Macron says UK is a friend of France ‘in spite of its leaders’ after Truss remarks – as it happened
Latest updates: foreign secretary accused of ‘playing to the gallery’ when she said ‘jury is out’ over relations with French president
Lords could amend energy bill to protect poorest households
The government’s flagship energy bill will come before the House of Lords for a series of potential amendments on Monday that campaigners say could help protect the poorest households from the worst of soaring energy bills. The bill is to enter its committee stage, at which influential peers are...
Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs
LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has selected a cabinet where for the first time a white man will not hold one of the country's four most important ministerial positions.
UK energy support scheme to go ahead as planned - PM's spokesman
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will go ahead with plans to introduce an energy price guarantee from Oct. 1, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said on Friday, despite the period of national mourning triggered by the death of Queen Elizabeth. Truss on Thursday capped soaring consumer energy bills for two years...
Anger as new PM is 'set to lose their British-made Jaguar in favour of a German Audi' as Met Police switches vehicles for top ministers
Number 10 today insisted the Prime Minister would always 'promote and champion British companies' - despite the revelation that senior ministers could lose their UK-made Jaguars in favour of German Audis. Both Boris Johnson and top Cabinet ministers currently have use of a fleet of Jaguar XJs and Range Rovers...
Food banks warn surge in demand will prevent feeding hungriest this winter
Exclusive: Nearly 70% of providers say they may need to turn people away or shrink the size of emergency rations
Rent cap proposed by Government to protect social housing tenants as costs rise
Social housing tenants in England could be protected from spiralling rents during the cost-of-living crisis with a cap from next April, the Government has said.Rent increases for people living in social homes could be capped as low as 3% during the next financial year, according to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).It has launched a consultation on a proposed rent cap in a bid to protect the country’s most vulnerable households.The temporary cap could see annual rents capped at 3, 5 or 7% in the year from April 2023.It is also seeking views on whether social rent...
Amazon workers threaten strike action in row over 35p-an-hour pay rise after 300 staff in Coventry warehouse voted that they are prepared to take industrial action
Amazon is facing the threat of industrial action by some of its workers over pay. The GMB union said more than 300 employees at an Amazon warehouse in Coventry voted in a consultative ballot that they are prepared to take action. A formal strike ballot would have to be held...
Liz Truss will not offer Rishi Sunak a job in her new cabinet
Defeated rival will not feature in lineup expected to feature Kwarteng, Braverman and Cleverly in top jobs
More than 120,000 workers quit jobs because of racism, UK study suggests
More than 120,000 workers from minority ethnic backgrounds have quit their jobs because of racism, suggests a landmark study that has found workplace discrimination is sapping the confidence of a large part of the UK workforce. More than one in four workers from black and other minority ethnic backgrounds have...
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
Britain’s new leader Liz Truss says it’s fair to give more money back to society’s wealthiest people
Liz Truss, pictured in April 2022, is the favorite to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's Prime Minister. The U.K. is in the throes of its deepest cost of living crisis for decades, piling pressure on the country’s incoming leader to bolster the floundering economy. Liz Truss, a senior lawmaker...
Looking at the state of Britain from the US, for once I feel very glad to be here
It is a common refrain among foreigners living in the US, one that comes round like clockwork whenever something bad happens: what are we doing here? During the Trump administration, after the supreme court overruled Roe v Wade, or in the wake of yet another school shooting, the choice to live in this country when there are better alternatives seems at best eccentric, at worst actively mad. It was an odd feeling, therefore, to glance across at Britain from the US this week and experience a powerful sense of relief. No matter how bad things are in the UK, they’re usually slightly better – more reasonable, less bonkers, however you want to phrase it – than in America. Not so now. Whatever may be wrong with the US, at least no one is looking to Liz Truss to solve it.
Here's what you need to know about Liz Truss, Britain's new leader
LONDON — As a girl and a young woman, Liz Truss protested against then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and called for the abolition of the monarchy. Decades later, having risen through the ranks of Thatcher’s Conservative Party, Truss, 47, on Tuesday was appointed the United Kingdom's prime minister by Queen Elizabeth II.
The Guardian view on Liz Truss’s cabinet: diverse but dogmatic
Liz Truss first joined the cabinet when David Cameron was prime minister, and has now doggedly pursued her ambitions all the way to the top. It is a feat of tenacity that proves she can outmanoeuvre her peers and win arguments among Tories. Running the country will demand a more varied skill set.
BBC
Scottish hospitality firms in energy costs plea to Liz Truss
More than half of Scotland's hospitality businesses could close without immediate action on soaring energy costs, the new prime minister has been warned. With bills rising by up to 400%, bosses say the industry will be decimated without a pandemic-style response. Liz Truss made tackling the cost-of-living crisis one of...
BBC
Liz Truss defence spending to cost £157bn, says report
Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss would have to raise taxes or make cuts elsewhere to meet her spending pledges on defence, a think tank has said. In a report, the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) said her commitment to spend 3% of national income on defence by 2030 would cost an extra £157bn.
Liz Truss set to announce £130bn energy bill bailout
Liz Truss will finally present her long-awaited plans to tackle soaring energy bills on Thursday, with some Tory MPs conceding this is already a make-or-break moment for her entire premiership. The new prime minister is expected to announce to MPs that bills will be frozen at about £2,500 a year...
BBC
PMQ: Workers will pay for energy firm profits, Starmer tells Liz Truss
Sir Keir Starmer has told Liz Truss working people will be footing the bill for "vast" energy firm profits under her plans to tackle the energy crisis. At her first Prime Minister's Questions, Ms Truss rejected Labour's call to extend a windfall tax on gas and oil company profits. Ms...
ECB lifts rates by unprecedented 75 bps to fight inflation
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday and signalled further hikes, prioritising the fight against inflation even as the bloc's economy is heading for a likely winter recession. With inflation at a half-century high and approaching double-digit...
