LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 7, 2022) - The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) announced the temporary closure of operations at the Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park on Thursday, September 8, 2022. COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be available on that date at the main office in Leonardtown. Normal operations at the Health Hub will resume on Friday, September 9, 2022.

LEXINGTON PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO