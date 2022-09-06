Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Kay moves up Mexico's Baja peninsula; southwestern Arizona farmers express worries
YUMA, Ariz. - Tropical Storm Kay appeared to head out to sea just short of the U.S. border Friday, after dumping heavy rains on a sparsely populated area of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. While Kay is expected to continue weakening, it brought some rain to southernmost California. The eye...
Woman arrested in connection with young girl's death in eastern Arizona
SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a young girl whose remains were found in Graham County nearly two years ago, authorities said Wednesday. County sheriff’s officials said 38-year-old Amber Langley was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder along with theft...
A look at Arizona's 2022 Labor Day weekend DUI stats
Arizona Labor Day weekend 2022 DUI numbers are out, and they're looking a bit better than last year. Data from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety shows officers arrested 471 people over the holiday weekend, which is down compared to 490 in 2021. However, data shows the total number of traffic stops was up as officers pulled over about 60 more people than last year.
Wife of Phoenix area doctor who died during hike speaks out
The doctor, identified as 32-year-old Evan Dishion, died during a hike in the Cave Creek area, leaving behind not only his wife, but a three-month-old daughter. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
Judge blocks Arizona law that limits filming of police
A federal judge has blocked enforcement of a new state law that restricts how the public and journalists can film police. In the lawsuit, the American Civil Liberties Union, along with multiple media outlets, including FOX 10, argued it violated the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Pumpkin fall outlook: How the season’s harvest has withstood weather extremes
A poor pumpkin harvest appears not to be in the cards this fall season because of what farmers believe is an acceptable range of weather extremes during the crucial growing period. Pumpkins are typically planted in the late spring and early summer and harvested during the fall in growing regions...
Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky
PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
Will Tropical Storm Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Tropical Storm Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
1 year of sports betting in Arizona: Experts looking forward to a good year
It has been one year since sports betting was made legal in Arizona, and the state has already collected a lot of money from licenses and fees. FOX 10's Irene Snyder spoke with experts to see what the coming year may bring for the state's relatively new betting industry.
2022 Arizona elections: Hobbs, Lake field questions at gubernatorial candidate forum
PHOENIX - The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a 2022 Gubernatorial Candidate Forum on Wednesday, Sept. 7 where GOP candidate Kari Lake and Democratic hopeful and current Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, were able to answer Arizonans' questions – separately. The forum follows the decision of Hobbs...
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: People in Arizona and abroad react to passing of longtime British monarch
PHOENIX - As news spread of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, people in Arizona, as well as people abroad, are reacting to news of the longtime monarch's death. Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned as monarch of the United Kingdom and a number of other countries around the world, passed away on the afternoon (local time) of Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96.
2022 Elections: Arizona Governor's election neck and neck, Kelly ahead of Masters in Senate race
PHOENIX - With just two months remaining until the November elections, FOX 10 has partnered up with polling firm InsiderAdvantage to see what direction Arizona voters are headed. Governor's Race. For the Governor's election the race is essentially a dead heat between Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs and Republican candidate Kari...
