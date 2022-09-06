Read full article on original website
Related
Panthers put fantasy football players at ease with key Christian McCaffrey move
Carolina Panthers fans and fantasy football managers heavily invested in star running back Christian McCaffrey can breathe a sigh of relief on Friday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Panthers have removed McCaffrey from the injury report, meaning the star halfback will be active for Sunday’s Week 1 contest against the Cleveland Browns. […] The post Panthers put fantasy football players at ease with key Christian McCaffrey move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony Dungy says there 1 was issue during Rams-Bills game
Tony Dungy made an interesting observation after watching the first half of Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Dungy was appearing on NBC’s halftime show with Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms. The former Colts and Bucs coach observed a lower quality of play in the second quarter of the game compared to the first.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 1
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
Here's how experts pick Steelers vs. Bengals in Week 1
The Cincinnati Bengals are big favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 1 tilt at Paycor Stadium. Sticking with that theme, most experts in charge of NFL picks every week have decided to side heavily with those Bengals. Over at NFL Pick Watch, a resounding 95 percent of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 1: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's NFL writers offer up a few fantasy football tips for Week 1 of the 2022 season. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 1: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Browns in Week 1
CBS (Early games) Yellow: Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely) Red: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis) Blue: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta) Green: Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton) Orange: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston...
theScore
6 groups of players set to define the NFL season
The NFL season kicks off Thursday night in Los Angeles and gets moving in earnest Sunday. Expect these six sets of players - positional counterparts who are linked by team, conference, city, or circumstance - to influence playoff races across the league and decide who reaches Super Bowl LVII. AFC's...
Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown
If you get wrecked in your season opener, in front of your home crowd, as the reigning Super Bowl holders, then yes, some clowning is a bit deserved, and that’s what Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams took from the hands of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the red-hot Buffalo Bills, who won 31-10 […] The post Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theScore
Mahomes: Predicting Chiefs' WR1 won't be easy for fantasy managers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects fantasy football managers to have a hard time predicting who the team's No. 1 wide receiver will be following Tyreek Hill's departure. "The biggest thing is there's going to be a different player every single game that has the big game," Mahomes said,...
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 1
It is finally football season, and with it comes time to draft your fantasy football teams and set your lineups. While you certainly can lose your leagues during your drafts, you cannot win them, which makes your Week 1 waiver wire pickups just that more important. Plenty of players will...
thecomeback.com
Patriots bring back 3-time Super Bowl-winner
The New England Patriots are bringing a familiar face back into the fold, signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Cannon is no stranger to the Patriots. They drafted him out of Texas Christian in 2011 in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He would go on to spend the next nine seasons playing for the team, starting in 69 games during that time and helping them win three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, LIII). He was also named Second-team All-Pro in 2016.
Cardinals Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury
An already-thin Arizona Cardinals receiving corps might have become thinner on Thursday. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, second-year wide receiver Rondale Moore injured a hamstring during practice earlier. Moore will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury. With DeAndre Hopkins already out...
theScore
Report: Stafford had elbow procedure in offseason to help pain
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford underwent a procedure on his right elbow during the offseason to help ease the pain he dealt with last season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Stafford reportedly is now feeling better compared to this time last year. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Sunday...
Matthew Stafford's Decline Benefits Detroit Lions
Matthew Stafford struggles in the Los Angeles Rams season debut against the Buffalo Bills. Read how it benefits the Detroit Lions.
theScore
CFB Week 2 best bets: The 'Saturday Seven'
The college football season kicked off with a multi-day rollercoaster. When we finally pulled into the loading zone - exhausted by Purdue's unwillingness to run the ball with a lead and Georgia State's punt protection - we saw a 10-7-1 start to the campaign. If we can repeat similar outcomes every week, we could finish the year at 58% against the spread in a heartbeat.
Rams Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night's Game
The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2022 season without one key member of their offense. As relayed by multiple reporters, the Rams officially ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson underwent his second offseason knee surgery in early August. While the...
Bill Belichick admits he was very wrong about one comment from 2009
BOSTON -- It's a quote that's long been used as the guideline for how long Bill Belichick's career in coaching would last. It's also a quote that turned out to be inaccurate.The quote came from the NFL Network special "A Football Life" featuring Belichick, an episode which chronicled the coach and the Patriots behind the scenes throughout the 2009 season. In that episode, Belichick said, "I won't be like Marv Levy and coaching in my 70s. You won't have to worry about that." Now 70 years old and still the head coach (and de facto GM) of the New...
theScore
Titans sign Amani Hooker to 3-year extension
The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they agreed to a three-year contract extension with safety Amani Hooker. The deal is worth over $33 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Hooker was drafted in the fourth round in 2019 and has played in 44 games over his three-year tenure with...
theScore
Packers' Lazard doubtful for season opener with ankle injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard didn’t practice this week and is unlikely to play in their season opener Sunday at Minnesota. The Packers’ injury report lists Lazard as doubtful due to an ankle injury. Lazard is the Packers’ top returning...
Watch Steelers vs. Bengals: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Who's PlayingPittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati BengalsCurrent Records: San Francisco 0-0; Minnesota 0-0What to KnowSince Mike Tomlin became the head coach in 2007, the Steelers have not had a losing record. That was accomplished partially because they had a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger under center. Last season was his final year, and now the Steelers are in the hand of Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.Trubisky was a backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills last season after spending four years as a starter for the Chicago Bears. Kenny Pickett was a multi-year starter at the University of Pittsburgh and...
Comments / 0