bitcoinmagazine.com

What El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law Has Brought To The Country

This is an opinion editorial by Gaby Vivas, an entrepreneur in Latin America providing outsourcing services worldwide and a long-term investor in bitcoin. El Salvador made history by becoming the first state to use bitcoin as legal tender when it was officially announced by their president in June 2021. The...
ECONOMY
u.today

One Year Later, El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment Looks Like Massive Flop

El Salvador, the smallest country in Central America, officially adopted Bitcoin as legal tender a year ago, to much fanfare. The historic move was widely seen as the dawn of cryptocurrency geopolitics, with El Salvador potentially triggering a domino effect. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has repeatedly voiced its criticism...
WORLD
bitcoinmagazine.com

White House Suggests Banning Proof-of-Work Mining Used By Bitcoin

Per President Biden’s executive order, the White House Office of Science and Technology submitted its report on bitcoin mining’s climate impact. The report alludes to possible executive orders and legislation from congress to “limit” or “eliminate” proof-of-work mining. Some of the cited resources have...
POTUS

