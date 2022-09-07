ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Florida Weekly

Enclave of Distinction: How a beautiful piece of land becomes a neighborhood

Steve Fiterman, developer and founder of Distinctive Communities searched parcels throughout Southwest Florida to find the perfect place to create The Enclave of Naples. He found it nestled between Mediterra and Talis Park on Livingston Road in North Naples. Too small for the large multi-family communities going up east of...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Coastal Cleanup volunteers needed to protect Collier County beaches

Keep Collier Beautiful invites all Collier County residents to volunteer for the 37th annual International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event runs from 8-11 a.m. at a dozen beaches in Collier County. Keep Collier Beautiful beach cleanup events are perfect for the young and young-at-heart. Volunteers are encouraged...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

House Hunting

This custom-built residence in prestigious Hideaway Beach has five bedrooms, six baths, an elevator and several decks, including an awesome observation deck offering vistas of the Gulf of Mexico, sunsets and Marco Island. There is open living space and a magnificent pool area with ample covered and uncovered outdoor space including an air-conditioned cabana. The home offers a great layout for entertaining or quiet relaxation with extraordinary privacy. Extensive renovations and upgrades include crown molding, impact glass, cheerful decor and designer lighting. The gourmet kitchen has a glass backsplash, stainless appliances, granite counters, accent lighting and custom wood cabinetry. Hideaway Beach amenities include private beach, beachfront clubhouse with several dining options, swimming pool overlooking the water, executive golf course, croquet, bocce, tennis, pickleball, fitness center, extensive activity calendar and 24-hour security gate.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Florida Weekly

Naples Grande Beach Resort continues its Full Moon Chef’s Dinners at The Catch of the Pelican. In honor of this month’s Harvest Moon, The Catch of the Pelican hosts a Wild Game Wine Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 10. Guests start with a Rabbit Spatzle paired with Pinot Noir before enjoying a Wild Boar Tortellini, venison for the third course, and finishing with a Goat Cheese Panna Cotta paired with an Orange Muscat. Naples Grande Beach Resort invites guests and locals to dine under the moonlight once a month and enjoy dishes prepared by the resort’s culinary team with the night’s theme. At a maximum of 20 people, each dinner includes a four-course meal with special beverage pairings. The cost is $125 per person and reservations can be made via Eventbrite. dining@naplesgrande.com; 239-594- 6325.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Island Hopper Songwriter Fest wins awards, plans kickoff Sept. 16-18

Island Hopper Songwriter Fest recently won three first place SUNsational Awards at the recent Florida Festivals & Events Association convention in Orlando. The awards recognize members’ innovation, individuality and creative collaborations. Now in its eighth year, Island Hopper won first place for mobile app; virtual event (Songs from the Sand); and installations (bus wrap). The event also received third place for its volunteer program.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Florida Weekly

Jewish Federation of Greater Naples previews Jewish Book Festival

The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples announced the 8th Annual Jewish Book Festival from Nov. 1 to March 22, 2023, with 16 authors and 14 events in person and virtually. A virtual preview event is planned Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. The festival is designed to highlight books about...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Don’t hate her guys — teen golfer breaks course record at Estero Country Club

Chloe Kovelesky, a 15-year-old high school student from Boca Raton, broke the Estero Country Club course record by shooting a 64 during round one of a recent tournament at the par-72 club. Shooting from a yardage of 6,132 yards, the high school sophomore recorded a 64 during round one of the Florida State Golf Association’s Women’s Four-Ball Championship, played at ECC August 13-14.
ESTERO, FL
