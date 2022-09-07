ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

GAME THREAD | Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame

Marshall (1-0) at No. 8 Notre Dame (0-1) Notre Dame Stadium | 2:30 p.m. ET | NBC | Notre Dame -20.5 | O/U: 50.0. Game Week Articles | Roster| Depth Chart | Schedule | Visit List. OVER THE HUMP. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman didn’t hide his excitement to...
ISD Game Predictions: Marshall

It’s Friday, and that means once again it’s game prediction time. The Irish are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing loss in Columbus last week and get their head coach his first win. Marshall is hoping to find a distracted Irish team on Saturday. Which team comes out on top?
No Moral Victories for Notre Dame & TE Kevin Bauman

Notre Dame tight end Kevin Bauman didn’t hold back on Tuesday as the Irish started preparations for Marshall. The New Jersey native wasn’t pleased with last weekend’s loss to Ohio State and made it clear the Irish weren’t sulking and going to work to get in the win column.
Notre Dame CB TaRiq Bracy Not Dwelling on Ohio State, Focused on Marshall

Notre Dame didn’t come up with the win at Ohio State on Saturday, but the Fighting Irish defense did continue to gain national respect as one of the best defenses in the country. Cornerback TaRiq Bracy felt Notre Dame’s defense did send a message and the performance is something...
Notre Dame Likely Getting OL Boost & Offense Ready to Deliver Fireworks

Notre Dame All-American Jarrett Patterson tried to give it a go last weekend at Ohio State, but it became evident the offensive lineman wasn’t going to play at the conclusion of warmups. Patterson did not see action in the 21-10 loss to the Buckeyes and head coach Marcus Freeman...
Video | Marcus Freeman Presser Reaction & Notre Dame-Marshall Thoughts

Greg Flammang and Jamie Uyeyama recap Marcus Freeman's Thursday presser, preview Saturday's Notre Dame home opener against Marshall and take your questions!. 31:27 - Surprised with the offensive line play against Ohio State?. 32:50 - Football terminology lesson from Jamie. 38:15 - Talking points coming out of Ohio State. 41:03...
2024 OL Jake Guarnera Returning To Notre Dame This Weekend

After visiting Notre Dame in the summer, Jake Guarnera‍ is excited to get back to South Bend this weekend for the Irish’s home opener against Marshall. The 2024 Florida offensive lineman will fly to Chicago on Friday before getting to Notre Dame’s campus on Saturday morning. The...
ISD Wednesday War Room Replay

ISD’s Mike Frank and Jamie Uyeyama take questions on Notre Dame’s receiver situation, talk upcoming ND opponents, and general college football discussion. Men's Under Armour Tyler Buchner White Notre Dame Fighting Irish NIL Replica Football Jersey.
