COVID numbers take slight rise in Huron County

NORWALK — There was a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Huron County, for the reporting period of Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.

The reporting period has recorded a case count of 144 cases, an increase from 139 the previous reporting period. For Huron County, the average age of cases for this reporting period decreased from 49 to 42, with the highest number of cases for this week in the 41 to 50 age range. Ten of the 11 Zip Codes in Huron County reported cases this week, with the highest infection rate in the Bellevue (44811) Zip Code.

Case counts included in this report are estimates for the reporting period based on reports generated from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH)’s Ohio Disease Reporting System (ODRS). These data may be impacted by several factors, including but not limited to:

• Lack of reporting individual cases (for example, if a self-administered at-home test kit results positive but individual case information is not reported to HCPH or recorded in the ODRS, this case will not be counted by ODH or included in this report); and

• Reporting delays with the electronic reporting of cases, especially during surge periods.

For continued updates, HCPH reminds residents to continue to use reputable sources for information about COVID-19, including www.huroncohealth.com, www.coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.cdc.gov. Statewide COVID-19 case data can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard at: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards.