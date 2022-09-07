Read full article on original website
LPD: Friday night shooting under investigation
The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred in Lafayette last night.
KATC News
Lafayette police investigate hit and run that killed pedestrian
Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
theadvocate.com
Man, 58, struck and killed in hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery
A Lafayette man was found dead on Ambassador Caffery Parkway after a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 2:53 a.m. and found the victim, 58-year-old Rodney James Dural of Lafayette, lying dead in the road. Dural was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City
Police are asking for information about the city's latest shooting.
Shooting near J.H. Middle School in Abbeville under investigation
Abbeville Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday near J. H. Williams Middle School
KATC News
Arrest made in Tuesday shooting that left one person dead
A man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to a shooting that took place Tuesday night in Rayne.
Two shot in leg, Opelousas Police on scene of active shooting
Opelousas Officers are on the scene of an active shooting.
theadvocate.com
Drive-by shooting led to crash in Opelousas Tuesday night, police say
The Opelousas Police Department is seeking information in a drive-by shooting and crash in Opelousas on Tuesday. Investigators were on scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an initial emergency call about a traffic crash was determined to be a drive-by shooting and crash. The victim in the drive-by shooting exited the vehicle after the wreck and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Alleged drunk driver drove car into Guilbeau Road driving school building
An arrest has been made after an alleged drunk driver left the roadway and crashed into a driving school building.
KATC News
Opelousas Police Officers are investigating the scene of a double shooting
Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of a double shooting in the 1100 Block of W South Street. According to Police Chief Martin McClendon, two individuals were shot in the leg.
Man arrested after armed robbery at Dollar General
According to the Youngsville Police Department (YPD), a man has been arrested following an armed robbery at a Dollar General.
Rayne Police investigate alleged second-degree murder
Rayne Police responded to multiple calls reporting a shooting at the intersection of Bailey and West C St. just before 11 p.m. on last night, Sept. 6.
Louisiana trio each get 20 years in prison after body found during November 2020 fire
Three men, including a Lake Charles man, will each serve 20 years with hard labor after their involvement in a November 2020 vehicle fire in which authorities found a body, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Drive-by shooting being investigated by Opelousas Police
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of what initially was called in as a possible traffic crash but later determined, that in addition to the crash, a drive by shooting had also taken place. Police Chief Martin McLendon said the victim exited the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by a […]
Family of New Iberia murder-suicide victim speaks on impact
The family of murder-suicide victim Katelyn Bourque, 30, is speaking out on how this has impacted them.
Ella Goodie still missing 6 months later, “The world would have responded differently if Ella was white” [VIDEO]
The Village 337 is putting the spotlight back on missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie. The 33-year-old was last seen on March 9 of this year.
KATC News
One man dead, another under arrest in Crowley hit and run
It happen just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of S. Eastern Avenue and East Pine Street, police say. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and succumbed to his injuries following the incident.
KATC News
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving March shooting
The investigation led detectives to the corner of Compress Road and Hwy 182 where the shooting occurred. The victi
59-Year-Old Philip Gilyard Killed In Single Vehicle Crash in St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)
Officials are investigating a single vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish that claimed the life of a Leonville man. The Louisiana State Police Troop 1 reported that the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 8, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 8, 2022. Shannon Jay Martinez, 55, Starks: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; no turn signals. Debra Lyn Hodges, 32, Sulphur: Schedule II possession; Schedule III possession; drug paraphernalia. Jakolby Markel Green, 21, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle...
