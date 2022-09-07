Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
Related
Florida Weekly
Enclave of Distinction: How a beautiful piece of land becomes a neighborhood
Steve Fiterman, developer and founder of Distinctive Communities searched parcels throughout Southwest Florida to find the perfect place to create The Enclave of Naples. He found it nestled between Mediterra and Talis Park on Livingston Road in North Naples. Too small for the large multi-family communities going up east of...
Florida Weekly
Coastal Cleanup volunteers needed to protect Collier County beaches
Keep Collier Beautiful invites all Collier County residents to volunteer for the 37th annual International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event runs from 8-11 a.m. at a dozen beaches in Collier County. Keep Collier Beautiful beach cleanup events are perfect for the young and young-at-heart. Volunteers are encouraged...
Florida Weekly
House Hunting
This custom-built residence in prestigious Hideaway Beach has five bedrooms, six baths, an elevator and several decks, including an awesome observation deck offering vistas of the Gulf of Mexico, sunsets and Marco Island. There is open living space and a magnificent pool area with ample covered and uncovered outdoor space including an air-conditioned cabana. The home offers a great layout for entertaining or quiet relaxation with extraordinary privacy. Extensive renovations and upgrades include crown molding, impact glass, cheerful decor and designer lighting. The gourmet kitchen has a glass backsplash, stainless appliances, granite counters, accent lighting and custom wood cabinetry. Hideaway Beach amenities include private beach, beachfront clubhouse with several dining options, swimming pool overlooking the water, executive golf course, croquet, bocce, tennis, pickleball, fitness center, extensive activity calendar and 24-hour security gate.
Florida Weekly
Naples mall adding Popeyes, Uncle Julio’s, more dining options
Q: I saw a “Popeyes Coming Soon” sign at the Coastland Center mall food court the other day. I’d love to have a Popeyes in central Naples. Do you have any information on the opening? Thanks. — Darron Silva, Naples. A: While you may love that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Weekly
CUISINE NEWS
Naples Grande Beach Resort continues its Full Moon Chef’s Dinners at The Catch of the Pelican. In honor of this month’s Harvest Moon, The Catch of the Pelican hosts a Wild Game Wine Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 10. Guests start with a Rabbit Spatzle paired with Pinot Noir before enjoying a Wild Boar Tortellini, venison for the third course, and finishing with a Goat Cheese Panna Cotta paired with an Orange Muscat. Naples Grande Beach Resort invites guests and locals to dine under the moonlight once a month and enjoy dishes prepared by the resort’s culinary team with the night’s theme. At a maximum of 20 people, each dinner includes a four-course meal with special beverage pairings. The cost is $125 per person and reservations can be made via Eventbrite. dining@naplesgrande.com; 239-594- 6325.
Florida Weekly
Island Hopper Songwriter Fest wins awards, plans kickoff Sept. 16-18
Island Hopper Songwriter Fest recently won three first place SUNsational Awards at the recent Florida Festivals & Events Association convention in Orlando. The awards recognize members’ innovation, individuality and creative collaborations. Now in its eighth year, Island Hopper won first place for mobile app; virtual event (Songs from the Sand); and installations (bus wrap). The event also received third place for its volunteer program.
Florida Weekly
Jewish Federation of Greater Naples previews Jewish Book Festival
The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples announced the 8th Annual Jewish Book Festival from Nov. 1 to March 22, 2023, with 16 authors and 14 events in person and virtually. A virtual preview event is planned Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. The festival is designed to highlight books about...
Florida Weekly
Don’t hate her guys — teen golfer breaks course record at Estero Country Club
Chloe Kovelesky, a 15-year-old high school student from Boca Raton, broke the Estero Country Club course record by shooting a 64 during round one of a recent tournament at the par-72 club. Shooting from a yardage of 6,132 yards, the high school sophomore recorded a 64 during round one of the Florida State Golf Association’s Women’s Four-Ball Championship, played at ECC August 13-14.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Weekly
Naples author can relate to suffering from a debilitating disease and struggling to find fulfillment in life — she’s lived it
Have you been diagnosed with a debilitating disorder, disease or illness? Did your doctor tell you that you’re going to need to slow down and stop doing the things you enjoy doing?. That’s the situation Elizabeth Thorne Kempe, 42, of Naples, Florida found herself in not long ago. In...
Comments / 0