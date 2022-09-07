Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Oscar Gonzalez's 2 homers, 4 hits lead Guardians past Twins
Oscar Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in Minneapolis. It was the first career multi-homer game for the rookie, who had hit just five major league home runs entering the contest.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Breaks National League Record For Stolen Bases; Shawn Green Becomes Single-Season Leader In Home Runs
On Sept. 7, 1962, Maury Wills broke the modern National League record for stolen bases in a season with his 82nd swipe. It was part of a four-stolen base effort in the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The previous mark had been held by Cincinnati Reds...
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
Fox News
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera becomes 4th player in franchise history since 1961 to hit milestone after walk-off
Oswaldo Cabrera entered an exclusive club after he provided the New York Yankees with a walk-off win against the Minnesota Twins in the first game of their doubleheader on Wednesday. The rookie’s walk-off single in the 12th inning scored Isiah Kiner-Falefa and helped New York to a 5-4 victory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Cristian Pache sitting for Athletics Friday
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pache is being replaced in center field by Ramon Laureano versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 226 plate appearances this season, Pache has a .157 batting average with a...
FOX Sports
Eric Haase homers twice, Tigers beat Royals 10-2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eric Haase hit wo solo homers, Jeimer Candelario had a three-run shot and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 10-2 on Friday night. Haase opened the second inning by blasting Daniel Lynch’s second pitch 444 feet to the seats above the left-field fountains for his seventh consecutive hit.
Moncada did something at the plate no AL player in history has
Yoán Moncada went off last night. The White Sox third baseman had five hits, for five RBIs and two home runs. It's the second time this season Moncada has had five hits and five RBIs. And that might not seem significant, but it's the first time an American League...
Wacky Double Play Turns Into Baserunning Tragedy for Pirates
This wild sequence saw the Cardinals turn a rather unique double play.
Comments / 0