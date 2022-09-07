ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years

No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female driver was shot early Saturday morning (Sept. 10) while stopped at a red light on Tulane Avenue, New Orleans police said. The 47-year-old victim was stopped at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid-City around 3:49 a.m., police said, when the unidentified passenger of another vehicle “began firing shots.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating 2 overnight shootings, 1 deadly

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two overnight shootings, one of which resulted in someone's death. According to the police, a man was shot and killed on the 3000 block of Toledano Street in Central City around 7:37 p.m. Friday Police found the man in front of a residence with a gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot on highway in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street. According to the police, a man sustained a gunshot wound around 10:36 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines

NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Unrestrained driver killed in West Bank Expressway crash in Algiers

An unrestrained driver was killed early Saturday when his car crashed and burst into flames on the West Bank Expressway in Algiers. Louisiana State Police identified the man was Charles Garrett, 38, of New Orleans. Police said Garrett was eastbound approaching the Crescent City Connection, in a 2011 Cadillac CTS,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

‘BOGO’ Deal for Vue Orleans Attraction atop the Four Seasons

NEW ORLEANS — During September, Louisiana residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased to Vue Orleans, the multimedia cultural experience at the top of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell carjacking is tied to recent New Orleans crimes, police say

Slidell police said Wednesday a man was carjacked by a group of armed men in a stolen car as he tried to order at a restaurant's drive-thru window in the 2500 block of Pontchartrain Drive. While the man's window was rolled down Tuesday night, the assailants abruptly pulled their car,...
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

Carjackings surge again across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since Monday (Sept. 5), seven carjackings unfolded across New Orleans. “This city is like the wild wild west,” says Richard Launey. One of the latest incidents happened in the 3000 block of St. Claude Avenue where police say a carjacker pulled a victim out of his vehicle and took off.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans police investigate Jefferson deputies' shooting of teen carjacking suspect

A special team from the New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting by Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies of a 16-year-old carjacking suspect in Algiers. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen sustained a "non-life-threatening" wound to the leg when police and deputies confronted two suspects Thursday night in the 2600 block General Meyer Ave., near Morris F.X. Jeff Sr. Park, formerly Behrman Park.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
