Pelosi will headline Providence rally for gov candidate Helena Foulkes
Foulkes’ late mother, Martha Dodd Buonanno, was Pelosi’s college roommate and close friend.
RI Board of Elections chief denies responsibility for checking candidate names after ballot mishap
Bob Rapoza, the executive director of the Board of Elections, said his staff was not responsible for checking that the correct candidate names were in the ExpressVote machines.
ABC6.com
Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
Providence superintendent lays out top goals for school year
Providence Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez said collaboration is needed to turn the state-controlled school district around.
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket mayor faces new attempt to oust her from office
(WJAR) — A city councilwoman has filed a formal complaint against Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, and wants her removed. “I fired every warning shot, every one I could. And it still kept happening,” Councilwoman Denise Sierra told NBC 10 Wednesday, after filing paperwork to start the process for the potential removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
5 arrested at strike against transportation company
Teamsters Local 251 workers have been strike since June 22 in response to the company committing what they call "unfair labor practices."
wastetodaymagazine.com
Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months
With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
GoLocalProv
Woonsocket City Councilor Files Complaint to Remove Baldelli-Hunt - Alleges “Pattern of Misconduct”
Woonsocket City Councilor has filed a petition to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli Hunt from office. In a 14-page complaint filed with the city on September 6, Councilor Denise Sierra alleges that Baldelli-Hunt violated a number of provisions of the City Charter. Allegations Levied. Sierra alleges — along with documentation —...
ABC6.com
Elorza announces Providence driver’s license restoration program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced a new Providence driver’s license restoration program Wednesday. The new program will allow those who have had their license revoked take the proper steps towards getting it back. “Being able to drive is critical to so many people in...
ABC6.com
Teamsters pepper sprayed during strike against transportation company
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of Teamsters Local 251 were pepper sprayed while on strike against Northeast Transportation Services in Pawtucket Friday. The union has been on strike with the company since June 22, after what they described as “unfair labor practices.”. The workers said the strike is...
fallriverreporter.com
Former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia’s appeal argument heard in Boston
BOSTON – Former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia’s appeal argument was heard Thursday morning at the United States Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit in Boston. Correia lawyers argued that all charges be dismissed, or a new trial be scheduled in part due to the jury being overwhelmed by prejudice, the judgement by the jury, and comments made about Correia by the judge about his dishonesty as a politician.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island to repave Interstate 295 from Warwick to Cumberland
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the entire stretch of Interstate 295 from the Massachusetts state line to Warwick will be repaved. The project will cost about $36 million, and it will be done in two phases. The first phase will be...
ABC6.com
Providence College student falls from 5th floor dorm window
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence College student fell from a dorm window early Thursday morning. Providence police said they responded just after midnight to Davis Hall on the campus. The school told ABC 6 News that the man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital after “falling from a...
Turnto10.com
Five men accused of fighting on Block Island ferry to appear in court
(WJAR) — Five of the men accused of fighting on the Block Island ferry last month were expected to appear in court on Wednesday. Rhode Island State Police arrested seven men after a brawl broke out on board the ferry the night of Aug. 8 and another in connection to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort.
rinewstoday.com
Ron & Jen’s Great Escape – 9-7-2022 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien
A lot of people struggle with this whole aging thing and really I haven’t figured out why yet! I know it’s not pretty at times, and being young is wasted on young people, but each decade has its hardships. First there’s “teen angst”, then there’s trying to figure...
nrinow.news
