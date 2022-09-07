Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge chases immortality in his pursuit of the Yankees' single season HR record | Flippin Bats
Ben Verlander welcomes Deesha Thosar to talk about Aaron Judges' pursuit of the New York Yankees' single season home run record and the overall vibe in the Bronx. Aaron Judge is currently on pace to break the record and Deesha gives her thoughts on if the MVP candidate will in fact break the storied record.
Enrique Hernandez, others star as Red Sox rout Orioles 17-4
Enrique Hernandez went 4-for-6 and Rafael Devers hit a first-inning grand slam as part of a five-RBI night to jump-start
FOX Sports
Yankees planning 'extraordinarily competitive' offer for Aaron Judge
Star outfielder Aaron Judge's looming free agency is a hot-button matter for the New York Yankees. Judge, 30 and a free agent after this season, turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million contract from the Yankees on opening day. The two sides have yet to find common ground while Judge is in the midst of an historic, MVP-caliber season.
FOX Sports
Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing
New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
Ons Jabeur vows to keep fighting after loss in US Open final
NEW YORK (AP) — Ons Jabeur dropped her racket in disgust after one poor shot in the U.S. Open final. Minutes later, she was on the court right along with it after lunging to hit a volley that flew out of bounds. Jabeur picked herself up and kept on fighting Saturday, and that’s exactly what she intends to do after a second straight Grand Slam tournament ended in disappointment. “Definitely I’m not someone that’s going to give up,” Jabeur said. “I am sure I’m going to be in the final again. I will try my best to win it. I’m not sure, but I know I will do my best.” Her best wasn’t good enough against top-ranked Iga Swiatek, who won 6-2, 7-6 (5) for her second major title this year and third overall.
FOX Sports
Rios scores in Charlotte's 1-0 win over New York City FC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Rios scored in the fifth minute and Charlotte beat New York City FC 1-0 on Saturday. Kristijan Kahlina delivered a one-save shutout for Charlotte (11-17-2). The teams play again next Saturday, with Charlotte visiting the Chicago Fire while NYCFC (13-11-7) hosts the New York...
FOX Sports
Mukhtar scores MLS-high 22nd goal, Galaxy ties Nashville 1-1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored his Major League Soccer-leading 22nd goal, but the LA Galaxy tied Nashville 1-1 on Saturday as Riqui Puig scored on a penalty kick in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time. LA's Javier Hernández failed to convert a penalty kick for the...
FOX Sports
Verstappen among drivers given grid penalties for Italian GP
MILAN (AP) — Max Verstappen's five-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday will hamper his chances of taking a first ever Formula One podium at Monza. Verstappen, who has never finished higher than fifth at the circuit dubbed ‘The Temple of Speed,’ was handed the penalty on Friday for exceeding his allocation of internal combustion engines.
