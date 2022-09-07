Read full article on original website
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, September 8, 2022
1 Framingham High freshman Sasha Lamkina in her first-ever varsity race, won the tri-meet yesterday against Needham High & Newton North High at farm Pond Park in Framingham. The girls cross-country team however, lost both races. 2. The Framingham High boys varsity soccer team will play the first-ever game on...
Thomas R. Hartland, 60, Auto Technician
FRAMINGHAM – Thomas R. Hartland, 60, of Berlin, and formerly of Ashland, passed away peacefully at home, on August 30, 2022, following complications from a long medical illness. Tom was a loving and proud father of his four daughters, Mary Hartland and partner Jamie Nadeau and their children Kyle,...
UPDATED: Robert E. Gould, 95, World War II Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Robert E. Gould, 95, a longtime resident of Holliston, died Monday, September 5, 2022. He was the devoted husband of 67 years to Alma E. (Werner) Gould of Holliston. Born in Warwick, RI and raised in Connecticut, he was the son of the late Ervin and Bertha...
William Barrows, 89, Army Veteran, Framingham Elk, & General Motors Security
FRAMINGHAM – William Barrows, 89, of Naples Florida, and Sturbridge and formerly of Framingham and Lauderdale By The Sea in Florida, passed away peacefully at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge. following complications from a chronic illness on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He was pre-deceased by his wife Margaret Dolina (MacDonald)...
Barbara LaRoche, 88, Registered Nurse
NATICK – Barbara LaRoche, 88, was reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Bob on September 2, 2022, where they now live together in Eternal Peace. She was surrounded by her six children holding her hands and telling her how much they love her, thanking her for being their amazing mother, telling her that they will be ok and guiding her Home with the comfort knowing that Mom was passing to Heaven to be with Dad.
Framingham Brothers Get Weekday Radio Show on Kiss 108/iHeartMedia
BOSTON – iHeartMedia Boston’s Kiss 108, “Boston’s #1 Hit Music Station”, announced today, September 6, that long-time Kiss 108 on-air host and Assistant Program Director/Music Director Mikey V will join forces with his brother Frankie V and newcomer, Gianna Gravalese for an appropriately named multiplatform show, “Mikey V & Frankie V, The VBros.”
State Rep-Elect Sousa To Speak at Framingham Business Association
FRAMINGHAM – Priscila Sousa, Chair of the Framingham School Committee and State Representative-Elect of the 6th Middlesex District, will be the featured speaker at the September meeting of the Framingham Business Association. The meeting is Wednesday, September 14 at noon at La Cantina Italiana at 911 Waverly Street. A...
