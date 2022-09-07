Read full article on original website
Docket No. SU22A0321AD In the matter of Isaac D-E Daluz
To Krystle D. Jimenez, Jermir A. Gonzalez any unnamed or unknown parent and persons interested in a petition for the adoption of said child and to the Department of Children and Families of said Commonwealth. A petition has been presented to said court by Yolinette Monge of Roxbury, MA requesting...
Docket No. SU22P1874EA Estate of Sharon Leicester Marshall
Also known as: Sharon Leicester Marshall, M.D., Sharon L. Marshall, M.D. A Petition for Formal Probate of Will with Appointment of Personal Representative has been filed by Tina Leung of Boston, MA requesting that the Court enter a formal Decree and Order and for such other relief as requested in the Petition. The Petitioner requests that Tina Leung of Boston, MA be appointed as Personal Representative(s) of said estate to serve Without Surety on the bond in an unsupervised administration.
Docket No. SU22P1889EA Estate of Marcel Jacques Murad
To all persons interested in the above captioned estate, by Petition of Petitioner Jeffrey M. Murad of Providence, RI. The estate is being administered under informal procedure by the Personal Representative under the Massachusetts Uniform Probate Code without supervision by the Court. Inventory and accounts are not required to be filed with the Court, but interested parties are entitled to notice regarding the administration from the Personal Representative and can petition the Court in any matter relating to the estate, including distribution of assets and expenses of administration. Interested parties are entitled to petition the Court to institute formal proceedings and to obtain orders terminating or restricting the powers of Personal Representatives appointed under informal procedure. A copy of the Petition and Will, if any, can be obtained from the Petitioner.
Docket No. SU22C0414CA In the matter of Roseline Nerilus
A Petition to Change Name of Adult has been filed by Roseline Nerilus of Roxbury, MA requesting that the court enter a Decree changing their name to:. Any person may appear for purposes of objecting to the petition by filing an appearance at: Suffolk Probate and Family Court before 10:00 a.m. on the return day of 09/20/2022. This is NOT a hearing date, but a deadline by which you must file a written appearance if you object to this proceeding.
Wu announces worker empowerment dept.
During her speech at the Greater Boston Labor Council’s annual Labor Day Breakfast, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the creation of a new city department aimed at benefiting workers across the city. Named the “Cabinet for Worker Empowerment,” the new department is set to be led by Trinh Nguyen, who...
Will Arizona voters defeat GOP voting restrictions?
Arizona lawmakers have become national leaders in trying to suppress non-white people’s voting power. But a proposition on the November ballot could put a stop to some of their new rules before they take effect. The months-long post-election “audit” Republican legislators ordered for Maricopa County in early 2021 ultimately...
MWRA bid numbers 7990, 7973
The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority is seeking bids for the following:. 7973 John J. Carroll Water Treatment Plant Technical Assistance Consulting Services 10/06/22 11:00 a.m. To access and bid on Event(s) please go to the MWRA Supplier Portal at www.mwra.com.
