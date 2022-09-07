Read full article on original website
Cranberry VFC Awards Local Student With New Scholarship
The Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company is awarding a new scholarship to a local college student. Aidan Upton was named as the recipient of the inaugural Thomas Hodder Memorial Scholarship. Upton is a current University of Pittsburgh student who also serves with the Cranberry VFC. The $1,000 scholarship was introduced...
Schools And Municipalities To Honor 9/11
This weekend is the 21st anniversary of 9/11 and local schools and municipalities are taking time to mark the occasion. On Friday, a number of ceremonies will be held in the Seneca Valley School District. Students in the JROTC will read remarks about the attacks and hold a moment of silence at the secondary campus starting at 8:40 a.m.
Saeler-Solkovy Raises $17K For Purvis Center
The Saeler-Solkovy Memorial Ride has made another large donation to help their charity of choice in their 15th year. A total of $17,000 was raised during this year’s ride last month as well as at other events through the summer for the Jean B. Purvis Community Health Center. The...
Mars Fundraising For Foundation
Mars Area School District families will have a chance to raise money to fund educational programs, activities, and projects at upcoming events. The Mars Planet Foundation is hosting three “Bounce and Skate Into Fall” back-to-school fundraisers for students and families. The first fundraiser for the Mars Area Primary...
City Police Chief Recognized After Earning Doctorate
The Chief of the Butler City Police Department has added a new title to his name. After successfully defending his dissertation last month, Chief Bob O’Neill has been granted an Education doctorate in Leadership and Administration with a concentration in professional leadership from Point Park University. O’Neill’s dissertation was...
Butler Co. Young Professionals Mixer Set For Thursday
Local business people are invited to attend a free networking event later this week. The Butler County Young Professionals’ September Mixer is scheduled for this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Butler’s Grand Ballroom on South Main Street. There is no charge to attend and everyone is encouraged to...
BC3 Offering COVID Testing During Fall Semester
Butler County Community College is hosting multiple mobile COVID testing clinics throughout the fall semester starting today. BC3 has partnered with Primary Health Network to administer the PCR nasal-swab tests on campus for eight dates this semester. Test results could take one to three business days. The first free clinic...
Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies
A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show. After leaving the sport...
Local Church Celebrating 100 Years
A local congregation is getting ready for a special event later this month. Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church is holding a 100th Anniversary celebration on Friday, September 16th at 6:30 p.m. at their location at the corner of Arbor Street and Evergreen Road off Hansen Avenue. The events...
Festival Of The Arts And Octoberfest Return To Saxonburg
It’s a busy weekend in Saxonburg. The annual Festival of the Arts returns both Saturday and Sunday. The yearly tradition brings unique crafts and artists into the town. This year, the festival returns to its usual location in between Main Street and Roebling Park. Also happening this weekend is...
Penn Theater Roof Leak Results In Further Damage
The roof of the Penn Theater continues to leak and damage the interior of the structure. Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler board members were informed of the situation and the deteriorating state of the facility Thursday afternoon. Authority maintenance staff covered a 12 by 8 foot hole in...
High School Sports results from Wednesday/BC3 Volleyball posts another win
–Butler defeated Seneca Valley 194-206. Hunter Swidzinski led the Golden Tornado with a 34. Ryan Porch had a 39. Wyatt Kos a 40. Dante Rosetti led the Raiders with a 39. –Knoch-213 Riverview-226. Girls Golf:. –Seneca Valley-165 Oakland Catholic-166. Girls Soccer:. –North Allegheny scored in the final two minutes to...
County Continues Updating Restrooms At Alameda
Butler County is setting aside more money to renovate restrooms at Alameda Park. A total of five restrooms were scheduled for updates, but due to rising construction costs, the county needed to utilize Act 13 money to finish the project. The county’s parks and recreation director says that the updates...
Butler Health System To Administer New Vaccine Booster
The Butler Health System will administer the updated COVID vaccine booster shots starting today. Recently the CDC recommended that people 12 years and older who have received a primary vaccination and first booster at least two months ago should receive the new booster. This new booster targets the Omicron BA.4...
COVID Hospitalizations Drop Locally
COVID hospitalizations have dropped once again locally. According to Butler Health System, the hospital was treating nine patients for the coronavirus, with no COVID patients in the ICU, as of Tuesday morning. That’s down from 22 patients last week. Statewide hospitalizations have remained fairly steady for weeks now. As...
