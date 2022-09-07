Naples Grande Beach Resort continues its Full Moon Chef’s Dinners at The Catch of the Pelican. In honor of this month’s Harvest Moon, The Catch of the Pelican hosts a Wild Game Wine Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 10. Guests start with a Rabbit Spatzle paired with Pinot Noir before enjoying a Wild Boar Tortellini, venison for the third course, and finishing with a Goat Cheese Panna Cotta paired with an Orange Muscat. Naples Grande Beach Resort invites guests and locals to dine under the moonlight once a month and enjoy dishes prepared by the resort’s culinary team with the night’s theme. At a maximum of 20 people, each dinner includes a four-course meal with special beverage pairings. The cost is $125 per person and reservations can be made via Eventbrite. dining@naplesgrande.com; 239-594- 6325.

NAPLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO