Energy Industry

investing.com

UK energy support scheme to go ahead as planned - PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will go ahead with plans to introduce an energy price guarantee from Oct. 1, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said on Friday, despite the period of national mourning triggered by the death of Queen Elizabeth. Truss on Thursday capped soaring consumer energy bills for two years...
The Independent

Rent cap proposed by Government to protect social housing tenants as costs rise

Social housing tenants in England could be protected from spiralling rents during the cost-of-living crisis with a cap from next April, the Government has said.Rent increases for people living in social homes could be capped as low as 3% during the next financial year, according to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).It has launched a consultation on a proposed rent cap in a bid to protect the country’s most vulnerable households.The temporary cap could see annual rents capped at 3, 5 or 7% in the year from April 2023.It is also seeking views on whether social rent...
investing.com

11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!

Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
The Guardian

Looking at the state of Britain from the US, for once I feel very glad to be here

It is a common refrain among foreigners living in the US, one that comes round like clockwork whenever something bad happens: what are we doing here? During the Trump administration, after the supreme court overruled Roe v Wade, or in the wake of yet another school shooting, the choice to live in this country when there are better alternatives seems at best eccentric, at worst actively mad. It was an odd feeling, therefore, to glance across at Britain from the US this week and experience a powerful sense of relief. No matter how bad things are in the UK, they’re usually slightly better – more reasonable, less bonkers, however you want to phrase it – than in America. Not so now. Whatever may be wrong with the US, at least no one is looking to Liz Truss to solve it.
NBC News

Here's what you need to know about Liz Truss, Britain's new leader

LONDON — As a girl and a young woman, Liz Truss protested against then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and called for the abolition of the monarchy. Decades later, having risen through the ranks of Thatcher’s Conservative Party, Truss, 47, on Tuesday was appointed the United Kingdom's prime minister by Queen Elizabeth II.
BBC

Scottish hospitality firms in energy costs plea to Liz Truss

More than half of Scotland's hospitality businesses could close without immediate action on soaring energy costs, the new prime minister has been warned. With bills rising by up to 400%, bosses say the industry will be decimated without a pandemic-style response. Liz Truss made tackling the cost-of-living crisis one of...
BBC

Liz Truss defence spending to cost £157bn, says report

Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss would have to raise taxes or make cuts elsewhere to meet her spending pledges on defence, a think tank has said. In a report, the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) said her commitment to spend 3% of national income on defence by 2030 would cost an extra £157bn.
The Guardian

Liz Truss set to announce £130bn energy bill bailout

Liz Truss will finally present her long-awaited plans to tackle soaring energy bills on Thursday, with some Tory MPs conceding this is already a make-or-break moment for her entire premiership. The new prime minister is expected to announce to MPs that bills will be frozen at about £2,500 a year...
investing.com

ECB lifts rates by unprecedented 75 bps to fight inflation

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday and signalled further hikes, prioritising the fight against inflation even as the bloc's economy is heading for a likely winter recession. With inflation at a half-century high and approaching double-digit...
