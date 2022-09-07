ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Mahomes vs Murray dominates Week 1 matchup of KC vs Cards

KANSAS CITY (14-6) at ARIZONA (11-7) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Arizona 10-8 (2021); Kansas City 10-10 (2021). SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 9-3-1. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Cardinals 26-14 on Nov. 11, 2018, in Kansas City. CHIEFS...
Online bets surge as NFL kicks off, indicating a busy year

The level of online betting activity on Thursday night's NFL kickoff game surged 77% over the level from last year's opener, according to a company that most of the legal U.S. sports betting industry uses to verify that its customers are where they say they are.Data released Friday by GeoComply recorded 22.6 million location verification transactions Thursday before and during the Buffalo Bills' 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.That was up from 12.7 million such transactions from the 2021 season opener, and seems to indicate “the biggest season yet” for legal betting on the NFL, the company said.The...
Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans Prediction, Game Preview

Indianapolis vs Houston prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Sunday, September 11. Record: Indianapolis (0-0), Houston (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Indianapolis vs Houston Game Preview. Why Indianapolis Will Win. Do the Texans have the linebackers to...
Kansas State
Kansas Lifestyle
Kansas Sports
NFL odds Week 1: Bettors bullish on Bills, down on Packers and Cowboys

NFL Week 1 betting, I’d like you to meet college football Week 2 betting. I know you’ve met previously, pretty much every year at this time. But I figure it’s just good manners to reintroduce you to each other with the big football weekend ahead. Across this...
MLB votes to adopt pitch clock, limiting of the shift, and bigger bases

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is introducing some of its most radical rules next season, adopting a pitch clock and limiting defensive shifts after concluding modern analytics created a slower, less entertaining sport.The decisions were made Friday by the sport's 11-man competition committee over the unanimous opposition of the panel's four players. Commissioner Rob Manfred pushed for the innovations along with a management team that included former Boston and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein, now an MLB consultant."The influx of data in our industry," Epstein said, "have not improved...
NFL odds Week 1: Home underdogs chances of winning ranked from worst to best

Week 1 brings plenty of gambling opportunities, but I wanted to lock in on one particular topic that stood out to me when looking at this weekend's slate. While breaking down the lines, the biggest thing that popped out was that there were 10 home teams listed as underdogs. In comparison, last year featured only seven home dogs in Week 1, and there have only been nine other instances of seven or more home underdogs in Week 1 over the last 45 yrs (since 1977), per FOX Sports Research.
Madden Championship Series opens season with Ultimate Kickoff tournament

A new NFL season means a new year for Madden NFL gamers to take to the virtual field and test their skills against the best. It begins with the Madden Championship Series' Ultimate Kickoff tournament, the first of the season to pit the top competitors against each other as the official start of the competitive tournament circuit. On-field action begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET and concluded on Friday, Sept. 9. The matches will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube.
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 1 Player Prop Betting Preview

Week 1 brings plenty of ambiguous roles and uncertainty, which presents opportunity for betting player props. Which bets should we look to target based on the numbers at FanDuel Sportsbook? JJ Zachariason of LateRound.com joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to discuss his prop-betting process, what he's looking for within a prop menu, and his favorite bets across Week 1's games.
