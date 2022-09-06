ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ClutchPoints

Panthers put fantasy football players at ease with key Christian McCaffrey move

Carolina Panthers fans and fantasy football managers heavily invested in star running back Christian McCaffrey can breathe a sigh of relief on Friday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Panthers have removed McCaffrey from the injury report, meaning the star halfback will be active for Sunday’s Week 1 contest against the Cleveland Browns. […] The post Panthers put fantasy football players at ease with key Christian McCaffrey move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Tony Dungy says there 1 was issue during Rams-Bills game

Tony Dungy made an interesting observation after watching the first half of Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Dungy was appearing on NBC’s halftime show with Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms. The former Colts and Bucs coach observed a lower quality of play in the second quarter of the game compared to the first.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 1

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Browns in Week 1

CBS (Early games) Yellow: Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely) Red: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis) Blue: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta) Green: Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton) Orange: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston...
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

6 groups of players set to define the NFL season

The NFL season kicks off Thursday night in Los Angeles and gets moving in earnest Sunday. Expect these six sets of players - positional counterparts who are linked by team, conference, city, or circumstance - to influence playoff races across the league and decide who reaches Super Bowl LVII. AFC's...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown

If you get wrecked in your season opener, in front of your home crowd, as the reigning Super Bowl holders, then yes, some clowning is a bit deserved, and that’s what Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams took from the hands of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the red-hot Buffalo Bills, who won 31-10 […] The post Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Mahomes: Predicting Chiefs' WR1 won't be easy for fantasy managers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects fantasy football managers to have a hard time predicting who the team's No. 1 wide receiver will be following Tyreek Hill's departure. "The biggest thing is there's going to be a different player every single game that has the big game," Mahomes said,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 1

It is finally football season, and with it comes time to draft your fantasy football teams and set your lineups. While you certainly can lose your leagues during your drafts, you cannot win them, which makes your Week 1 waiver wire pickups just that more important. Plenty of players will...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Patriots bring back 3-time Super Bowl-winner

The New England Patriots are bringing a familiar face back into the fold, signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Cannon is no stranger to the Patriots. They drafted him out of Texas Christian in 2011 in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He would go on to spend the next nine seasons playing for the team, starting in 69 games during that time and helping them win three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, LIII). He was also named Second-team All-Pro in 2016.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury

An already-thin Arizona Cardinals receiving corps might have become thinner on Thursday. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, second-year wide receiver Rondale Moore injured a hamstring during practice earlier. Moore will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury. With DeAndre Hopkins already out...
NFL
theScore

Report: Stafford had elbow procedure in offseason to help pain

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford underwent a procedure on his right elbow during the offseason to help ease the pain he dealt with last season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Stafford reportedly is now feeling better compared to this time last year. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Sunday...
NFL
theScore

CFB Week 2 best bets: The 'Saturday Seven'

The college football season kicked off with a multi-day rollercoaster. When we finally pulled into the loading zone - exhausted by Purdue's unwillingness to run the ball with a lead and Georgia State's punt protection - we saw a 10-7-1 start to the campaign. If we can repeat similar outcomes every week, we could finish the year at 58% against the spread in a heartbeat.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rams Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night's Game

The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2022 season without one key member of their offense. As relayed by multiple reporters, the Rams officially ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson underwent his second offseason knee surgery in early August. While the...
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick admits he was very wrong about one comment from 2009

BOSTON -- It's a quote that's long been used as the guideline for how long Bill Belichick's career in coaching would last. It's also a quote that turned out to be inaccurate.The quote came from the NFL Network special "A Football Life" featuring Belichick, an episode which chronicled the coach and the Patriots behind the scenes throughout the 2009 season. In that episode, Belichick said, "I won't be like Marv Levy and coaching in my 70s. You won't have to worry about that." Now 70 years old and still the head coach (and de facto GM) of the New...
NFL
theScore

Titans sign Amani Hooker to 3-year extension

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they agreed to a three-year contract extension with safety Amani Hooker. The deal is worth over $33 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Hooker was drafted in the fourth round in 2019 and has played in 44 games over his three-year tenure with...
NASHVILLE, TN
theScore

Packers' Lazard doubtful for season opener with ankle injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard didn’t practice this week and is unlikely to play in their season opener Sunday at Minnesota. The Packers’ injury report lists Lazard as doubtful due to an ankle injury. Lazard is the Packers’ top returning...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sacramento

Watch Steelers vs. Bengals: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's PlayingPittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati BengalsCurrent Records: San Francisco 0-0; Minnesota 0-0What to KnowSince Mike Tomlin became the head coach in 2007, the Steelers have not had a losing record. That was accomplished partially because they had a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger under center. Last season was his final year, and now the Steelers are in the hand of Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.Trubisky was a backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills last season after spending four years as a starter for the Chicago Bears. Kenny Pickett was a multi-year starter at the University of Pittsburgh and...
CINCINNATI, OH

