Newton Makes a Hard-Charging Return for Huskies
The UW running back picked up 59 yards rushing on 10 carries in a satisfying quarter of play.
Sirmon Explains Why He Left the Huskies
The former UW linebacker has been reunited with his father at Cal.
Huskies Return to D.C. School to Offer Another Edge Rusher
De'Andre Cook joins teammate Dylan Stewart with UW scholarship proposals.
Washington vs. Portland State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: Portland State 0-1; Washington 1-0 Last Season Records: Washington 4-8; Portland State 5-6 The Washington Huskies will stay at home another week and welcome the Portland State Vikings at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies earned a 41-3 in their most recent game in September of 2016.
Real Or Not? Seattle Sonics Return Announced, Then Taken Back
Everyone I know in Seattle is talking about this Tweet that was released yesterday and then deleted about the Seattle Sonics returning. Here is a pic of that Tweet. I literally jumped out of my seat! Seattle has been waiting for this forever! Then the next morning, this tweet was released and the original Tweet was deleted.
High School Sports Results from 9/8/22
Wins for SHS Football & Soccer; Losses for SHS & MMK Volleyball & NM Soccer. The Shelton football team improved to 2-and-0 on the season Thursday, taking advantage of White River turnovers for a 34 to 7 road win. (Click here to watch MasonWebTV Powered by HCC’s broadcast of the game.)
This Is The Richest School District In Washington
24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school district in every state.
Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See
Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
“My City’s So White, I Moved”
“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
Washington state leads country in car fatalities, according to study
Washington has the highest number of car fatalities than any other state this year, according to a recent study by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This week, two DUI fatalities closed down State Route 101 and I-5 during morning rush hours. With the fatal crashes and DUI arrests on...
ArtSEA: Stolen and scrapped, Seattle’s Arboretum gates are back
Earlier today, renowned Northwest sculptor Gerard “Gerry” Tsutakawa stood in the sun and recreated an iconic photo from his artistic past: the day in 1976 when he and his father, the late modernist sculptor George Tsutakawa, together installed the “Memorial Gates” at the north entrance of the Washington Park Arboretum.
University of Washington ranked near bottom for free speech on campus
(The Center Square) — The University of Washington ranks in the lowest 10% among more than 200 universities for freedom of speech. The College Free Speech Rankings 2022-2023 rated the schools based on a survey of nearly 45,000 full-time undergraduate students conducted during the spring semester by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and College Pulse. The survey measured 10 components assessing student perceptions of the freedom of speech on campus and behavior of administrators toward expressions of free speech.
Seattle's air quality is among the worst in the world
SEATTLE — Seattle's air quality put it among the worst major cities in the world Saturday night, according to IQ Air, which tracks levels across the globe. The air quality in the city reached an "unhealthy" rating of 190 as of 5:45 p.m. Saturday. "Unhealthy" air quality levels range between 150-200 before reaching "very unhealthy" from 201-300, according to IQ Air. An air quality level over 300 is considered hazardous.
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
Seattle’s University Of Washington Was Just Ranked One Of The Best In The World
Seattle recently won bragging rights with this impressive University of Washington ranking. Seattle is home to the University of Washington, which is known for its beautiful campus, public research, varsity sports teams, and impressive library system. It is also officially among the top-20 universities in the entire world. According to the Academic Ranking of World Universities, the University of Washington is ranked the 17th best university in the world. This is out of a total of 2,500 universities!
Teriyaki Madness is out to bring Seattle’s tastiest dish to the nation
In downtown Seattle, there are teriyaki shops on nearly every corner and locals rarely go a week without indulging in the town’s garlic-and-ginger-infused grilled chicken and vegetables. Now a fast-expanding franchisor aims to make that happen across the country. Teriyaki Madness, which takes custom orders in shops ranging from...
Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike
Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was 4.5 miles west-northwest of Lofall, Wash., at a depth of 14.6 miles...
Here is what we know so far about the victims in the charter floatplane crash near Seattle
The Coast Guard on Tuesday released the names of the passengers and the pilot who are presumed dead after a charter floatplane crashed Sunday near Seattle. Ten people were on board when the de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane went down off Whidbey Island, about 40 miles north of Seattle, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
