Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Wins Season Opener 3-0

NEWTON – The Framingham High girls soccer team opened the season on the road and came home with a 3-0 victory over the Tigers of Newton North on Thursday, September 8. Framingham is now 1-0 this season, under head coach Jen DeFusco. Fifteen minutes into the game, Summer Haarala...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Tigers Defeat Flyers in Season Opener

FRAMINGHAM – The co-ed Framingham Flyers field hockey team lost its season opener today at Phil Read Field in Framingham. The Tigers of Newton North defeated the Flyers 3-0. Next up for the Flyers is a game against the Warriors on Monday, September 12 at Brookline High. ***. Photo...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Bears Deliver First Defeat of Season to Rams

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University volleyball team suffered their first defeat of the season falling 3-0 to Western New England in non-conference action this evening at Logan Gymnasium. WNEU 3, Framingham State 0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-19) Framingham State Rams are now 4-1. Western New England is now 4-2.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Person
Phil Read
Blazers Defeat Rams 1-0

Blazers Defeat Rams 1-0

FRAMINGHAM – The Elms College women’s soccer team defeated Framingham State by a score of 1-0 on Wednesday evening at Maple Street Field in Framingham. The Rams are still seeking their first win of the season. They are now 0-3. Elms College earned their first win of the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Rams Defeat Emanuel 3-1

Rams Defeat Emanuel 3-1

BOSTON – The Framingham State University volleyball team extended their season opening win streak to four matches as the Rams defeated Emmanuel 3-1 Tuesday evening at Yosinoff Court in Boston. Framingham State 3, Emmanuel 1 (25-16, 25-14, 24-26, 25-15) Framingham State improves to 4-0. Emmanuel drops to 1-2. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Thomas R. Hartland, 60, Auto Technician

FRAMINGHAM – Thomas R. Hartland, 60, of Berlin, and formerly of Ashland, passed away peacefully at home, on August 30, 2022, following complications from a long medical illness. Tom was a loving and proud father of his four daughters, Mary Hartland and partner Jamie Nadeau and their children Kyle,...
BERLIN, MA
#Flyers#Field Hockey#Newton North Tigers
FraminghamSOURCE

Barbara LaRoche, 88, Registered Nurse

NATICK – Barbara LaRoche, 88, was reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Bob on September 2, 2022, where they now live together in Eternal Peace. She was surrounded by her six children holding her hands and telling her how much they love her, thanking her for being their amazing mother, telling her that they will be ok and guiding her Home with the comfort knowing that Mom was passing to Heaven to be with Dad.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Brothers Get Weekday Radio Show on Kiss 108/iHeartMedia

BOSTON – iHeartMedia Boston’s Kiss 108, “Boston’s #1 Hit Music Station”, announced today, September 6, that long-time Kiss 108 on-air host and Assistant Program Director/Music Director Mikey V will join forces with his brother Frankie V and newcomer, Gianna Gravalese for an appropriately named multiplatform show, “Mikey V & Frankie V, The VBros.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Sports
Sports
FraminghamSOURCE

Armando Ramon Fernandez-Schliesske-Evans, 23

FRAMINGHAM – Armando Ramon Fernandez-Schliesske-Evans, 23, of Framingham, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 after a long struggle with mental illness and addiction. He was beloved by his parents, Heidi Schliesske and Kim Evans; his birth parents, Aida Zayas and Juan Ramon Fernandez; his siblings, Devonte Wilkins, Joshua Ramirez, Jada Ramirez, Jaliyah LaSanta, and Damalis Gonzalez; his grandparents, Maryann and Jacinto Pimentel; his grandfather, Horst Schliesske; his niece, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

A. John Castoldi, 76, Owner A.J. Castoldi Company

FRAMINGHAM – A. John Castoldi, 76, a longtime resident of Framingham died Thursday, September 1, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Born in Brighton the son of the late Albert J. & Dora (Bilton) Castoldi, and the beloved husband of Marilyn E. (Kwedor) Castoldi. John was raised and educated in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Mary Lou Signorelli, 72

Mary Lou Signorelli, 72

FRAMINGHAM – Mary Lou Signorelli, 72 of Westborough, passed away on September 4, 2022, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Mary Lou was born on May 20, 1950 to parents Leonard and Barbara Bruyere. She grew up in Ashland, and attended Marian High School. After working for many...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

