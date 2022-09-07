ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rayne, LA

theadvocate.com

Man, 58, struck and killed in hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery

A Lafayette man was found dead on Ambassador Caffery Parkway after a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 2:53 a.m. and found the victim, 58-year-old Rodney James Dural of Lafayette, lying dead in the road. Dural was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Drive-by shooting led to crash in Opelousas Tuesday night, police say

The Opelousas Police Department is seeking information in a drive-by shooting and crash in Opelousas on Tuesday. Investigators were on scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an initial emergency call about a traffic crash was determined to be a drive-by shooting and crash. The victim in the drive-by shooting exited the vehicle after the wreck and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

Drive-by shooting being investigated by Opelousas Police

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of what initially was called in as a possible traffic crash but later determined, that in addition to the crash, a drive by shooting had also taken place.   Police Chief Martin McLendon said the victim exited the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by a […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 8, 2022. Shannon Jay Martinez, 55, Starks: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; no turn signals. Debra Lyn Hodges, 32, Sulphur: Schedule II possession; Schedule III possession; drug paraphernalia. Jakolby Markel Green, 21, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

