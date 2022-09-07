Read full article on original website
Food & Wine
Pear, Honey, and Parmigiano-Reggiano Tart
This sweet and savory dessert tart pairs Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and freshly cracked black pepper with juicy pears and a drizzle of fragrant honey. The addition of Parmigiano-Reggiano to the pastry dough gives Kate Leahy's already flaky crust an extra richness and a subtle nutty flavor. It's a perfect dessert to pair with a Passito or other dessert wine.
therecipecritic.com
Spinach Dip
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Spinach dip is a classic appetizer known for its creamy and comforting flavors. The combination of spinach, cheeses, and seasonings creates a delicious dip you’ll want to bring to all of your gatherings!
thecountrycook.net
Fried Pickles
A tasty restaurant classic, Fried Pickles are a fun and easy appetizer that you can make at home. With only a few simple ingredients, these can be made pretty quickly!. Fried Pickles are a family favorite. More specifically, my son's favorite! They are the perfect appetizer for any party, gathering, football game or just because you are craving them. They are also super easy to make at home! Save yourself some time and money and try making them yourself. You absolutely have to make this Fried Pickle Recipe. You will not regret it!
thecountrycook.net
Brown Sugar Bacon Wrapped Chicken
With only 8 ingredients, you can have this absolutely delicious Brown Sugar Bacon Wrapped Chicken on the dinner table in under an hour!. I don't know about you but I am always looking for and trying to come up with recipes for chicken. This Brown Sugar Bacon Wrapped Chicken has fast become one of my family's favorite recipes! It is has been on our menu rotation at least three times a month since I started making it. You get a little sweet and a little salty in every bite. If you are looking to switch up your chicken routine, then you have to make this Brown Sugar Bacon Wrapped Chicken recipe today!
Barbecued crock-pot chicken
I enjoy slow-cooking whole chickens in my crock-pot overnight. The chicken turns out tender, moist, and juicy every time. Plus, by daybreak they're finished cooking. But you can also plop your bird in your crock-pot early in the morning and it will be done by lunch and you'll have amazing leftovers for dinner time.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Best Green Sauce
Looking for a sauce that’s good on everything? Make this green sauce for an herby, all-purpose sauce that is delicious as a dip, sauce, and drizzle!. Say hello to our secret green sauce that you can put on anything! It’s herby, garlic-forward and so delicious. What is green...
The Best Temperature for Cooking Meatloaf — And How to Know When It’s Done
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to totally comforting dinners, meatloaf has a standing spot at the top of the list. Whether it’s a classic meatloaf slicked with a blanket of sticky glaze, a cheese-stuffed meatloaf, or saucy Italian meatloaf, those juicy slices hit the spot every time. But as satisfying as this homey dinner is and as easy as it is to assemble, the same question always seems to linger: What it the best meatloaf temperature? I’m talking about both the temperature the oven should be set at and the meatloaf’s internal temperature to know when it’s done.
6 of the Best Wet Cat Foods, According to Experts
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Wondering what to feed your new feline or thinking about switching foods to better support your kitty’s overall health and wellness? One of the first things you’ll need to figure out is whether to feed them kibble or canned wet food. While the right answer really depends on your pet’s specific needs and preferences, we rounded up a few experts to dish on the pros (and cons), as well as their picks for the overall best wet foods for cats that are available now.
Real Simple
Mushroom Chicken
This flavorful chicken recipe is a favorite dish of Puerto Rican food columnist Illyanna Maisonet, and is modeled after a dish her mother used to make. The recipe appears in Maisonet's upcoming cookbook, Diasporican. "My mom is not a fan of cooking. She considers it a chore. Which is why when she made Mushroom Chicken, it was always a treat," Maisonet shares. It includes my three favorite things: fried chicken, gravy, and white rice. Who doesn't love those things?! Although the recipe is not Puerto Rican, it has a special place in the book because it has a special place in my heart. Also, I can't ever get it to taste like hers to save my life."
Fried Cheese Curds with Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce
White Cheddar cheese curds are battered and deep-fried until they're golden brown for an irresistible appetizer or snack perfect for game days. The batter includes white rice flour, which is the secret to extra-crispy frying. It's spiked with lager and gets a subtle zip from yellow mustard. Homemade Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce is a tasty complement to the crispy curds; the fresh chives, parsley, and dill in the sauce make it nice and herby.
The Daily South
Broccoli-Parmesan Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons
Creamy, cheesy, but still filled with veggies, could this soup get any better? For this broccoli soup, florets are blended with garlic, broth, and plenty of Parmesan cheese for a lighter take on the usual Broccoli-Cheddar Soup. When it comes to buying Parmesan cheese, we suggest you choose a block. Freshly grated Parmesan melts smoothly, unlike the pregrated kind, which has additives to keep it from sticking together.
Ina Garten's Simple Method For Succulent Meatloaf
Called "aspirational and accessible" by The Washington Post, Ina Garten is the Food Network star that everyone loves — truck drivers, millennials, housewives, and, in particular, Jennifer Garner. For The Cut, Gabriella Paiella describes how the "Barefoot Contessa" even appeals to people who scoff at domesticity. Garten calls her...
Healthy pizza with Thai chicken: Try the recipe
You don't have to cheat on your diet to enjoy some pizza. Even better that that, this recipe can be made at home in less than an hour. "I wanted to make a nut-free and anti-inflammatory version of my favorite pizza, a Thai chicken pizza," said Liana Werner Gray of TheEarthDiet.com.
butterwithasideofbread.com
BUTTERSCOTCH POKE CAKE
Butterscotch poke cake is an incredible cake perfect for butterscotch lovers! Starts with a cake mix & has butterscotch chips & pudding mix included!. There’s plenty of delicious butterscotch flavor in every slice. From the butterscotch flavored pudding mixture to the butterscotch whipped cream on top, this sweet dessert is heavenly and well balanced. Serve it up at your next party or barbecue and watch how fast the compliments start rolling in.
How to Clean a Bathtub So You Can Enjoy a Proper Soak
Sinking into a tub at the end of a long day can instantly make any stressors feel as light as the bubbles in the bath. Yet, if you don’t know how to clean a bathtub, the grime and soap scum ring around the perimeter, or the mildew where the caulk and grout meet, will only add to your list of worries. Skip ruminating about your cleaning to-do list and plan a bathroom cleaning ahead of time. Even a small detail like a clean bathtub can make you feel happier at home, not to mention, a spotless one prevents harder to deal with issues like mineral deposits, limescale, and ridiculous soap scum.
SFGate
Red miso is the secret weapon for grilled skirt steak
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One of our secret ingredients to build flavor fast is miso. As an umami base, it helps balance and unify sweet and sour notes in everything from chicken to pasta, even cookies. It goes particularly well in a sweet-savory...
Try This Cake Recipe From the Pastry Chef Behind the Baked Goods on “The Bear”
When Sarah Mispagel, pastry chef and co-owner of the new Loaf Lounge, received a DM asking if she’d like to help out with an upcoming TV show filming in Chicago, she jumped at the chance to raise a little extra cash for her restaurant launch. She couldn’t have expected she’d end up a key part of The Bear, one of the hottest television shows of 2022 — and certainly the one best positioned to show off the work of a master baker.
msn.com
Best dry cat food 2022: Give kitties quality kibble
Feeding kitties with the best dry cat food is a “purr-fect” way of ensuring you're giving them the healthiest of diets. After all, the meals are 100 percent complete and balanced, containing all of the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants needed for a healthy life. Indeed, given the ingredients...
thepioneerwoman.com
Nutella Cookies
Who knew a batch of cookies could be so easy? Nutella cookies are a five ingredient, no-mess way to whip up a quick chocolate dessert. This recipe is as decadent as double chocolate cookies, without the butter and cocoa powder. Instead, Nutella, a chocolate-hazelnut spread, provides the smooth, creamy base necessary for the perfect cookie dough.
butterwithasideofbread.com
FROSTED SNICKERDOODLES
Frosted Snickerdoodles are soft cinnamon sugar cookies topped with homemade Buttercream Frosting! This snickerdoodle cookie with frosting taste like something you would find in a fancy bakery but they are made in your own kitchen!. These snickerdoodle cookies are so appetizing, every bite is a blend of sweetly-spiced deliciousness. The...
