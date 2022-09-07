ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Eastern Michigan faculty vote to strike

By The Associated Press
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) – Members of the faculty union at Eastern Michigan University have voted overwhelmingly to go on strike beginning Wednesday after working without a contract since Aug. 31.

Members of school’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors voted 91% Tuesday for the strike by more than 500 tenured and tenure-track faculty.

Talks were scheduled to resume Wednesday after breaking off over the weekend. Both sides said they would be at the bargaining table Wednesday morning.

School administrators said before the vote that they planned to continue classes during a strike.

