Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Transportation Today News

Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket mayor faces new attempt to oust her from office

(WJAR) — A city councilwoman has filed a formal complaint against Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, and wants her removed. “I fired every warning shot, every one I could. And it still kept happening,” Councilwoman Denise Sierra told NBC 10 Wednesday, after filing paperwork to start the process for the potential removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
WOONSOCKET, RI
wastetodaymagazine.com

Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months

With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Elorza announces Providence driver’s license restoration program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced a new Providence driver’s license restoration program Wednesday. The new program will allow those who have had their license revoked take the proper steps towards getting it back. “Being able to drive is critical to so many people in...
ABC6.com

Teamsters pepper sprayed during strike against transportation company

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of Teamsters Local 251 were pepper sprayed while on strike against Northeast Transportation Services in Pawtucket Friday. The union has been on strike with the company since June 22, after what they described as “unfair labor practices.”. The workers said the strike is...
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia’s appeal argument heard in Boston

BOSTON – Former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia’s appeal argument was heard Thursday morning at the United States Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit in Boston. Correia lawyers argued that all charges be dismissed, or a new trial be scheduled in part due to the jury being overwhelmed by prejudice, the judgement by the jury, and comments made about Correia by the judge about his dishonesty as a politician.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island to repave Interstate 295 from Warwick to Cumberland

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the entire stretch of Interstate 295 from the Massachusetts state line to Warwick will be repaved. The project will cost about $36 million, and it will be done in two phases. The first phase will be...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Providence College student falls from 5th floor dorm window

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence College student fell from a dorm window early Thursday morning. Providence police said they responded just after midnight to Davis Hall on the campus. The school told ABC 6 News that the man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital after “falling from a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Five men accused of fighting on Block Island ferry to appear in court

(WJAR) — Five of the men accused of fighting on the Block Island ferry last month were expected to appear in court on Wednesday. Rhode Island State Police arrested seven men after a brawl broke out on board the ferry the night of Aug. 8 and another in connection to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nrinow.news

The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island

Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

