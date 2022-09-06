ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myakka City, FL

Woman arrested in connection with young girl's death in eastern Arizona

SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a young girl whose remains were found in Graham County nearly two years ago, authorities said Wednesday. County sheriff’s officials said 38-year-old Amber Langley was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder along with theft...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
A look at Arizona's 2022 Labor Day weekend DUI stats

Arizona Labor Day weekend 2022 DUI numbers are out, and they're looking a bit better than last year. Data from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety shows officers arrested 471 people over the holiday weekend, which is down compared to 490 in 2021. However, data shows the total number of traffic stops was up as officers pulled over about 60 more people than last year.
ARIZONA STATE
Judge blocks Arizona law that limits filming of police

A federal judge has blocked enforcement of a new state law that restricts how the public and journalists can film police. In the lawsuit, the American Civil Liberties Union, along with multiple media outlets, including FOX 10, argued it violated the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
ARIZONA STATE
Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky

PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
PHOENIX, AZ
