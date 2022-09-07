ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Manchester United beaten by Real Sociedad in Europa League opener

Manchester United got off to a losing start in the Europa League as Real Sociedad held on for a 1-0 win to beat them in Group E action on Thursday night at Old Trafford. A moment's silence was held prior to kick-off to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, with UEFA saying in a statement ahead of the match: "UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world's most-respected figures."
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chelsea stars didn't want to play on the same side of the pitch as Thomas Tuchel's dug-out because of his constant 'barking, moaning and groaning'... and his demands were at odds with their new American owners

Thomas Tuchel's disconnect from his Chelsea players reached the extent that some of them wanted to avoid playing on the same side of the pitch as his dug-out, it can be revealed. Tuchel, sacked yesterday by Chelsea's new American owner Todd Boehly, was an emotional figure in his technical area...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Werder Bremen, Lens and Valladolid in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Promoted Werder Bremen hopes to keep its good start to the Bundesliga going against visiting Augsburg, which has struggled so far. Augsburg has lost its last three games and has only one win to show from five rounds. Bremen has lost just once while enjoying wins over Borussia Dortmund and Bochum. Bremen coach Ole Werner said he’s happy “that our players can decide games at this level, and above all, that we’re functioning as a team.”
ESPN

Chelsea aiming to appoint sporting director before World Cup - sources

Chelsea are aiming to appoint a sporting director before the World Cup in November and new head coach Graham Potter will be involved in the selection process, sources have told ESPN. Blues co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have met with several potential candidates and are keen to make an...
FOX Sports

Leclerc pole at Italian GP, penalties boost Russell to 2nd

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Charles Leclerc will be looking to reignite the Formula One championship race on his home track after clinching pole position for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix. Runaway points leader Max Verstappen will again have to try and fight his way to the front after being among...
FOX Sports

Verstappen among drivers given grid penalties for Italian GP

MILAN (AP) — Max Verstappen's five-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday will hamper his chances of taking a first ever Formula One podium at Monza. Verstappen, who has never finished higher than fifth at the circuit dubbed ‘The Temple of Speed,’ was handed the penalty on Friday for exceeding his allocation of internal combustion engines.
