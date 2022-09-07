Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Related
srqmagazine.com
Foxy Lady Turns Fifty!
Lorry Eible and her two sons, Edward and Bryan, moved to Sarasota in 1972 where she raised her boys and decided to open a boutique with unique and unusual items...and it worked! It all started on Siesta Key in a small, white cottage near the beach, which later grew into the boutique’s current location on Siesta Key. Ten years later, with the love and support of Lorry’s husband John Walter, who had built the first Foxy Lady store that had been in business over the years, they built the St. Armands store—a.k.a Foxy Lady West—and it all fell into place. Fifty years later, with the training and devotion of loyal staff, they are all still excited to be lucky enough to do something that they love and are fortunate enough to have so many loyal clients that love their boutiques. And they love them!
Florida Weekly
Enclave of Distinction: How a beautiful piece of land becomes a neighborhood
Steve Fiterman, developer and founder of Distinctive Communities searched parcels throughout Southwest Florida to find the perfect place to create The Enclave of Naples. He found it nestled between Mediterra and Talis Park on Livingston Road in North Naples. Too small for the large multi-family communities going up east of...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals
Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
Florida Weekly
ON THE MOVE
Southwest Florida Music Education Center has added four Naples community leaders to its board to help guide development of the music and educational program in Naples for neurodivergent young adults. Rose-Marie Van Otterloo, originally from Belgium, emigrated to the United States at 22 and worked for Merrill Lynch for several years. In addition to board positions in Massachusetts, where she raised her family, she has served on the board of Guadalupe Center in Immokalee, Artis-Naples and is an honorary board member at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts. She received an honorary doctoral degree from Endicott College and was knighted by the King of the Netherlands after she and her husband donated their collection of 17th Century Dutch and Flemish Art to the MFA. Barbara Lounsbury relocated from California to New York City to pursue a professional career as a violist. She was principal violist Radio City Music Hall for 30 years, working with many artists including Tony Bennett, Elton John, Diana Ross, Liberace, Johnny Mathis and George Benson as well as playing for a number of Broadway shows, operas and orchestras. In Naples, she has performed with the Naples Players, Theatre Zone, Camerata of Naples and Naples Community Orchestra, where she was also president for four years. Jerry Starkey has been a resident of Florida since 1988. He is a board member of Healthcare Network and the Florida Justice Reform Institute, a Lifetime Trustee of the Naples Children and Education Foundation, and a mentor to students in the FGCU School of Entrepreneurship. He has been a principal, board member and CEO of several private and public companies and holds a law degree from Texas Tech. Joanne Wyss enjoyed a successful career in book publishing and communications consulting in New York, London and Zurich. She was a founder of Greater Naples Leadership, serving as GNL’s first woman president. She founded Books for Collier Kids, a nonprofit that gives books to disadvantaged young children, and has served on other nonprofit boards including the Collier Community Foundation and the David Lawrence Center. Ms. Wyss plays classical and jazz piano and is a member of the Crescendos Piano Performance Group.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Weekly
Naples mall adding Popeyes, Uncle Julio’s, more dining options
Q: I saw a “Popeyes Coming Soon” sign at the Coastland Center mall food court the other day. I’d love to have a Popeyes in central Naples. Do you have any information on the opening? Thanks. — Darron Silva, Naples. A: While you may love that...
WINKNEWS.com
British pub in Bonita Springs honoring and grieving Queen Elizabeth II
People will do what they need to when someone they know, love, or appreciates passes away. And that’s exactly what the owner of a pub in Bonita Springs is doing after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Ann Nabbs is one of those who will take time to grieve...
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Hut Restaurant, Tropical Gardens in Fort Myers sell for $1.9 million
Shows Team Enterprises LLC purchased the 13,247-square-foot Hut Conference Center on 3.86 acres at 5150 Buckingham Road in Fort Myers from The Hut at the Peace Tropical & Gardens LLC for $1.9 million. Skip Thinnes of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the seller, and Steve Smith of 360 LLC represented the buyer.
WESH
Florida couple hires hunter to kill 10-foot 'aggressive' gator they say caused years of grief
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Florida family hired a hunter to capture and kill a massive alligator they say caused problems for years. Craig Masse told WBBH that the 10-foot alligator, Albert, has been visiting their Port Charlotte property for the past five years. He said they cohabitated well enough until Albert lunged at his wife Chrissy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
The Pub in North Naples celebrates and honors Queen Elizabeth II
A pub in North Naples is celebrating the life of the Queen by setting up an area for people to come and pay their respects. The Pub in Naples included a setup with pictures, candles, and flowers will be up until the funeral honoring the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24
A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
Florida Weekly
CUISINE NEWS
Naples Grande Beach Resort continues its Full Moon Chef’s Dinners at The Catch of the Pelican. In honor of this month’s Harvest Moon, The Catch of the Pelican hosts a Wild Game Wine Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 10. Guests start with a Rabbit Spatzle paired with Pinot Noir before enjoying a Wild Boar Tortellini, venison for the third course, and finishing with a Goat Cheese Panna Cotta paired with an Orange Muscat. Naples Grande Beach Resort invites guests and locals to dine under the moonlight once a month and enjoy dishes prepared by the resort’s culinary team with the night’s theme. At a maximum of 20 people, each dinner includes a four-course meal with special beverage pairings. The cost is $125 per person and reservations can be made via Eventbrite. dining@naplesgrande.com; 239-594- 6325.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Free state park admission, touring art exhibit, more
Free admission to Florida state parks runs through Sept. 12. This includes all state parks in Collier and Lee counties, such as Collier-Seminole, Sand Hill, Delnor-Wiggins, Koreshan, Lovers Key and Mound Key. The Real Florida Reader Day Pass is a no-cost pass, available to those with a public library card,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marconews.com
3 To Do: ‘Evening on Fifth’ and more
Enjoy live music, shopping, dining and dancing in downtown Naples. Monthly event returns to Fifth Avenue South from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Restaurants and bars along the avenue will be offer specials on food and drinks. Evenings on Fifth continues every second Thursday of the month. For more information,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sizzle Dining Restaurant Week begins in SWFL
Sizzle Dining Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday for a three-week run through Sept. 28, putting Southwest Florida patrons in restaurant seats and providing businesses a boost before the busy season begins following a slow summer. This month’s local foodie event allows diners to save on prix-fixe meals at nearly 50 restaurants in Collier and Lee counties.
995qyk.com
Florida Bears Busted Dancing In Front Of Home
You never know what your home security system’s video camera will capture! These Florida bears were busted dancing in front of this home!. The two-stepping bears were spotted in Naples by Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra’s cameras one night. The couple live near Rookery Bay Preserve so wildlife dropping by is nothing new to them. From the video, it looks like the bears are trying to figure out who is leading!
businessobserverfl.com
Airline lands new hub in SWFL, will add 35 jobs
Avelo Airlines, a fast-growing carrier in the region, has announced plans to open a new base of operations at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers. The base will be the Connecticut-based airlines’ fourth, joining Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). The new base at Southwest Florida International (RSW) will create 35 jobs, according to a statement.
Undefeated Gulf Coast (Florida) 'feared nobody' in win over historically strong Port Charlotte football
NAPLES, Fla. — The Gulf Coast High School football team finally got to show what it can do when given the chance. And the Sharks did it while passing a major test. After its first two games of the season were cut short by weather, Gulf Coast played a full 48 minutes Friday. The Sharks took ...
Avelo Airlines offers more flights from RSW
Avelo Airlines announced today it will offer flights from Southwest Florida International Airport in November.
Dead bull shark found wearing sunglasses on Southwest Florida beach
A dead bull shark wearing sunglasses was found by a fisherman near a Southwest Florida draw bridge.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Commercial cleaning franchise opening in Cape Coral
Chicago-based Image One Facility Solutions, a commercial cleaning franchise, announced the opening of a new franchise in Cape Coral. The franchise specializing in cleaning business offices will be operated by Pat Rossi and Maria Stella Lacopo and will cover Cape Coral, Matlacha, Pine Island, North Fort Myers and the surrounding area. Services include commercial cleaning, vacancy cleaning, carpet cleaning, post-construction cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, hard-surface floor cleaning, post-move cleaning, daily janitorial, green cleaning and window washing.
Comments / 0