Inether Brown

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 6 is Inether Brown. Brown has been an educator for more than 35 years. During her career, she has worked with various student populations. She currently teaches a multi-grade elementary school class at the Eastern NC School for the...
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

Wendell Middle School student died by suicide, family says

A Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday by suicide, family members told WRAL News. Austin Pendergrass was an eighth-grade student at the school. He was 13. Jessica Harris, the boy's aunt, said Pendergrass was bullied. "Austin was an amazing little boy," Harris said. "He loved turtles. "He was also very...
WENDELL, NC
County
Warren County, NC
warrenrecord.com

WCS enters contract for designing consolidated elementary school

Warren County Schools has entered a contract with Cary-based consulting firm NEMA Management for the management and oversight of the planning, design and construction process to expend the Warren New Tech High School building to serve as a consolidated elementary school. The total cost to the school system is not to exceed $185,640 plus agreed upon reimbursable expenses.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Wendell 13-year-old memorialized through community vigil

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wendell 13-year-old memorialized through community vigil. More than 50 people gathered in Wendell to mourn Austin Pendergrass, who died this week at just 13 years...
WENDELL, NC
thenewsprogress.com

Local entrepreneur wins first acting award

Local radio station owner and host, Stephanie McDonald, was recently awarded for her first acting role. “I won Best Actress for two roles I completed earlier this year. I played a cab driver in upcoming movie Soldiers Secret and I played Edna Walker in Cain Walker & Streaker, a television series picked up by a streaming company. We will go back beginning of 2023 to film more episodes.”
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WRAL News

Eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student dies

Wendell, N.C. — An eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday morning, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Catherine Trudell. “It is an unexpected loss, and we are saddened by it,” Trudell wrote. On Wednesday, Trudell said the school would provide counseling, a student services...
WENDELL, NC
WRAL

Proposed affordable housing in Durham will be affordable for single-income households of over $30,000

Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
RALEIGH, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia's Va. Peanut Festival is more than a parade

As the calendar flips a page from August to September, the focus of Emporia-Greensville shifts to the upcoming Virginia Peanut Festival. It’s approaching quickly, and there is plenty to do before the event-filled Saturday, Sept. 24, that wraps up the Virginia Peanut Festival. On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia...
EMPORIA, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Jazz Fest 2022 draws large crowd

LAWRENCEVILLE – The downtown area was rocking with music for the 2022 Jazz Fest held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in front of the historic courthouse. Crowds lined the streets, coming early to get a place in the shade. A variety of vendors participated offering food for everyone’s taste.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
warrenrecord.com

Dr. Jonathan Silver promoted at AstraZeneca

Dr. Jonathan Silver, a 2001 graduate of Warren County High School, has been promoted to associate principal scientist at AstraZeneca. He received his bachelor’s degree in Biology with honors from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2005 and PhD in Immunology from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in 2011. Silver...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Visitor spending in Warren County continues to grow

Domestic and international visitors to and within Warren County spent $63.01 million in 2021, an increase of 27 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. In 2021, visitor spending in Warren County...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Calling all thrill seekers! Indoor adventure park opens in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Calling all adventurers, "American Ninja Warrior" and "Wipe-out" fans! OC Aerial in Durham is the newest all-in-one adventure park to open their doors in the Triangle. What You Need To Know. OC Aerial is an all-in-one adventure park. The indoor park is located in Durham. The...
DURHAM, NC

