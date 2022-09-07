ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Oscar Gonzalez's 2 homers, 4 hits lead Guardians past Twins

Oscar Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in Minneapolis. It was the first career multi-homer game for the rookie, who had hit just five major league home runs entering the contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Butler, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
numberfire.com

Cristian Pache sitting for Athletics Friday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pache is being replaced in center field by Ramon Laureano versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 226 plate appearances this season, Pache has a .157 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Eric Haase homers twice, Tigers beat Royals 10-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eric Haase hit wo solo homers, Jeimer Candelario had a three-run shot and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 10-2 on Friday night. Haase opened the second inning by blasting Daniel Lynch’s second pitch 444 feet to the seats above the left-field fountains for his seventh consecutive hit.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy