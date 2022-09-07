CONSUMER ALERT: AG Carr and Commissioner King Warn Northwest Georgians of Home Repair Fraud and Price Gouging in Wake of Severe Flooding

Read full article on original website
Related
georgia.gov
High-Quality Georgia Charter Schools to Receive Support to Serve More Students
ATLANTA, GA (statewide) – Thousands of additional Georgia students will soon have the opportunity to attend a high-quality public charter school. The Georgia Strategic Charter School Growth Initiative announced the launch of two programs to support the expansion, replication, or creation of additional public charter schools. The Replication and Expansion Cohort program provides resources to existing, high-quality charter schools, and the New School Leader Fellowship facilitates the successful launch of new charter schools. A total of nine schools were selected for both programs.
georgia.gov
DHS observes Falls Prevention Awareness Week in September
Each year for Falls Prevention Awareness Week, educators, caregivers, health and aging professionals, and older adults across the country focus their efforts on preventing falls. That’s why the Georgia Department of Human Services is partnering with state and national organizations to celebrate Falls Prevention Awareness Week, Sept. 19-23. Georgia’s...
Comments / 0