BOSTON – Former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia’s appeal argument was heard Thursday morning at the United States Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit in Boston. Correia lawyers argued that all charges be dismissed, or a new trial be scheduled in part due to the jury being overwhelmed by prejudice, the judgement by the jury, and comments made about Correia by the judge about his dishonesty as a politician.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO