FOX Sports

Yankees planning 'extraordinarily competitive' offer for Aaron Judge

Star outfielder Aaron Judge's looming free agency is a hot-button matter for the New York Yankees. Judge, 30 and a free agent after this season, turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million contract from the Yankees on opening day. The two sides have yet to find common ground while Judge is in the midst of an historic, MVP-caliber season.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
QUEENS, NY
State
New York State
The Associated Press

Ons Jabeur vows to keep fighting after loss in US Open final

NEW YORK (AP) — Ons Jabeur dropped her racket in disgust after one poor shot in the U.S. Open final. Minutes later, she was on the court right along with it after lunging to hit a volley that flew out of bounds. Jabeur picked herself up and kept on fighting Saturday, and that’s exactly what she intends to do after a second straight Grand Slam tournament ended in disappointment. “Definitely I’m not someone that’s going to give up,” Jabeur said. “I am sure I’m going to be in the final again. I will try my best to win it. I’m not sure, but I know I will do my best.” Her best wasn’t good enough against top-ranked Iga Swiatek, who won 6-2, 7-6 (5) for her second major title this year and third overall.
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Rios scores in Charlotte's 1-0 win over New York City FC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Rios scored in the fifth minute and Charlotte beat New York City FC 1-0 on Saturday. Kristijan Kahlina delivered a one-save shutout for Charlotte (11-17-2). The teams play again next Saturday, with Charlotte visiting the Chicago Fire while NYCFC (13-11-7) hosts the New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Mukhtar scores MLS-high 22nd goal, Galaxy ties Nashville 1-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored his Major League Soccer-leading 22nd goal, but the LA Galaxy tied Nashville 1-1 on Saturday as Riqui Puig scored on a penalty kick in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time. LA's Javier Hernández failed to convert a penalty kick for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Verstappen among drivers given grid penalties for Italian GP

MILAN (AP) — Max Verstappen's five-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday will hamper his chances of taking a first ever Formula One podium at Monza. Verstappen, who has never finished higher than fifth at the circuit dubbed ‘The Temple of Speed,’ was handed the penalty on Friday for exceeding his allocation of internal combustion engines.
MOTORSPORTS

