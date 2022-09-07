Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank to Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years
No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
fox8live.com
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female driver was shot early Saturday morning (Sept. 10) while stopped at a red light on Tulane Avenue, New Orleans police said. The 47-year-old victim was stopped at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid-City around 3:49 a.m., police said, when the unidentified passenger of another vehicle “began firing shots.”
WDSU
NOPD investigating 2 overnight shootings, 1 deadly
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two overnight shootings, one of which resulted in someone's death. According to the police, a man was shot and killed on the 3000 block of Toledano Street in Central City around 7:37 p.m. Friday Police found the man in front of a residence with a gunshot wound.
WDSU
Man shot on highway in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street. According to the police, a man sustained a gunshot wound around 10:36 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Man who fired shots inside Pontchartrain Park church is former New Orleans police officer
Darryl Dean, 63, is a familiar figure in the Pontchartrain Park subdivision, where neighbors say the disabled military veteran and former New Orleans police sergeant sits outside his brick ranch house waving at passersby and warding off potential criminals. "He keeps it safe. ... He'll be watching the neighborhood. And...
Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines
NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
Carjackers used carjacked vehicle to commit another carjacking, Slidell Police say
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police see a commonality in a series of carjackings this past week that struck victims in Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes. According to the Slidell Police office, New Orleans in particular has seen a recent string of carjackings, including seven carjackings or armed robberies of cars in about a 12-hour span earlier this week.
NOLA.com
Two men killed in Little Woods shooting ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men who were killed in a Little Woods shooting this week have been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Horace Edwards Sr., 54, and Tre Edwards, 28. The shooting was reported to authorities Tuesday afternoon in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive. Both men were declared dead there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
New Orleans police detain one person accused of firing shots into church
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a church in Pontchartrain Park. The shots were fired into Bethany United Methodist Church in the 4500 block of Mendez Street Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. NOPD confirms that the man who fired the...
gentillymessenger.com
Man accused of shooting up Pontchartrain Park church is former NOPD sergeant and disabled veteran, NOLA.com reports
A Pontchartrain Park resident accused of shooting up the Bethany United Methodist Church on Mendez Street on Friday morning (Sept. 9) is a disabled veteran and former New Orleans police sergeant, Missy Wilkinson reports on NOLA.com. No one was inured in the incident. The church’s pastor, the Rev. Joey Connelly,...
fox8live.com
Meg Gatto teaming up with Lee Zurik in the evening; new 4 a.m. show announced
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 is extremely excited to announce Meg Gatto as the new co-anchor of FOX 8 News at 5 and 10pm. Starting Monday, Sept. 19, Meg will join anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter Lee Zurik on FOX 8 News at 5pm and on FOX 8 News at 10pm.
NOLA.com
Unrestrained driver killed in West Bank Expressway crash in Algiers
An unrestrained driver was killed early Saturday when his car crashed and burst into flames on the West Bank Expressway in Algiers. Louisiana State Police identified the man was Charles Garrett, 38, of New Orleans. Police said Garrett was eastbound approaching the Crescent City Connection, in a 2011 Cadillac CTS,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Unsolved mystery: 1 year since mysterious gator appeared in New Orleans dumpster
A year later and neighbors Uptown are still left with an unsolved mystery? How did the mysterious alligator which became known as "Dumpster Gator" end up in a Demo Diva dumpster in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida?
bizneworleans.com
‘BOGO’ Deal for Vue Orleans Attraction atop the Four Seasons
NEW ORLEANS — During September, Louisiana residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased to Vue Orleans, the multimedia cultural experience at the top of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely...
NOLA.com
Slidell carjacking is tied to recent New Orleans crimes, police say
Slidell police said Wednesday a man was carjacked by a group of armed men in a stolen car as he tried to order at a restaurant's drive-thru window in the 2500 block of Pontchartrain Drive. While the man's window was rolled down Tuesday night, the assailants abruptly pulled their car,...
fox8live.com
Carjackings surge again across New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since Monday (Sept. 5), seven carjackings unfolded across New Orleans. “This city is like the wild wild west,” says Richard Launey. One of the latest incidents happened in the 3000 block of St. Claude Avenue where police say a carjacker pulled a victim out of his vehicle and took off.
Victim taken to police station after 9th Ward shooting, later hospitalized
He was later taken to the hospital by EMS, his condition has not been released.
NOLA.com
New Orleans singer Charmaine Neville's home badly damaged by lightning strike
Charmaine Neville was at home in Bywater several weeks ago during a thunderstorm when lightning struck. Not the figurative, inspirational sort of lightning, but the literal kind. It hit her 100-plus-year-old house like, well, a bolt of lightning. “It felt like the lightning picked up the house and slammed it...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police investigate Jefferson deputies' shooting of teen carjacking suspect
A special team from the New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting by Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies of a 16-year-old carjacking suspect in Algiers. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen sustained a "non-life-threatening" wound to the leg when police and deputies confronted two suspects Thursday night in the 2600 block General Meyer Ave., near Morris F.X. Jeff Sr. Park, formerly Behrman Park.
Locals Report Tiger on the Loose in Houma; Here’s What Police Are Saying
Police are weighing in on multiple reports of a tiger on the loose in Houma. The rumors began to spread on social media overnight after residents claimed to see a tiger or some type of large cat roaming around the downtown area of Houma. Once word began to circulate, others...
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0