Athens County, OH

Performance review of EMS Station 51 confirms ‘net zero’ building status

By By Nicole Bowman-Layton Messenger Staff Writer
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 2 days ago

The one-year performance review of Athens County EMS Station 51 demonstrates the station is the county’s first “net zero” building, according to Don Dispenza.

The CEO and principal architect for BDT Architects and Interior Designer presented the review during the Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday in the courthouse annex conference room, second floor.

“The building makes 25% more energy than it uses. That’s the definition of net zero, which is what we sold this building as to the commissioners,” he said.

According to an energy usage summary from January 2021 to March 2022, the station used a total of 121.5 million Btu (British thermal units) of electricity. Its solar panel array, which was installed in April 2021, generated a total of 161.9 million Btu.

The station’s gas and electric bills costs a yearly total of approximately $2,904.08. A comparable-sized fire station costs a total of approximately $13,243.58 a year for natural gas and electric. Dispenza said the federal government doesn’t not break down building costs for EMS stations, so they used a similar-sized fire station as a comparison point.

The extra energy made by the station’s array is bought back by AEP-Ohio, Dispenza said. He said the station makes about $700 to $800 per year.

“Unfortunately, they don’t buy it back at the same rate that they deliver it, but it’s their deal,” he said of AEP-Ohio.

Dispenza also discussed the sink hole on the station property.

Hoon Construction is working to diagnose and repair the sink hole issue. The issue seems to be a pipe separation in the underground stream re-route system, Dispenza said.

The pipe needs to be excavated. A large hole, at least 14-feet deep will have to be dug at the site.

“They’re gonna do a pretty big hole to get it. They’re still working through (the repair plan), but they also are committed to fixing it,” Dispenza said of Hoon Construction.

To repair the broken pipe, crews will take up about half of a roadway near the station, Dispenza said. While he didn’t think the work would cause a problem for trucks to get in and out of the station, he wasn’t sure.

“I don’t think that’s gonna prevent the trucks from coming in and out. We’re not that close to the building,” he said. “… I can’t say 100% sure until the excavator gets on site and they have a work plan in mind. Then I think we would come back to the chief and say, this is what we need or don’t need. This is how it’s gonna affect you, then negotiate.”

Poor drainage west of the station site will continue to cause problems until it is addressed, Dispenza said. That property is owned by the Athens City School District as part of the Morrison-Gordon Elementary complex.

The property has some wetlands, which make taking care of the drainage issue difficult, Dispenza said.

Another issue discussed was the temperature inside the garage bay. The medications on the trucks need to be kept at a certain temperature.

During the pre-planning of the building, EMS discussed that the medications can’t sit in 90-degree temperatures, EMS Chief Rick Callebs said.

“It just needs to be not so stuffy, hot, so we’re not having an issue with the storage of drugs on our trucks,” he said. “The concern is what’s on the trucks. ... It’s only an issue in the hottest days of the year, but we need to be able to come up with some kind of solution.”

Dispenza and others will work with the county maintenance team to check the building’s cooling system to see if its circulating air properly before looking to purchasing additional equipment to cool the space.

Meanwhile, the commissioners approved doing a survey for fresh-water mussels in the Hocking River as required by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The previous study, which was part of the work needed bike trail expansion project, expired and must be redone, Planner Laura Olbers told commissioners. The new study will be paid for with funds from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Also during the meeting, there were two executive sessions. One was with Athens County Department of Job and Family Services regarding contract negotiations. The other executive session was with Clerk of Courts Candy Russell regarding a possible real estate purchase. No action was taken during the meeting.

In other matters, the commissioners visited the courthouse annex basement to look for a space for the contracted IT employee to work in.

The commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room in the courthouse annex, second floor.

Comments / 0

