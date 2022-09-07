ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, OH

COVID numbers take slight rise in Huron County

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PsiCW_0hlY1o2T00

NORWALK — There was a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Huron County, for the reporting period of Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.

The reporting period has recorded a case count of 144 cases, an increase from 139 the previous reporting period. For Huron County, the average age of cases for this reporting period decreased from 49 to 42, with the highest number of cases for this week in the 41 to 50 age range. Ten of the 11 Zip Codes in Huron County reported cases this week, with the highest infection rate in the Bellevue (44811) Zip Code.

Case counts included in this report are estimates for the reporting period based on reports generated from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH)’s Ohio Disease Reporting System (ODRS). These data may be impacted by several factors, including but not limited to:

• Lack of reporting individual cases (for example, if a self-administered at-home test kit results positive but individual case information is not reported to HCPH or recorded in the ODRS, this case will not be counted by ODH or included in this report); and

• Reporting delays with the electronic reporting of cases, especially during surge periods.

For continued updates, HCPH reminds residents to continue to use reputable sources for information about COVID-19, including www.huroncohealth.com, www.coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.cdc.gov. Statewide COVID-19 case data can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard at: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Huron County, OH
Government
County
Huron County, OH
Huron County, OH
Health
City
Norwalk, OH
State
Ohio State
Huron County, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid#Covid 19 Dashboard
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
154
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy