Loose tiger sightings reported to police in Louisiana
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana are investigating numerous reports of a tiger or other big cat on the loose in a city. Several social media posts emerged Thursday night and early Friday morning reporting a tiger had been seen walking around Houma's downtown area, but no photo or video evidence of the animal emerged.
Hamster goes from microwave popcorn bag to family’s care in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) — Imagine just hanging out on campus and seeing a hamster peeking its head out of a microwave popcorn bag. The hamster was seen last week by two Loyola University students while they were sitting on a bench. The discarded bag was on the top...
Louisiana Family Searching for Dog Lost After Crash
The missing dog's name is Sage, and she is reported to be a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix and is 4 years old.
Saving Louisiana's coast may require more digging in the deep sea. Here's why.
If Louisiana wants its expensive coastal restoration projects to last longer and cost less over time, it should seek out a higher quality building material: deep sea sand. That’s the recommendation of a new study that found that the initial higher cost of digging up and transporting sand from the Gulf of Mexico’s Outer Continental Shelf is a better longer-term choice than using the finer, lighter sediment in the Mississippi River and along the coast.
Dark Brown Water Seen Coming From Faucet in Jackson Mississippi [VIDEO]
The water crisis continues in Jackson, Mississippi. A video circulating on social media shows dark brown water pouring out of someone's faucet in Jackson, Mississippi. The city continues to work on its water system after its failure to supply adequate water to those who Jackson. The city has advised citizens...
