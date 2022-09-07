ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Hillary Clinton says she will never run for president again

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Chloe Folmar
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZ0LQ_0hlXZOtV00

(T he Hill ) – Former secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Tuesday said she will not run for president again.

“No, no,” Clinton said when asked by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell she would ever run for a second time.

“But I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that we have a president who respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions,” Clinton continued.

Clinton said former President Trump would not fit in that category and that if he runs again “he should be soundly defeated.”

“It should start in the Republican Party,” Clinton said. “Grow a backbone, stand up to this guy.”

Trump, who defeated Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, has been teasing another run for president in 2024 and polls show he has a good shot of clinching the Republican nomination.

Clinton has said that she would endorse President Biden if he runs for reelection the same year — which has repeatedly said he plans to do — saying that he would be “the person most likely to win.”

“Joe Biden beat in a huge landslide victory in the popular vote Donald Trump. I think that says a lot,” Clinton said in a conversation with NBC News anchor Yamiche Alcindor in late June.

On CBS, Clinton shot down any comparisons between her use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state and the recent discovery of classified materials at Trump’s Florida home, saying the two situations are “really different” from one another.

“I think it’s a really different comparison to what’s going on here,” Clinton said of her own skirmish with the FBI compared with Trump’s current situation. “When it appears that the justice department and the FBI have been incredibly patient, quiet, careful, until they finally apparently thought that national security was at stake.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Geraldo Rivera says he could never support Trump again

Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera said in a new tweet that he’s not going to support former President Trump again.  Rivera on Wednesday stressed the former president’s “shameful” claims that the 2020 election was stolen. “Election Deniers depress me,” Rivera said. “I blame President Trump for his shameful campaign to slander and undermine American faith […]
POTUS
WGN Radio

Majority sees Trump MAGA movement as threat to democracy: poll

A majority of Americans believe former President Trump and his “Make America Great Again” movement poses a threat to democracy, according to a new Reuters-Ipsos poll.  The new poll, published on Wednesday, found that 58 percent of respondents believe that the MAGA movement is a threat to U.S. democracy.  One in 4 Republicans agreed that […]
POTUS
OK! Magazine

Another White House Exit: Joe Biden’s Bodyman Quits, Leaving President Reeling From Loss Of ‘Loyal Adviser’

After spending more than two years assisting President Joe Biden, it's been announced that personal aide Stephen Goepfert — often referred to as the POTUS' "bodyman" — will be leaving his position at the end of the week for a new gig at at the Transportation Department.Goepfert and the 79-year-old have become tight since the latter first kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign."From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side. In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he’s been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers," Biden shared in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norah O'donnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Yamiche Alcindor
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Video resurfaces of Trump calling Democrats ‘fascists’ as Conservatives rage over Biden speech

A clip showing former president Donald Trump labelling Democrats as “fascists” is making the rounds online after conservatives attacked President Joe Biden for slamming “MAGA Republicans” in a prime-time address.On Wednesday night, Mr Biden took the podium at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to offer a rare and direct rebuke of his predecessor and his supporters who said, “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic”.Right-wing media circles and politicians were quick to swoop in and hit back at Mr Biden’s speech, labelling it dictatorial and providing supposed proof that the Democrat was declaring...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#State#Democratic#Cbs Evening News#The Republican Party#Republican#Nbc News
The Independent

Photo of Biden quietly talking to homeless man resurfaces: ‘Character is what you do when no one is watching’

A photograph of President Joe Biden speaking to a homeless man has resurfaced, thanks to a popular Reddit post. The post, captioned “After seeing a movie with his family, Biden takes a moment to speak with a homeless man”, shows Mr Biden leaning down on a public street speaking with a man in a gray sweatshirt and black jacket. The post already has more than 76,000 engagements since it was published on Monday. The photo of Mr Biden is indeed authentic, but it is not new. Politico reported that the photograph was taken in March of 2018 outside of...
ADVOCACY
Business Insider

Ex-Biden White House senior advisor says it's 'political malpractice' for any Democratic candidate to reject campaigning with the president

Cedric Richmond said it was "political malpractice" for any Democratic candidate to rebuff a Biden campaign visit. "If you don't want Biden, it's malpractice," he told The Washington Post, pointing to the president's policy wins. As the midterm elections approach, Biden is set to become more active on the campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Biden’s coming Trump stump

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. If you’ve been following any number of Democratic operatives on Twitter the past few days, you...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WGN Radio

House Republicans ‘gravely concerned’ about Biden’s use of Marines in speech

House Republicans told the Department of Defense that they are “gravely concerned” about President Biden using Marines as “political props” during his Sept. 1 speech in Philadelphia. In a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the lawmakers said it appeared that the Marines “participated in a political event” that “jeopardizes their compliance” with Pentagon regulations […]
U.S. POLITICS
WGN Radio

Every living US president pays tribute to Elizabeth

Every living past American president is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following the longest-serving British monarch’s death at 96. Elizabeth died on Thursday at her estate in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced. During her lifetime, the queen had met with all but one of the American presidents, Lyndon Johnson, since Harry Truman. Former President Trump […]
POTUS
WGN Radio

Trump’s DOJ pushed for legal action against John Kerry, says ex-US attorney

Former President Trump’s Justice Department pushed for a criminal investigation of former Secretary of State John Kerry, an ex-U.S. attorney revealed in a new book, according to The New York Times. The push for an investigation of Kerry was one of several instances in which Trump’s Justice Department pressured the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan to […]
POTUS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy